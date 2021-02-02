JUST IN: Outdoor igloos to amplify private dining experiences at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons and Basil’s on Market have teamed up to create a distinctive dining experience for customers at the upscale casual bistro.
This new installment, called Fireside, will feature four heated igloo-style pods for outdoor dining. These igloo-style pods, located directly outside of Basil’s on Market along the walkway leading into the main entrance of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, will open to the public on Monday, Feb. 8.
In October 2020, Mudlick Tap House launched a similar outdoor dining initiative with the introduction of three igloos located on the sidewalk outside of its restaurant in downtown Dayton.
The inside of each igloo will contain comfortable furniture, rustic décor and ambient lighting. Fireside pits and a central seating area will also be available outside of the igloos for guests to keep warm.
“Our new Fireside igloo dining option is an exciting offering for guests who are more comfortable dining outdoors or who want a more private experience,” Jeff Finkelstein, co-founder of Basil’s on Market, said in a release. “Now, guests can try all of the delicious food and soak in the ambiance that Basil’s on Market has to offer within their own ‘bubble.’”
In a phone interview, Finkelstein added, “Worst case scenario, it doesn’t work, but the best-case scenario is that people love them and it draws more recognition to who we are — especially as a new restaurant. We opened in a difficult time, right in the middle of the pandemic, so we’re hoping that the igloos will bring in more customers.”
Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons
Customers in the igloos will dine on all of the menu items found at Basil’s on Market, which include sandwiches, salads, steaks and salmon.
“We are thrilled to partner with Basil’s on Market to bring this new and innovative dining experience to our guests at The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “This is a truly unique and memorable way to enjoy a delicious winter meal in the privacy of your very own igloo.”
Each igloo can seat a private party of two to six people. Reservations for these igloos are available on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The igloos will be open for guests through the end of Spring of 2021. Guests can make reservations by calling the restaurant at 937-702-3160.
Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons
Basil’s on Market at The Mall at Fairfield Commons is located at 2729 Fairfield Commons Boulevard. The restaurant also has two other locations, in Troy and Dayton. For more information about the new igloos, visit Basil’s on Market’s website or The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ website.