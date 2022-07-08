Restaurant featuring Argentinean cuisine with Italian, Spanish influence to open Saturday

MIAMI TWP. — A restaurant offering Argentinean cuisine with Spanish and Italian influence is set to make its debut this weekend.
La Embajada Argentinean Cuisine, 9486 Springboro Pike, is scheduled to hold its soft opening from 6 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, which is Argentine Independence Day.
“Come for some true Argentinian staples, of course all 18 varieties of empanadas, but also steak .... (and) Milanesas (fried breaded beef or chicken) pasta, pizzas, grilled sausages and more!” the business posted to Facebook.
Located next to Roosters, the 2,263-square-foot Miami Twp. restaurant is the work of Buenos Aires natives Jorge and Monica Fabregat, a husband-and-wife duo who operated an underground eatery La Embajada Underground since 2014, but decided that once it established a loyal following, it was time to establish a brick-and mortar-location.
Embajada means “embassy.”
“That’s we want to do is be an embassy of Argentina and bring something different than the regular Latin American restaurants bring,” Jorge Fabregat has said.
The restaurant, which is inside the Spring Valley Shoppes, will offer dine-in and carry-out service.
In addition to the new restaurant, the Fabregats also will continue to offer private party Underground dinners and operate their food truck for community and private party events.
About the Author