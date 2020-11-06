DON’T WAIT: 10 Dayton bucket list activities to do before end of fall

Reza’s Roast is one of 32 new business to start or open in downtown Dayton in 2018. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🍂2. Hop on a scooter.

Download the Spin app, find the closest e-scooter and zip around Dayton’s streets for a fun, breezy time. Spin trips are a super easy and unique way to explore downtown Dayton, and a couple days of mild autumn weather make an opportune time to take a trip without getting too chilly.

Greater Dayton RTA held a launch party to introduce scooters to the city of Dayton. Spin Electric Scooters were available for test rides at Courthouse Square on Wednesday. Dayton residents, civic leaders, Dayton Police and Fire Department members rode the scooters a few blocks around downtown Dayton. Police Maj. Wendy Stiver and Sean Mitchell from the Foodbank ride east on Second Street. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🍂3. Book a room at a hotel in Dayton

Especially in a year where most travel plans were canceled due to the pandemic, try booking a downtown Dayton hotel for a full weekend and pretend like you’re visiting from out of town and experiencing it for the first time. Sometimes it’s easier to realize all the wonderful things about your own backyard through tourists' eyes.

Exterior view of the new Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in downtown Dayton. CORY FROLIK / STAFF Credit: Cory Frolik Credit: Cory Frolik

🍂4. Get out and paddle.

This one might require a bit of planning ahead of time, but trust that there is nothing like paddling the Great Miami River or its tributaries when fall colors are glowing.

The Miami Valley has plenty to offer when it comes to water attractions/recreation. In fact, this region is considered a destination for water sports. When sunny skies arrive, grab some friends and enjoy the thrill of canoeing, kayaking and rafting (and check out our guide to paddling for tips on where to go). Also, be sure to check out the RiverScape River Run.

With close to 300 miles of water trails, along the Mad, Stillwater and Great Miami river, the Dayton region is ideal for paddlesports.

🍂5. View Dayton from the Woodland Cemetery.

If one considers themselves a Daytonian, it is essential to know the beauty of Woodland Cemetery in the fall.

Aside from visiting the famous Daytonians who are buried here (including Paul Laurence Dunbar and the Wright brothers), Woodland offers a view like no other. Lookout Tower and Columbarium stands at the highest point in the city and is the ultimate spot for sightseers and lunch breaks.

Even as some trees are past their peak leaf colors, fallen leaves cover much of the well-kept grounds, coating the cemetery in a red and gold blanket.

One of the best places to walk and take in the fall colors is at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Photo courtesy of Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. CONTRIBUTED

🍂6. Hike the Gorge.

A small trip outside Dayton and just beyond downtown Yellow Springs, the Gorge is a fall-must and is the perfect warm-up to an autumn day in Yellow Springs.

The prettiest 2-mile stretch of the Little Miami State and National Scenic River, east of John Bryan State Park, Clifton Gorge is a must-do adventure (especially in the fall). It’s the perfect example of post-glacial canyon cutting and offers the most scenic views for hikers.

Clifton Gorge

🍂7. Hit the Great Miami River trail.

Ready for an adventure? With 75 miles of trails, it’s the ultimate spot for runners, skaters or cyclists. The trail winds through downtown Dayton, RiverScape, museums and several monuments.

Although open year-round, mild fall weather is prime time to pick up speed and cover some distance on the trail. The views are spectacular right now and experiencing the fall colors on the trail can give new appreciation to the Miami Valley’s unique geography.

A biker travels along the Great Miami River bike path Wednesday evening, June 8, 2011. Staff photo by Nick Daggy Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy

🍂8. Take a fall walk and learn about Dayton history.

There are a couple easy ways to do this. At RiverScape Inventor’s Walk, you can admire Daytonians' inventions by strolling down the green-and-white towers at Patterson Boulevard Canal Parkway. If you want to learn about some of the people who have shaped Dayton’s past, present and future, take a stroll down the Dayton Region’s Walk of Fame at the corner of West Third and South Williams streets.

In Daytons Wright-Dunbar neighborhood the Dayton Regions Walk of Fame mural, in the 1100 block of W. Third Street, commemorates poet Paul Laurence Dunbar and aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright. LISA POWELL / STAFF

🍂9. Go see a breathtaking waterfall.

Perhaps surprising to many people even from the Dayton-area, there are actually quite a few prime waterfall spots nearby.

Beautiful. Peaceful. Serene. Visit waterfalls at Clifton Gorge, Charleston Falls, Ludlow Falls and West Milton and Englewood MetroPark.

Explore 4 breathtaking waterfalls near Dayton you must visit

Charleston Falls Preserve is the perfect destination for a fall hike and a waterfall view.

🍂10. Complete our Fall Hiking Guide.

Last but certainly not least on the list, make sure to make the most of fall weekends in Dayton by soaking in the best autumn hiking trails.

Depending on the type of adventure the day calls for, each park offers something completely unique and surprising. We’ve asked the experts — the nature aficionados — and these are their go-to autum spots: Dayton’s official 2020 fall hiking guide.