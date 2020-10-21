Caesar Ford Park in Xenia to host spooky nighttime pumpkin hike

On Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7-10 p.m., the trails at Caesar Ford Park will be glowing with 1,000 black light-reflective pumpkins. Each registered group will be given a blacklight flashlight with which to find their way along the trails to discover the decorated pumpkins that are located throughout the trail system.

To comply with coronavirus-related guidelines, groups along the trail system will be staggered and flashlights will be sanitized after each use.