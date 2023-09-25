New restaurant specializing in wings opens in Dayton

Wings Fly, a family owned and operated restaurant, has opened its doors at 960 Patterson Road in Dayton.

In addition to wings, including boneless wings, the restaurant offers chicken tenders with a variety of sauces including Buffalo Ranch, Hot BBQ, Hot Honey, Lemon Pepper and Parmesan Garlic. They also have sandwiches like the NY-Style Chopped Cheese or The Flying Burger, as well as wraps featuring a Chicken Caesar and Buffalo Chicken. Meals are served with seasoned fries and customers can order desserts such as funnel cake fries or cheesecake.

Wings Fly is operated by Sabrina Melhem and her brothers, Laith and Ismail, their mom, Najah, and business partner, Sami Jamhour.

Laith and Ismail always dreamed of opening their own restaurant. They previously worked with Jamhour at JJ’s Fish & Chicken in Dayton.

Cooking has always been a family activity for the Melhems. The siblings recalled their mom cooking homemade meals, but it was Ismail who was curious and enjoyed experimenting with sauces.

Everything is fresh and made-to-order, they said. The top seller are their wings, which are lightly battered and cooked to a perfect crisp.

Wings Fly opened nearly two weeks ago. The Melhems have enjoyed seeing people happy and satisfied with their food.

“We’re so thankful we were welcomed so quick by the community and neighborhood,” Najah said.

The family also owns Prince Auto Sales & More, located at 4100 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton.

Wings Fly is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday for dine-in or carryout. The restaurant also offers delivery service via Uber Eats or DoorDash. A grand opening celebration is being planned soon. For more information, visit www.wingsfly.net or the restaurant’s Facebook page.