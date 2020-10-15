Clifton Mill confirms Christmas lights are still on this holiday season

An award-winning, legendary Miami Valley holiday tradition will not be lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clifton Mill’s Christmas lights are still planned for the 2020 holiday season, according to Clifton Mill general manager Jessica Noes. The exact plan as to how the event organizers will operate safely and ensure distancing is still being figured out, Noes said.
“I think the area where there’s going to be the biggest changes will be inside because everything else is outside,” Noes said. “The Santa Claus collection already... there is only one stream of people that go in there. You go in one door and out the other door.”
Guests will likely have to wait at the ticket booth for their turn to enter, as only a limited number of people will be allowed on the grounds.
Clifton Mill will share specific protocols at a later date.
Last year, the USA Today 10BEST contest named Clifton Mill runner-up in its “best public lights in the U.S.” category. It was topped only by the Festival of Lights in Riverside, Calif.
For more than 30 years, Clifton Mill has been a glowing example of what the holiday season is about in Southwest Ohio.