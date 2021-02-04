Celebrate Mardi Gras with these Cajun-inspired special menus from local restaurants

Mudlick Tap House invested in plastic igloos during the pandemic. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Where: Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., Dayton

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 4-10 p.m.

More info: Facebook

On this day at Mudlick Tap House in Dayton, guests will be able to indulge in New Orleans-inspired cocktails like Sazeracs and Hurricanes and food like gumbo and beignets. To make the occasion even sweeter, customers can book their own private Fat Tuesday party in one of their igloos that can host up to eight people.

Customers can make a reservation by visiting Mudlick Tap House’s website.

✨🎭MARDI GRAS FIRST FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN TROY

Where: Several restaurants in downtown Troy

When: Friday, Feb. 5 from 5:30-8 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Several local businesses will be serving up delicious odes to the Mardi Gras holiday as a part of Troy Main Street’s First Friday series on Feb. 5.

The downtown Troy Mardi Gras restaurant specials are as follows:

The Caroline: Gumbo and Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Pasta. They will also feature a beer from New Orleans’ Abita Brewery called Purple Haze.

Gumbo and Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Pasta. They will also feature a beer from New Orleans’ Abita Brewery called Purple Haze. Harens Market: Gumbo and a Shrimp Po’ Boy.

Gumbo and a Shrimp Po’ Boy. Mojo’s Bar and Grille: Gumbo, Shrimp Po’Boy and Hurricanes from the bar.

Gumbo, Shrimp Po’Boy and Hurricanes from the bar. Poppin’ Off: Ragin’ Cajun popcorn, Salted Bourbon Caramel popcorn and King Cake popcorn. They will also be giving away beads with each purchase, and customers who spend $30 or more will have a chance to spin their prize wheel.

Ragin’ Cajun popcorn, Salted Bourbon Caramel popcorn and King Cake popcorn. They will also be giving away beads with each purchase, and customers who spend $30 or more will have a chance to spin their prize wheel. Winans Chocolates + Coffees: Caramel Bourbon & Honey Latte and Caramel Bourbon & Honey Frappucino.

Caramel Bourbon & Honey Latte and Caramel Bourbon & Honey Frappucino. ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen: Will be handing out Mardi Gras feather masks to the first 50 guests from 1-7 p.m.

Other businesses will also be involved in the Mardi Gras celebration, including Be You Boutique, which will be offering 15 percent off everything in their store and Pachamama Market, which will be offering 20 percent off all jewelry.

Throughout the day, guests who walk around downtown Troy will also be able to enjoy Zydeco and other Mardi Gras-themed music on the city’s speakers.

✨🎭FOUR-COURSE MARDI GRAS DINNER AT AMBER ROSE

Where: Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton

When: Friday, Feb. 12 from 7-8:30 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Seeing as Amber Rose’s Executive Chef T.J. Peterson grew up in New Orleans, a delicious four-course meal to celebrate Mardi Gras is almost a given.

Tickets for the four-course meal range from $180 for a table for four to $360 for a table for eight, and will include the following items (along with tea and soda options):

First course/starter: Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

Second course: Shrimp & Grits

Third course/entree: Bourbon Street Filet - tender New Orleans seasoned beef tenderloin resting on diced potatoes with onions, mushrooms, ham and Cajun Cream Sauce.

Fourth course/dessert: Bananas Foster

Throughout the evening, guests can earn beads for answering NOLA-related trivia. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets will be available for purchase soon by visiting the event’s Facebook page. Ticket sales end on Thursday, Feb. 11.

✨🎭MARDI GRAS WEEK AT THE BREW BARN

Moeller Brew Barn in Troy celebrated their one year anniversary over the weekend on Aug. 7-8, 2020. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, Feb. 18 from 3-10 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Moeller’s Brew Barn in Troy will be celebrating Mardi Gras with beer and seltzer releases, food specials and live music from Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 20. The JR Erb Trio featuring Greg Pflugh and Jazz Quartet will be performing at the brewery on Feb. 20 from 5-8 p.m.

More details will be announced on the brewery’s Facebook page as the event nears.

✨🎭MARDI GRAS AT JIMMIE’S LADDER 11

Where: Jimmie’s Ladder 11, 936 Brown St.., Dayton

When: Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More info: Facebook

Enjoy specialty cocktails and meal specials at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 in Dayton from Friday, Feb. 12 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The specialty cocktails and meal specials consist of the following items:

Drink specials:

Hurricane: Light rum, dark rum, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry. Served on the rocks.

Creole Cocktail: Old grandad bonded bourbon, Benedictine, sweet vermouth and angostura bitters, garnished with a lemon twist. Served on the rocks.

Sazerac: Old Forester bourbon, Hennessy, absinthe, Peychaud’s bitters and simple syrup, garnished with a lemon twist. Served on the rocks.

Fleur De Lis: Empress 1908 Gin, St. Germaine, muddled limes, cucumber and lavender simple syrup, served straight up.

Meal specials:

King Creole Cheesecake: A savory blend of Andouille sausage, smoked gouda, cream cheese, onions, red peppers and cajun spices. Served with pita chips. ($11)

New Orleans-Style Gumbo: Chicken, Andouille sausage and shrimp. ($6.50 for a bowl and $4.25 for a cup)

Shrimp Po’ Boy: Lightly breaded wild white shrimp with remoulade and shredded lettuce on a lightly toasted Milano roll. Served with cajun fries or red beans and rice. ($13)

Beef Po’ Boy: Mardi Gras bock braised beef with creole gravy, grilled onions and peppers on a lightly toasted Milano roll. Served with cajun fries or red beans and rice. ($13)

Oyster Po’ Boy: Chesapeake Bay oysters with remoulade and shredded lettuce on a lightly toasted Milano roll. Served with cajun fries or red beans and rice. ($14)

Shrimp & Grits: Cheesy grits and jumbo Gulf shrimp. Served with a side salad. ($16)

Bourbon Street Bread Pudding: Jimmie’s bourbon-glazed bread pudding ($6.50)

These specials will be available through dine-in, carryout and delivery. Reservations can be made in advance by calling the restaurant at 937-424-1784.