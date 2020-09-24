El Meson to share its ‘recipe for life’ with Daytonians

With cooler temperatures on the way, Castro believes customers are more hungry than ever for local content that includes cooking and bar demonstrations, table-setting guides, local guests, cultural and historical knowledge of countries around the world, wine tasting notes and other culinary-themed content.

I recently sat down with Castro to hear more about his vision and this upcoming launch to learn more.

El Meson has announced plans for the launch of a new video streaming subscription service — “Viva La Vida, A Recipe for Life." CONTRIBUTED

Q: Tell me about what you did during your initial watch parties. What did you cook?

On our Facebook page, our original watch parties are still archived so you can see the original videos that inspired this. We would do everything from a recipe we cook at the restaurant to Chinese sweet potato French fries in an air fryer. We would feature fish and how to cook it well. We took hanger steaks and showed how you can do a grill party at home. Mark was making bundt cakes — blueberry and mango — and a bourbon cake. It wasn’t about El Meson, it was about the recipe of life.

Typically, we would do a featured cocktail with interaction and then Mark would start an appetizer and an entrée and then we would do a pre-taped dessert. And we would pull the dessert out of the oven and people were saying we love sharing our Friday with you. After we were back open and we had people back in the restaurant, we kept hearing from customers that they missed our watch parties and we heard from enough people that we felt like it was something we needed to look at.

Q: What is the vision of Viva La Vida — why did you name it that and what do you hope it accomplishes?

We have an opportunity — all of us, all of us within this pandemic — to freeze and lock down and regress or look at it as a springboard to look for opportunity. We need to reinvent and what better way to access you and yourself virtually when everything around us is virtual and virtually is the next best way to share each other. People are also looking for the positive and the good things, we have too much negativity and the virtual aspect is a way for us to share beyond zip codes. Viva is to live and Vida is life — celebrating culture and living life well. This is something that will help offer some of the recipes of life. This is to inspire people. To get people involved and get creative. Cooking should be part of that sharing. This is something that’s born out of our creativity of what food is and not a copycat of other cooking shows. What we wanted to do was encompass all of what is now — our travels over 20 years happen and most of our customers are rebooking for next year. These experiences are life-altering and this gives people a chance to travel with us virtually to these countries.

Q: Tell us about Zac Pitts? What made you decide to team up with him?

Zac is the host of Living Dayton. He’s been doing TV and is the host and I’ve always admired him. Zac has had 15 years into anchoring the news and being a reporter in front of the camera. Now he is behind the camera and Mark and I can use his experience and creativity to make something really special. Last week at my parents' house, we filmed a piece of a woman cooking traditional enchiladas just like they would do in Mexico, and I interview her and she’s showing me how to do this and we’re outside. It’s not just a cooking segment but you are part of an event. Watching Margarita, the wife of one of the craftsmen who helps my dad build things at their home was amazing. Enchiladas as a dish are not foreign to anyone, but what is foreign is the traditional preparation and cooking. She used a special copper pan cooking on a grill filled with coals and chips to give the aroma and flavor. The tortillas are dipped in a mole sauce and then put into oil in the pan and the experience and cooking technique brings you into the way a culture eats and makes food and how simple and beautiful it can be.

Q: Will the pricing stay at $24.99 a month? Will it just be video content or will it include anything else over the course of a year?

Signing up as a founding member before Oct. 16 will give customers full access to the four featured monthly classes and experiences and the archived content as well as the premium subscription service featuring seasonal and monthly live Zoom presentations and cooking classes. After Oct. 16 to get the weekly experiences and the special features it will be $34.99.

Going forward this will be the only way to access digital content or virtual cooking classes that El Meson is doing including special holiday cooking segments. We know that right now going into the holidays, companies are not going to be able to entertain like they used to. Now we can produce a cooking party so that they can enjoy a virtual experience that’s safe – have a cocktail, some wine and that’s a gift that you can give from a company to employees or staff.

Q: What will the videos be like? How long will they be and do you have some more specific examples of what you will be covering in the first month or two?

I think we’re going to do what we’re cooking and where we’re cooking — the food and the destination. The elements are going to be what inspires us at this point. Hot soups, steaks, vegetarian, traditional like the enchiladas which show a new way to make them that you’ve probably never seen. They run about 40-45 minutes each. Some will be interactive. It will vary from week to week.

Q: Where do you hope this leads and will ultimately mean to the growth and future of El Meson?

The number one thing is evolution. When El Meson started 42 years ago selling pizza and subs in a blue collar community we were a very different business than we were today. Changing has to be paramount in any situation. Institutions may not need to change or evolve, but at one time or another as new generations come through sometimes change needs to be made very quickly to be soluble, marketable and attainable. We are connected with the whole globe now. This doesn’t just have to be West Carrollton or Ohio or the United States, we can touch people everywhere. Our logo is the butterfly because it’s about evolution – if you see a butterfly it lives for a short period, dies and the next butterfly returns as a cocoon and the caterpillar and then the butterfly again speaks to evolution and that’s what we stand for. In 42 years, we are not the same as when we started and before there’s a gap, before there’s a need, before there’s a shortfall we want to transition. When someone says what’s your competition, the answer is yourself. By the time you have someone pushing on you, you’ve lost it already. We have a chance with COVID right now to evolve – this is about a reboot, relaunch and reinvention.

How to go

What: El Meson

Where: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

More information: 937-859-8229 or www.elmeson.net