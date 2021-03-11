Dayton barbecue restaurant Fatback’s BBQ sets reopening date

Opening Fatback’s, Britton said, “was a dream of mine that I am so fortunate to have been able to live out, and it is everything I had hoped it would be. Curt and his partners will be the perfect owners to carry on where my dream comes to an end and a new dream begins.”

The building that houses Fatback’s, located west of Smithville Road on Linden Avenue, “has been a huge part of my life over the last 38 years, back to when I had my heating and air conditioning business, Comfort Center Inc., in the same building,” Britton said.

Britton, a Dayton native and 1977 graduate of Belmont High School, had announced in the summer of 2019 that he had put the Fatback’s business, real estate, recipes and equipment up for sale, and that he was willing to teach the new owner the techniques and recipes that have made Fatback’s a popular destination for barbecue enthusiasts and generated a strong catering business in addition to the restaurant’s retail sales.

“I’m not going to sell it to just anybody. I want someone who has a passion for barbecue,” Britton told the Dayton Daily News at the time.

But no sale occurred over the following year, and in September 2020, Britton closed Fatback’s while still keeping it on the market.