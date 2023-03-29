New ‘superfruit bowl shop’ coming to both Brown Street, Springboro

Parisi’s daughter attends the University of Dayton, and college towns have been great locations for Playa Bowls because of the shops’ quick and healthy menu options that are alternatives to fast food, said Allison Gonzales, senior account director for Fish Consulting, which handles PR for the company.

Gonzales said Playa Bowls serves an extensive menu of more than 40 items including bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls.

Those products are sold alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, she said.

Playa Bowls, which started in 2014, now has more than 175 shops across the nation in 20 states. There are two Playa Bowls shops in Ohio, located in the Columbus area.