Caesar Ford Park in Xenia to host spooky nighttime pumpkin hike

Caesar Ford Park in Xenia has altered its annual Pumpkin Glow event to enable more socially-distanced fun to be had — thus, the Light the Night Pumpkin Hike was born.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7-10 p.m., the trails at Caesar Ford Park will be glowing with 1,000 black light-reflective pumpkins. Each registered group will be given a blacklight flashlight with which to find their way along the trails to discover the decorated pumpkins that are located throughout the trail system.
To comply with coronavirus-related guidelines, groups along the trail system will be staggered and flashlights will be sanitized after each use.
Though registration is required for the event, walk-ins are welcome as well. The event is free and guests can register for the Light the Night Pumpkin Hike by visiting the Greene County Parks & Trails' website.
More information regarding the event will be announced at a later date.