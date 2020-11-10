COVID-19 prompts some restaurants to skip Veterans Day meal deals this year

The owners of Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Centerville reached a similar conclusion.

“We talked, and given the state-mandated limited seating and uncertain times overall, we’re passing on offering anything special this year,” Sweeney’s co-owner Holley Thompson said. “The last thing we want would be to have veterans and active military folks visit us and not receive prompt service as they’ve come to expect. Hopefully by next year the entire country will again be in a very different place.”

A spokeswoman for a regional restaurant chain that has a handful of Dayton-area locations told this news outlet earlier this week that although the restaurants will be offering a free meal to veterans Wednesday, the chain did not want any publicity regarding the offer and is not promoting it in any way.

“We are attempting to not have too many people in the building at one time due to COVID-19,” she said. “Hopefully, next year, we get back to normal.”