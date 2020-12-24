Drop off your cut Christmas trees to help Dayton MetroPark’s aquatic life

Five Rivers MetroParks’ conservation team is working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to collect up to 450 used holiday trees to help bolster aquatic habitats — a practice that’s been proven to be successful, according to a Five Rivers release.

The trees will be sunk into Eastwood Lake at a later date. The Lake is fed by water from the Mad River and contains saugeye, large bluegill and other fish. It’s a popular spot for birding, hiking, boating and other outdoor recreation activities.