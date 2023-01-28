X
Lee’s Chicken restaurant closes as stretch of Far Hills sees more changes

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant on Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. has closed.

A sign on the door this weekend says the location at 5940 Far Hills Ave., just north of Whipp Road, is “officially closed.” The sign does not list a reason, but encourages customers to visit the Lee’s on Wilmington Pike near Meijer in Kettering.

For several years, the Far Hills location was a combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant, but in late 2022, it became Lee’s only.

Work has been done to clear the interior of the building, but the sign makes no mention of whether a new use is planned for the site.

There have been multiple changes recently on that block of Far Hills, which is also Ohio 48. The Tim Hortons restaurant that used to sit immediately south of Lee’s was demolished, and that land is now part of ongoing construction of a United Dairy Farmers store at the corner of Whipp and Far Hills. That UDF is set to open in summer 2023.

About the Author

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

