WHO DEY: Restaurants, bars roll out Super Bowl specials to celebrate Bengals

32 Webster St., Dayton

(937) 224-3663

Before we share the fantastic food special that The Bar and Bistro will be offering, we must share that they will be hosting a Super Bowl Watch Party in the Warehouse at the Top of the Market that you won’t want to miss. They are partnering with Dayton Sportical as the host venue for the watch party. The ticketed event includes a tailgate buffet and beverage ticket and plenty of large screen TVs. Doors open at 5 p.m. Contact The Bar and Bistro to purchase tickets. The Bar and Bistro will be offering Burrow Bao Buns served with a 10-hour suvee pork belly, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sugar, star anise and sesame seed oil stacked with cucumbers, cilantro, hoisin sauce, crushed peanuts and green onions. A winning combination for sure.

CBCB Grill

2495 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

937-426-3287

Jamar’s Trio special will be offered from Feb. 8-13 featuring $13 for six wings, fries and a mini pitcher of beer.

Coco’s Bistro

228 Warren St., Dayton

937-228-COCO

From Feb. 8-12, Coco’s Bistro will be featuring an Eye of the Tiger cocktail special featuring Bombay Sapphire gin, Calvados, Domaine de Canton, apple ginger syrup, lemon and a sparkling float created by Coco’s Beverage Director Callie Young.

Caption Coco's Bistro will be featuring an Eye of the Tiger cocktail special featuring Bombay Sapphire gin, Calvados, Domaine de Canton, apple ginger syrup, lemon and a sparkling float created by Coco's Beverage Director Callie Young Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption Coco's Bistro will be featuring an Eye of the Tiger cocktail special featuring Bombay Sapphire gin, Calvados, Domaine de Canton, apple ginger syrup, lemon and a sparkling float created by Coco's Beverage Director Callie Young Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Condado Tacos at The Greene

4482 Glengarry Drive. Beavercreek

937-705-6528

Will be hosting a Super Bowl Watch party beginning at 6 p.m. with food and drink specials TBD.

The Florentine

21 West Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

From Feb. 9-13, The Florentine will be offering “The Kicker” featuring your choice of chocolate craft beer and a shot of screwball. They also have a Super Bowl Party Private Room, but reservations and required and space is limited.

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano

824 East Fifth St., Dayton

937-224-0204

Franco’s will be featuring the Super Bowl sampler from Feb. 7-12 featuring a bucket of Peroni beer and a choice of appetizer for $20.

JD Legends

65 Millard Lane, Franklin

937-746-4950

JD Legends with be hosting a pre-party featuring live music and free bowling before the game. If the Bengals win, they are offering free bowling for a year for those in attendance. They will be offering $20 buckets of 16 oz. beer and half price appetizers during the game.

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

495 North Main St., Springboro

937-806-3105

Mr. Boro’s is having a 100-inch projection screen TV installed this week JUST for the big game in addition to all their other TVs. They will be offering Bengal Bombs and Jello Shots to drink while cheering on the team.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 East 5th Street Dayton

937-209-3999

From Feb. 7-12, Salar will be offering Mixon with Mango, a cinnamon infused Flor de Cana Dark Rum, Disaronno, mango, lime and house vanilla syrup or a Joe Beerow Sour made with Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon, apricot, lemon, Trotwood Lager, cinnamon and clove syrup.

Sweeney’s Seafood and Bar

28 West Franklin St., Centerville

937-291-3474

One spot on the list is going sweet with a WHO-DEY cake for dessert. From Feb. 9-13, Sweeney’s Seafood and Bar will be offering a chocolate cake topped with more chocolate, orange marshmallow cream frosting and drizzled with even more chocolate.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.

DAYTON EATS

Turn to us every Sunday in Life & Arts for the latest menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and culinary adventures brought to you by contributing writer Alexis Larsen. Bon appetite!