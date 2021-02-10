JUST IN: Popeyes to introduce new Cajun Flounder Sandwich tomorrow

When creating the Cajun Flounder Sandwich, Popeyes hoped to recreate the success of its chicken sandwich by incorporating a few key elements that made that item so popular, including its bun and pickle topping. If the Cajun Flounder sandwich does well for the chain, it will consider making the new sandwich a permanent part of the menu.

Popeyes operates five restaurants throughout the Miami Valley. Pat Gilligan, franchise owner of Popeyes’ Dayton and Cincinnati area stores, purchased Popeyes franchise locations in Harrison Twp. and Springfield in January 2016 and opened new locations in Englewood, Kettering and Springboro since then.

Popeyes locations in the Miami Valley also will also be celebrating Mardi Gras with a few promotions in the coming days. Customers who say “Happy Mardi Gras” at one of the Dayton locations on Monday, Feb. 15 will receive a free order of the chain’s New Orleans-style Chocolate Beignets, along with a minimum purchase of $5. The Miami Valley locations of Popeyes restaurants will also be giving away $80 in gift cards on its Facebook page to one winner randomly chosen from the page’s followers on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Chocolate-filled beignets from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

For more information about the Cajun Flounder Sandwich, visit Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s website.