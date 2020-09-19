Dayton restaurants to serve special menus for first Oktoberfest Week starting this weekend

From Sept. 20-27, several Miami Valley restaurants will be serving German-inspired meals and beer specials to honor the Oktoberfest season. The Dayton Art Institute will be hosting a virtual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest is one of the biggest celebrations of fall and serves as the museum’s main fundraiser for the year. To help raise funds for the museum, $2 from every meal purchased as a part of Oktoberfest Week will be donated to the Dayton Art Institute.