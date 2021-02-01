Dayton Mall to celebrate friendship and love of all varieties at Valentine’s Day events

Throughout the early part of February, the Dayton Mall be hosting a series of events that celebrate friendship and love of all varieties — just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Dayton Mall’s Post Your Love and Bestie Bash will, through creativity and acts of kindness, offer ways for participants to celebrate friendship, love and positivity.
The first of these events, presented by the Dayton Mall’s KidX Club, is the Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash, set to take place on Feb. 9 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the JCPenney Court. Throughout the event, children and their family members will have a chance to create gifts and Valentines, as well as snapping a selfie at the Valentine Selfie Station with The Princess and the Frog. A bag of goodies will also be available to participants. Reservations are free and can be made through Eventbrite.com.
The Dayton Mall will also be bringing back its interactive art display “Post Your Love,” in which guests are encouraged to write notes of love, affirmation or encouragement on Post-It notes in the JCPenney Court. Guests can also share their notes virtually by using #PostYourLove.
Visitors to the Dayton Mall are also encouraged to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by giving back through donating blood during the Dayton Mall Blood Drive on Feb. 12 — donors can register by visiting the Dayton Mall’s website — or through donating non-perishable food items to the Dayton Mall Non-Profit Co-Op during mall hours.
While participating in these events, guests are required to maintain proper social distancing and to wear a face covering at all times.
WANT TO GO?
What: Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash
Where: The Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton
When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free