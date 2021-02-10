JUST IN: Popeyes to introduce new Cajun Flounder Sandwich tomorrow

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which has multiple locations in the Miami Valley, is set to debut the latest addition to their menu — the Cajun Flounder Sandwich — on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The new sandwich features a fried filet of fish seasoned in a blend of the brand’s Cajun mild and spicy seasoning and served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and Popeyes’ signature tartar sauce. The fish sandwich will be offered for a limited time for $4.49.
To ensure that each customer is happy with their purchase on launch day, the restaurant chain is giving customers the option of purchasing consumer insurance for an additional 15 cents through the Popeyes app. This consumer insurance will allow for customers who did not like the Cajun Flounder Insurance to indulge instead in the chain’s incredibly popular chicken sandwich.
“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” Sami Siddiqui, president of the Americas at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, said in a release. “At Popeyes, we don’t take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That’s why we’re proud to be serving up the most authentic, Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR.”
First introduced in August of 2019, the chain’s now-beloved chicken sandwich helped boost sales throughout the pandemic. The chicken sandwich was so popular upon its debut that it sold out within two weeks. The chain brought back the sandwich for good in November of 2019.
When creating the Cajun Flounder Sandwich, Popeyes hoped to recreate the success of its chicken sandwich by incorporating a few key elements that made that item so popular, including its bun and pickle topping. If the Cajun Flounder sandwich does well for the chain, it will consider making the new sandwich a permanent part of the menu.
Popeyes operates five restaurants throughout the Miami Valley. Pat Gilligan, franchise owner of Popeyes’ Dayton and Cincinnati area stores, purchased Popeyes franchise locations in Harrison Twp. and Springfield in January 2016 and opened new locations in Englewood, Kettering and Springboro since then.
Popeyes locations in the Miami Valley also will also be celebrating Mardi Gras with a few promotions in the coming days. Customers who say “Happy Mardi Gras” at one of the Dayton locations on Monday, Feb. 15 will receive a free order of the chain’s New Orleans-style Chocolate Beignets, along with a minimum purchase of $5. The Miami Valley locations of Popeyes restaurants will also be giving away $80 in gift cards on its Facebook page to one winner randomly chosen from the page’s followers on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
For more information about the Cajun Flounder Sandwich, visit Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s website.