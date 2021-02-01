Dayton Mall to celebrate friendship and love of all varieties at Valentine’s Day events

Dayton Mall’s Post Your Love and Bestie Bash will, through creativity and acts of kindness, offer ways for participants to celebrate friendship, love and positivity.

The first of these events, presented by the Dayton Mall’s KidX Club, is the Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash, set to take place on Feb. 9 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the JCPenney Court. Throughout the event, children and their family members will have a chance to create gifts and Valentines, as well as snapping a selfie at the Valentine Selfie Station with The Princess and the Frog. A bag of goodies will also be available to participants. Reservations are free and can be made through Eventbrite.com.