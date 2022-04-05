National chain offers options to make Easter meal planning a breeze

Caption Bob Evans Easter Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption Bob Evans Easter Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Premium Farmhouse Feast: Includes slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, bread & celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, freshly baked rolls, apple pie, triple berry pie, and banana nut bread. This meal is $139.99, serves up to 10 people and requires up to two hours of heating before consuming.

Ham Farmhouse Feast: Includes hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread and celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, green beans with ham, freshly baked rolls, banana nut bread and triple berry pie. This meal can serve up to four people for $64.99 or eight people for $94.99. Up to two hours of heating are required before serving the Ham Farmhouse Feast.

Turkey Farmhouse Feast: Includes slow-roasted turkey, house-made bread and celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls, banana nut bread and triple berry pie. This meal can serve four people for $69.99 or eight people for $99.99. Up to two hours of heating are required before serving the Turkey Farmhouse Feast.

Bob Evans will also be offering an array of meal options served hot as individual or family-sizes for dine-in, carryout or delivery, including:

Easter Celebration Platter ($12.99): The Easter Celebration Platter is served hot with a full portion of Bob Evans’ signature hand-carved slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, two farm-fresh hand-crafted sides, cranberry relish and two freshly-baked dinner rolls. The platter serves one and is available for dine-in, delivery, or curbside pickup the week of April 11.

Easter Celebration Family Meal ($69.99): Served hot, the Easter Celebration Family Meal feeds up to six and includes a family-sized portion of Bob Evans’ signature hand-carved slow-roasted turkey, eight hickory-smoked ham steaks, three hand-crafted family-size sides, a dozen freshly-baked dinner rolls and cranberry relish. The meal is available for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery the week of April 11.

All meals can be ordered online or over the phone to be picked up or delivered. The meals will arrive cold and will be ready to heat and serve. The meals are available as supplies last and can be ordered until April 16. Visit www.bobevans.com/menu/farmhouse-feast to learn more.

