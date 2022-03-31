RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: 4 opened in March and 4 more coming soon

Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, with the kitchen closing at midnight.

“There has been a lot of excitement and support around this store opening,” chain co-owner Brody Danner said. “It will be our biggest store to date at 4,600 square feet with a 2,000-square-foot patio, totaling 6,600 serviceable square footage. We are pumped to bring this to the Kettering community, a place where my family and I have lived for the last 21 years.”

The Dorothy Lane location is Submarine House’s 10th company-owned location and ninth in the Dayton area. The chain also has a company store in Hilliard, outside Columbus.

Covered Wagon Farm Market

Caption The Covered Wagon Farm Market, located at 607 N. Main St. in Union, reopened on March 1 after it closed close to New Year’s to undergo several renovations and expansion projects. Caption The Covered Wagon Farm Market, located at 607 N. Main St. in Union, reopened on March 1 after it closed close to New Year’s to undergo several renovations and expansion projects.

A go-to for local goods, meats, baked goods and more has reopened after months of renovations.

The Covered Wagon Farm Market, located at 607 N. Main St. in Union, reopened March 1 having closed shortly after New Year’s to undergo several renovations and expansion projects.

Covered Wagon’s main building, bakery and deli area have been expanded. Additional parking is also available, and an indoor seating area has been built into the sandwich area inside the store.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sunday and Mondays.

Latin Arepas Street Cafe

A local food truck serving up some of the area’s best Arepas now has a permanent home in Springboro.

Latin Arepas Street Cafe has officially opened its first standalone location in Springboro at 85 W Central Ave., across from the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery. The restaurant specializes in Arepas, but offers other authentic Latin American cuisine like empanadas, Yuca frita, Pebellón Bowls, flan and more.

“We offer a carefully crafted menu that will suit any palette! Bring your friends and family to Latin Arepas Street Cafe to experience delicious food in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Our dishes are all freshly made using only the highest quality ingredients and uses recipes that have been in the family for generations,” states the Latin Arepas website.

Latin Arepas previously ran a kitchen inside Bar Granada in downtown Dayton but returned to food truck-only service last year.

The restaurant’s hours are Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and closed Sundays and Mondays.

Chicka Wing

Chicka Wing, a brand new fast-casual, chicken restaurant concept, opened March 31 at 1875 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

Chicka Wing founder Adam Price, a Dayton transplant from Alabama, and Chicka Wing vice president, Kyle Smith, a Vandalia native, are brothers-in-law eager to fill a void in the Springfield area regarding fresh chicken options.

“We were looking for a fresh food, fresh quick, wing establishment, and very quickly realized there was a hole in the market,” Smith said. “So, we’re excited to bring a fast, affordable, high-quality option to the Springfield area. We’re excited to be able to give back to the Springfield community in our own little way.”

Chicka Wing’s menu will feature several combo options including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and french fries are also on the menu.

Chicka Wing currently has a location under construction at 6315 Brandt Pike (Ohio 201) but Smith says an opening is not slated until later this spring. Other locations across the Miami Valley are also being considered.

“Our plan is to expand,” Smith said. “We’re looking for new locations where we can build next.”

CLOSED

Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand

It was a short — but sweet — run for the popular hot dog, ice cream and grill shop that opened in May 2021 at 2509 Valley Pike in Riverside.

Mike Davis, co-founder of the Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand, died in November last year after a heart attack. Along with longtime friend and co-founder, Von Crager, Davis led the shop to become a popular stop with an impressive, creative grill menu and friendly service.

“I would like to thank the community for supporting the business,” The Bun Bros posted to its Facebook page on March 1. “Since Mike passed away, I’ve been pondering whether to continue. At this time, I’ve decided to dissolve the business. The Bun Bros dba Coneyland is officially permanently closed for business.”

Following Davis’s death, the restaurant soon closed, but initially planned on reopening come springtime.

Loyal customers and community members showed their support on The Bun Bros’ public Facebook page following the announcement Tuesday.

“So sorry it has come to this, and don’t envy you having to make this decision,” wrote Facebook user, Christie Waddell. “Our granddaughter will miss her favorite after-school treat adventure.”

Tumbleweed Connection

The operator of Tumbleweed Connection has filed a civil lawsuit against its landlord seeking damages of more than $75,000.

Tumbleweed Connection, located at 454 E. 5th St. and operated by Tanya Atkinson, has been a fixture in the Oregon District for over 40 years. It’s been closed since March 1, the lawsuit says, after a dispute with the bar’s landlord, Schaney Family Limited Partnership and Michelle Schaney.

They were unable to be reached for comment for this article.

Atkinson filed the lawsuit on Friday afternoon following an alleged incident at the bar March 1. According to court documents filed with the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, a Tumbleweed employee was in the process of opening when Schaney allegedly instructed the employee to get out and said “she was changing the locks immediately.”

Atkinson told the court that Schaney refused to give a reason for changing the locks or for the sudden eviction. The lawsuit filed by Atkinson states that Tumbleweed and its employees received no notice before March 1 that they had violated any terms of their lease agreement.

Atkinson said the defendants “covered the windows and signage at the Tumbleweed Connection and posted signs indicating the business was ‘Closed for Remodeling.’” Atkinson has since been refused access to the property and records on-site, according to the lawsuit.

Due to the abrupt closure, the lawsuit states that Tumbleweed has suffered damages of more than $25,000. It says Atkinson believes Schaney’s decision to evict right before March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day without any prior notice or communication was done “with ill will and malicious intent” and entitles Tumbleweed to punitive damages.

The lawsuit also states that the food delivered to the bar on March 1 “presently sits in the middle of the floor of the property, unrefrigerated and spoiling.” In total, Atkinson is suing Schaney for $75,000 plus interest.

On March 1, Tumbleweed posted to its Facebook page the following statement:

“Hey locals, with us closed we have 14 employees, bartenders, barbacks and cooks. If anyone knows of positions for any of them we would love to pass it along. We are very upset of the hurt this is causing them. Good people, good workers. Please reach out. Thanks!”

Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits

The founder of a Beavercreek pizzeria announced March 23 the restaurant is closing.

Glen Brailey, founder of Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, cited labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues as factors in the closure.

“It has become an overwhelming daily struggle to maintain our service level, food-quality standards and our operating hours,” a Facebook post read.

“I have been a restaurateur for over 35 years,” he continued. “At a point in my life when I expected to have more time to work ‘on’ the business, I find myself, out of necessity, pulled back into the daily operations to work ‘in’ the business. This has created a physical and mental strain that I can no longer endure.”

Brailey added he tried to find someone interested in taking over the ownership and operation of Spinoza’s, but was unsuccessful.

“Spinoza’s was a hub, a connecting point for guests and staff alike. I will miss being at the center of that hub,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your support and patronage over the years.”

The pizzeria has been open for approximately 13 years and celebrated its 10th anniversary in June 2019.

A message was left with Brailey for comment.

OPENING SOON:

Crafted & Cured

Crafted & Cured, the popular Wayne Avenue craft beer bar in downtown Dayton near the Oregon District that closed in mid-2020 has announced major news — it’s found a new home.

A recent Facebook page teased the big new with more details to come.

“Soon you will be able to join us at our new location in Troy, OH. That’s right, everything you’ve been craving will be back & better than ever in this 11,900 sq. ft. historic space. What to look forward to: Charcuterie, the beloved 60 tap beers, ciders, meads, boutique wines, champagnes, cocktails, whiskeys, & more. In-house development of artisanal meats, cheese & accoutrements. Expanded charcuterie based lunch offerings including: soups, salads, & sandwiches. Retail grab and go, dine-in, & carry out. In the future we will also offer catering, on-site events, private bookings, & live music!”

The popular craft beer bar, founded by local entrepreneurs Andy Routson and Christian Alvarez, opened in 2016 in District Provisions, located in the Dietz Block building, built in 1886 at Wayne Avenue and Jones Street. It featured 60 taps of mostly craft beer, and also served ciders and wines, along with a variety of meats, cheeses and charcuterie boards.

The new location at 8 S. Market St. in Troy had originally been planned to move into the Dayton Arcade but those plans didn’t materialize. The new location is larger and will offer an expansion of the services and offerings of the original location.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has announced that it will be expanding its footprint with six new store openings across the county this spring, including one opening in Dayton.

The cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night has followed an impressive growth trajectory since its founding in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room in 2003.

In addition to Dayton, stores opening this spring include San Francisco, Calif., Phoenixville, Pa., Houston, Texas, Conway, S.C., and Washington, D.C.

“Be it a new campus or a city location, our number one priority is always our Insomniacs. We’re proud to satisfy their cravings day or night,” said Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. “With 215 stores and counting, plus new investments in immersive customer experiences like our CookieLab, we’re continuing to prioritize growth and building connections over warm cookies to power our business forward.”

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill is planning to open a new location in Washington Twp.

The individually owned and operated franchise will be in a strip center storefront at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, near the intersection of McEwen Road.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves southwestern food, including a variety of menu items from burritos to quesadillas, nachos and stacks.

The new location is scheduled to open in late summer, spokeswoman Madison Stevens told this news outlet. The township’s board of zoning appeals voted Monday to allow an outdoor dining area associated with the restaurant.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is set to open a new location in Washington Twp.

The 3,200-square-foot restaurant will be at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, near the intersection of McEwen Road.

McAlister’s is a fast-casual chain whose menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads, Spuds (loaded baked potatoes), desserts and sweet tea. The restaurants also offer catering.

The new location is scheduled to open in the late summer in a storefront that has been vacant for more than a decade and was formerly a Willis Music store, spokeswoman Madison Stevens told this news outlet.