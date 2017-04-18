Dayton’s craft beer: A guide to 20 breweries in the area

Alematic Artisan Ales

Alematic Artisan Ales.

Alematic Artisan Ales offers a wide selection of their own beers as well as wines, ciders, seltzers, sodas and more. While they do not have a kitchen, the brewery has an exclusive agreement with Classic Pizza and you can have their menu delivered right to your table without delivery fees. Indoor seating only.

Address: 6182 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights

Phone: 937-813-8901

Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed & Thurs 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

alematicbrewing.com

Bock Family Brewing

Their beers are crafted in small batches with a commitment to quality and sustainability. The interior of the brewery resembles a German-style bier hall, with a Nordic lounge and a Celtic room. A rotation of food trucks are available on site for dining.

The brewery hosts trivia every Thursday and offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Address: Washington Village Drive, Dayton

Phone: 937-813-2000

Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Thurs 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 1 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

bockfamilybrewing.com

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales features a wide variety of beer in their taproom at all times.

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales features a wide variety of beer in their taproom at all times. Their beer will often feature local ingredients including ones foraged from local flora. A large focus and their passion is funky, alternative fermentation. Sour beer, saison, and mixed fermentation styles as well as spontaneous fermentation are a staple among the ever rotating offerings from Branch & Bone Artisan Ales. While they do not serve food, they do sell Hen of the Woods brand chips for snacking. Patio space is pet friendly.

Address: 905 Wayne Ave. Dayton

Phone: 937-723-7608

Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri & Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

www.branchandboneales.com

Carillon Brewing Company

Carillon Brewing Co. is a production brewery in a museum at Carillon Park in Dayton.

Carillon Brewing Co. offers visitors a glimpse into 1850s-era Dayton through the authentically prepared food and drink of the times. It is the nation’s only production brewery in a museum, and the only U.S. brewery replicating the historic brewing process. Admission and parking at Carillon Historical Park are free.

Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Phone: 937-910-0722

Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed-Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

CarillonBrewingco.org

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. craft brewery in Springboro has unveiled a new and extensive food menu.

The brewery offers 14 draft taps, wine, cider, premium spirits and signature cocktails. Food offerings from the kitchen include everything from appetizers, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches and more. Live music on select nights.

Address: 760 N. Main St., Springboro

Phone: 937-790-3450

Hours: Mon Closed, Tue 4-10 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Wed 4-10 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Thurs 4-10 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Fri 1-11 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Sat 1-11 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Sun 1-8 p.m.

crookedhandle.com

The Dayton Beer Company

The Dayton Beer Company is an European style beer hall and brewery located in the heart of downtown Dayton, just steps away from Fifth Third Field.

The Dayton Beer Company is an European style beer hall and brewery located in the heart of downtown Dayton, just steps away from Fifth Third Field. Their main bar features 36 Ohio craft taps. Another bar is located outdoors on the patio. Besides beers, the brewery offers wine by the bottle and Coca-Cola products. The Dayton Beer Company now offers three event spaces, the largest of which seats up to 150 people.

Address: 41 Madison Street, Dayton

Phone: 937-228-2337

Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun Closed

thedaytonbeerco.com

Devil Wind Brewing

Devil Wind Brewing is located at 130 S. Detroit St. in downtown Xenia.

Devil Wind Brewing says their purpose is to “brew the most outstanding local beer for Dayton-area consumers and visitors to the greater Miami Valley area.” The company stands out by focusing on beer styles that are not being widely produced in the Dayton area. These will consist of European ales and lagers, specifically German lagers, as well as innovative and newer American styles of beers. The brewery hosts a shuffleboard league, food trucks, live music and weekly events.

Address: 130 South Detroit Street, Xenia

Phone: 937-919-6417

Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Fri 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m..

www.devilwindbrewing.com

Eudora Brewing Company

Eudora Brewing Company is Dayton's only Brewery, Taproom, Kitchen and Brew-Your-Own facility.

The taproom features 18 taps pouring award-winning, house-brewed ales and lagers as well as soft drinks, house-crafted Ken’s root beer and cold brew coffee. They also have a selection of wine, hard cider, canned cocktails, and our house-made “Gigglewater” (vodka soda w/ fruit puree).

The kitchen serves elevated brewpub fare with locally-sourced ingredients six days a week. There is a seasonal menu and weekly specials.

Address: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs: 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

eudorabrewing.com

Fifth Street Brewpub

Fifth Street Brewpub in Dayton is Ohio's first cooperative brewpub.

As a co-op, they take giving back to the community seriously, often hosting charity events and helping with donations. Their historic building has been a neighborhood place serving food and drinks since 1856. The Brewpub is located in the St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood, one mile east of downtown Dayton and just a stroll away from the Oregon District.

The menu at Fifth Street Brewpub features weekly specials, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, soups and more.

Address: 1600 E. Fifth Street, Dayton

Phone: 937-443-0919

Hours: Mon Closed, Tue & Wed 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Thurs 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Fri & Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 11am-4 p.m.

www.fifthstreetbrewpub.com

The Hairless Hare Brewery

The Hairless Hare Brewery is located at 38 W. National Rd. in Vandalia.

The Hairless Hare Brewery offers a wide selection of craft beer brewed on site, handcrafted pizza, smoked wings, scratch made soups and more. The Hairless Hare is also a meadery, offering meads and ciders made on site. A large outdoor patio accommodates those looking for outdoor seating options.

Address: 738 W. National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377

Phone: 937-387-6476

Hours: Mon-Tues Closed, Wed-Thurs 4 p.m.–10 p.m., Fri-Sat 2 p.m.-10 p.m., (Kitchen closes @ 9 p.m.), Mon Closed

www.hairlessharebrewery.com

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co.

Heavier Than Air Brewing Company features aviation-themed craft brews.

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co. was founded on an affinity for experimental, top-secret testing, and brewing beer. The Dayton area has a long heritage of aviation, invention and perseverance, and that spirit can be found in this inclusive community environment. The tap menu features aviation-themed craft brew.

Address: 497 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, OH 45459

Phone: 937-979-4449

Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed & Thurs 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

heavierthanairbrewing.com

Lock 27 Brewing

Lock 27 Brewing has locations in Centerville and Dayton.

Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant in Centerville is focused on providing customers with good meals, expanding the cocktail menu, and offering rotating specials in addition to a lineup of Lock 27′s brews.

Lock 27 Brewing Taproom in Dayton provides a strong brewery experience. The signature beers that guests have come to know and love will be served, along with a rotating list of specialty, limited-release brews for adventurous beer enthusiasts.

Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant

Address: 1035 South Main Street, Centerville

Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-9 p.m., Thurs-Sat 11am-10 p.m., Sun 11am-9 p.m.

Lock 27 Brewing Taproom: Dayton Dragons Plaza

Address: 329 E. First St., Dayton

Hours: Mon 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Tues & Wed 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Thurs 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri & Sat 12 p.m.-12am, Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Phone: 937-433-2739

lock27brewing.com

Loose Ends Brewing

Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville. Pictured by the brewing tanks are John Loose and his father Kent Loose, the brewery's father/son ownership duo.

A mix of craft beer and artisan food, Loose Ends Brewing strives to bring the community together with the perfect brewery experience. In addition to their beers, Loose Ends offers a wide selection of wine and spirits and house-made cocktails.

Address: 890 S. Main Street Centerville

Phone: 937-723-6328

Hours: Mon-Thurs 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri & Sat 11am-10:30 p.m., Sun 11am-9 p.m.

looseendsbrewing.com

Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina

Lucky Star Brewery in Miamisburg is the perfect place to enjoy a craft beer while eating authentic Mexican cantina tacos, quesadillas and tortas.

Lucky Star Brewery brings a bit of authentic Mexican flavored dishes to the area. Their craft beer, brewed with repurposed equipment, makes them one of a kind in the area. Taco Tuesday specials. Open Mic Night every Wednesday. Patio dining available.

Address: 219 South 2nd Street, Miamisburg

Phone: 937-866-2739

Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 3:30 p.m.-12am, Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

luckystarbrewery.com

Southern Ohio Brewing

Family owned and operated, Southern Ohio Brewing has 12-14 rotating taps featuring a wide range of craft beer styles from their on-site brewhouse.

Family owned and operated, Southern Ohio Brewing has 12-14 rotating taps featuring a wide range of craft beer styles from their on-site brewhouse. Wine and their own house made hard seltzer are also available. Southern Ohio Brewing is located along the Miami Valley Trails bike trail and offers a great outdoor space including a covered beer garden and large lawn with Adirondack chairs. The brewery has a rotating food truck schedule or you are welcome to carry in your own food.

Address: 818 Factory Road, Beavercreek

Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed & Thurs 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

www.southernohiobrewing.com

Star City Brewing Company

Sampler from Star City Brewing in Miamisburg.

Star City Brewing Company is housed in the historic 19th-century building formally known as the Peerless Mill Inn. They have a wide variety of beer styles on tap and also have several house-made “Peerless Mill Winery” wines. Star City Brewing Company hosts Live Trivia on Tuesdays. The venue hosts a rotation of food trucks

Star City has three rooms available for private events. Each room holds a different number of people and each has a different look and feel.

Address: 319 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

Phone: 937-701-7827

Hours: Mon-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 1 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

starcitybrewing.com

Toxic Brewing Company

Interior of Toxic Brew Company 431 E. Fifth St. Dayton, OH 45402 937-985-3618 Taproom: Tues-Sat 3pm-12am, Sun 1pm-11pm www.toxicbrewcompany.com @ToxicBrewCo

Toxic Brewing Company is a microbrewery and bar serving their own and guest beers, on tap and in our bottle/can cooler, as well as spirits and cocktails in the heart of Dayton’s Historic Oregon District. In addition to beer, they serve craft cocktails, wine, and spirits. The outdoor patio comes with a wonderful view of the Oregon District. Food trucks on occasion.

Address: 431 E. Fifth St, Dayton

Phone: 937-985-3618

Hours: Mon-Thur 2 p.m.-1 a.m., Fri 2 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Sat 12 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Sun 12 p.m.-1 a.m.

toxicbrewcompany.com

Wandering Griffin Brewery & Restaurant

The Wandering Griffin is a local fixture offering exceptional house-brewed craft beers and pub fare in an expansive space with a huge outdoor patio.

The Wandering Griffin is a local fixture offering exceptional house-brewed craft beers and pub fare in an expansive space with a huge outdoor patio. Located across from Wright State University, the venue is great for events and has a huge parking lot. Trivia Night on Mondays. All-Day brunch on Sundays.

Address: 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek

Phone: 937-369-0058

Hours: Mon 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Tues-Thur 11am-9 p.m., Fri & Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

wanderinggriffin.com

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a full-scale production brewery that distributes beers to local restaurants, bars, grocery and retailers in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. The full-scale production brewery distributes beers to local restaurants, bars, grocery and retailers in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets. Along with their core brews, the company also focuses on creating unique seasonal and specialty beers. Warped Wing now has three taprooms in the greater Dayton area.

Dayton Brewery & Taproom

Address: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

Hours: Mon Closed, Tue-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 3 p.m.-12 a.m., Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Springboro Barrel Room & Smokery

Address: 25 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri & Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

warpedwing.com

Yellow Springs Brewery

The Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room is a mixed fermentation production facility which offers a place to enjoy new blends of sour beers made with unique and often local ingredients, along with their popular brands and barrel-aged beers.

The Taproom experience at Yellow Springs Brewery is not your typical bar scene. Their patrons savor the full-flavored craft beers in an eclectic and art-filled space without the distraction of blaring televisions.

The Barrel House Room is a mixed fermentation production facility which offers a place to enjoy new blends of sour beers made with unique and often local ingredients, along with their popular brands and barrel-aged beers.

Taproom

Address: 305 N. Walnut Street, Yellow Springs

Hours: Mon-Thurs 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri 1 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Phone: 937-767-0222

Barrel Room

Address: 1475 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs

Hours: Mon-Thurs Closed, Fri & Sat 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Sun 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Phone: 937-319-6024

yellowspringsbrewery.com