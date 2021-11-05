dayton logo
Dayton Arcade’s holiday celebration plans festive return

Credit: Dayton.com

Caption
From Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 9, the Dayton Arcade will be bringing back its annual holiday tradition, "Holly Days," which features food, artisans

Credit: Dayton.com

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
Updated 21 minutes ago

Since opening its doors for the first time in nearly three decades earlier this year, the Dayton Arcade has been the subject of local fascination. Early next month, visitors to the Dayton Arcade will be able to see the newly-renovated rotunda decked with boughs of holly for this year’s holiday celebration, called Holly Days 2021.

Over the course of three days, from Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 9, the Dayton Arcade will host a free event that includes a food and artisan market, live holiday entertainment, a cash bar and fantastic holiday displays throughout the Rotunda.

ExploreTake a trip back in time at Dayton Train Show

This same event, called Holly Days, was hosted by the Dayton Arcade back in 1992 and 1993 featuring merchants, holiday decor and live entertainment. Around 150,000 people visited the Arcade during these events. Despite this attendance, the Dayton Arcade, which was originally built between 1902 and 1904, officially closed to the public after the 1993 Holly Days.

“We’re extremely excited to revive Holly Days in 2021,” said Megan Dunn Peters, Arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, who organized the Holly Days 2021 event. “There will be amazing local holiday shopping options and plenty of holiday magic for all to enjoy. I attended the last Holly Days with my family as a child, and we hope that by bringing back this event, the community will once again make this a part of their holiday tradition for years to come.”

In particular, The Contemporary Dayton will be setting up shop at the Arcade during Holly Days, selling items from multicultural artists and vendors with a focus on sustainability in their Holiday Gift Gallery.

ExploreSHOPPING SMALL FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A guide to the shops of Waynesville

Stivers School for the Arts, Centerville High School Strings and more are set to perform in the Dayton Arcade Rotunda throughout the event.

Guests will be able to grab a drink from the cash-only “Holly Bar,” located in The Tank, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

ExploreThird Perk owner announces plans to open shop in Beavercreek
The Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
The Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

HOW TO GO

What: Holly Days 2021

When: Tuesday, Dec. 7, Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W 4th St., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: www.arcadedayton.com

About the Author

ajc.com

Ashley Moor

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

