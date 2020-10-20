Celebrate International Sloth Day with Boonshoft’s Patience the sloth

Attendees will not be able to interact with Patience due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, they will be able to see Patience up-close at the end of the program. Attendance will also be limited to 60 people.

“The Museum will be collecting donations for the Sloth Conservation Foundation, and is proud of the fact that since the beginning of the donations collecting effort in 2018, Patience has helped raise over $300 to help protect sloths and conserve their wild habitats,” the release stated.

People interested in the International Sloth Day event and more information about visiting the Boonshoft should call the museum at 937-275-7431 or visit www.boonshoftmuseum.org. The museum is open at limited capacity and timed entry and face coverings are required.

WANT TO GO?

What: International Sloth Day at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Where: 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 1 p.m. Museum hours Saturday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Children (3-17) $11.50, Adults $14.50, Seniors (60+) $12.50, Children (under 3) and members are free.