Embrace ‘Dry February’ with a little help from these delicious Dayton Mocktails

One of Dayton’s newer cocktail lounges, which initially opened just weeks before the full force of the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, has a non-alcoholic menu with four mocktails. Here’s a taste:

“Boys on the Side” ($10) — raspberry shrub, spiced beet brine, tamari soy sauce, vanilla, Coke or Diet Coke

“One Pill Makes You Larger” ($10) — carrot, orange, lemon, soda, whipped coconut cream, garam masala

“Cargo Cult” ($10) — pineapple, lime, coconut syrup, ginger beer

“NA Bartender’s Choice” ($11) — give Tender Mercy’s specialists a little direction and we’ll make you something special

🍹Salar Restaurant Lounge

Salar Restaurant & Lounge offers three non-alcoholic mocktails on its extensive cocktails list. LISA POWELL /STAFF

400 East Fifth St., Dayton

Website: salarrestaurant.com

Salar’s already extensive, hand-crafted cocktail and wine menu is rounded out with three lovely non-alcoholic options. All cocktails are $11.75.

“Lady Catarina” — Non-alcoholic Arkay Bourbon Whiskey N/A, lime, demerara, passion fruit, cilantro, and chipotle chili powder.

“The Purple Inca”— Non-alcoholic Arkay Brandy N/A, fresh lime, pineapple, house cinnamon and clove syrup and purple corn juice.

“The Bumblebee”— Seedlip Grove 42, fresh lemon, honey, and ginger.

🍹Ghostlight Coffee

1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton and 800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Website: ghostlightcoffee.square.site

Maybe not where a mocktail-seeking customer would expect to find quality options, Ghostlight has a zero-proof “bottle shop” with lots of spirits to stock the at-home bar cart.

Their zero proof spirits menu includes a Ritual Whiskey Alternative, Tequila Alternative and many more. Check-out all the spirits on their website.

🍹The Barrel House

The Barrel House bottle shop, currently operating as a carryout only, carries a list of tasty non-alcoholic beers. JIM NOELKER\STAFF

417 E. Third St., Dayton

Website: barrelhousetap.com

The Barrel House is currently operating under a carryout-only format. The bottle shop carries a list of tasty non-alcoholic beers. Visit their shop or site to see all available beverages.

🍹Toxic Brew Company

431 E. 5th St., Dayton

Website: toxicbrewcompany.com

One of the area’s oldest microbreweries has a delicious ginger beer with lime soda, in addition to other non-alcoholic beers.

🍹Here’s a sampling of some of the other area restaurants and bars that will make mocktails upon request:

-Wheat Penny, Dayton

-Meadowlark , Washington Twp.

-Lily’s Dayton, Dayton

-Blind Bob’s, Dayton

Did we miss your go-to for mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add it to this list.