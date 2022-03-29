New wellness-inspired cafe announces opening

A new wellness-inspired café that plans to offer weekly meal plans, catering, grab and go options and indoor dining has announced plans to open sometime during spring this year.
Clean Eatz, which will be located at 2781 Centre Dr., Beavercreek, will have a focus on properly-portioned meals and healthy dining options according to owner Missy Blacker.
At heart she says her new business will be a meal prep service, releasing a new menu of five meals and one breakfast.
Orders can be made Tuesday-Sunday and pickups will happen Sunday-Tuesday. There will also be frozen meals available for purchase at any time.
According to a Clean Eatz press release, “Blacker made the decision to take on the challenge after seeing a huge need in the market and limited options for herself and her family to eat clean... With a mission to be the first step to living a healthy lifestyle, Clean Eatz Dayton offers the opportunity to have a personal chef prepare every meal at an affordable price. With new meals that perfectly balance protein, carbs and fats.”
To learn more visit www.cleaneatz.com or follow on Facebook (@cleaneatzdayton) and Instagram (@cleaneatzdaytonoh) where the restaurant will be announcing information as they close in on their opening date.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
