Embrace ‘Dry February’ with a little help from these delicious Dayton Mocktails

If you’ve embraced the concept of a “Dry February,” or if you’re simply looking for a great drink that doesn’t have alcohol, you have some appealing options in and around the Miami Valley.
Plenty of bars and restaurants in the Dayton area have specialty “mocktails” for customers who want to relax with a cold one while staying sober.
Here are some intriguing options. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some bars and restaurants are still carryout-only, so make sure to check their current guidelines before going.
Where to get deliciously crafted Mocktails in Dayton:
🍹Tender Mercy
607 E. Third St., Dayton
Website: tendermercy.com
One of Dayton’s newer cocktail lounges, which initially opened just weeks before the full force of the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, has a non-alcoholic menu with four mocktails. Here’s a taste:
“Boys on the Side” ($10) — raspberry shrub, spiced beet brine, tamari soy sauce, vanilla, Coke or Diet Coke
“One Pill Makes You Larger” ($10) — carrot, orange, lemon, soda, whipped coconut cream, garam masala
“Cargo Cult” ($10) — pineapple, lime, coconut syrup, ginger beer
“NA Bartender’s Choice” ($11) — give Tender Mercy’s specialists a little direction and we’ll make you something special
🍹Salar Restaurant Lounge
400 East Fifth St., Dayton
Website: salarrestaurant.com
Salar’s already extensive, hand-crafted cocktail and wine menu is rounded out with three lovely non-alcoholic options. All cocktails are $11.75.
“Lady Catarina” — Non-alcoholic Arkay Bourbon Whiskey N/A, lime, demerara, passion fruit, cilantro, and chipotle chili powder.
“The Purple Inca”— Non-alcoholic Arkay Brandy N/A, fresh lime, pineapple, house cinnamon and clove syrup and purple corn juice.
“The Bumblebee”— Seedlip Grove 42, fresh lemon, honey, and ginger.
🍹Ghostlight Coffee
1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton and 800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Website: ghostlightcoffee.square.site
Maybe not where a mocktail-seeking customer would expect to find quality options, Ghostlight has a zero-proof “bottle shop” with lots of spirits to stock the at-home bar cart.
Their zero proof spirits menu includes a Ritual Whiskey Alternative, Tequila Alternative and many more. Check-out all the spirits on their website.
🍹The Barrel House
417 E. Third St., Dayton
Website: barrelhousetap.com
The Barrel House is currently operating under a carryout-only format. The bottle shop carries a list of tasty non-alcoholic beers. Visit their shop or site to see all available beverages.
🍹Toxic Brew Company
431 E. 5th St., Dayton
Website: toxicbrewcompany.com
One of the area’s oldest microbreweries has a delicious ginger beer with lime soda, in addition to other non-alcoholic beers.
🍹Here’s a sampling of some of the other area restaurants and bars that will make mocktails upon request:
-Wheat Penny, Dayton
-Meadowlark , Washington Twp.
-Lily’s Dayton, Dayton
-Blind Bob’s, Dayton
Did we miss your go-to for mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add it to this list.