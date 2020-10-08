Dayton Art Institute needs Daytonians' help to win $20K and weird art from TV host

The Dayton Art Institute is encouraging Daytonians to rally around a Facebook post that could win the city $20,000.
HBO’s "Last Week Tonight " host John Oliver has pledged to help a museum facing financial difficulty by loaning some of the unusual pieces of art featured on his show — including a painting of rats sharing a moment — along with a $10,000 donation for the museum plus another $10,000 for a local food bank.
“We’ve dabbled a bit in the art market this year and have acquired a small but high-quality collection of modern masterpieces,” Oliver said on air last Sunday. “Tonight, I’m proud to announce that this collection is available to go on tour. That is right, we’re inviting any U.S. museum — as long as they can safely show them — to apply to host these masterpieces.”
We're going on tour! Museums are struggling, so, in an effort to help, we’re going to pick five museums to host these fine works of art! We’ll be donating $10k to each museum, and $10k to a food bank in their area. Museums can email john@johnoliverhasyourraterotica.com to apply! pic.twitter.com/cTsBDTvDSk— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 5, 2020
Eric Brockman, Dayton Art Institute marketing and communications manager, said people have been tagging the DAI on the “Last Week Tonight” Facebook post, and he’s hopeful it could get the show’s attention. The community can continue to show their support by tagging the Dayton Art Institute in that post.
The Dayton Art Institute is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that depends on the support of members, individuals and corporations, as well as government support and grants. The museum reopened over the summer after the mandatory shutdown. The museum’s two biggest fundraisers, Art Ball and Oktoberfest, were impacted by the pandemic.
HOW TO SUPPORT THE DAYTON ART INSTITUTE
People should visit the show’s Facebook page and tag the DAI and explain why they think the museum is worthy of the prize. They can also email john@johnoliverhasyourraterotica.com by Nov. 1.
Other ways to support the museum include buying memberships, donating to the annual fund or visiting the museum.