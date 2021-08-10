Englewood to host a 5k, art festival and car show this weekend

The streets of Englewood will be bustling with locals and outsiders alike as the city hosts its annual Englewood Art Festival this weekend.
The Englewood Art Festival, slated Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15, will feature art vendors, a 5k race, food, live entertainment and a car show.
Festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the 32nd Annual Englewood Festival 5k Classic. The 5k, designed specifically for runners, will begin at Kindred Funeral Home and end on the festival parade route in Englewood. Pre-registration can be done by visiting runsignup.com. Participation in the race will cost $12 per person. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. and shirts will be sold for $15.
The overall winner of the 5k will receive a $40 gift card to Kroger while $20, $15 and $10 gift certificates will be given to the top three men and women. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to winners of various age groups. Those participating in the race are asked to park in the north field near the tennis courts at Centennial Park. No parking will be permitted in the funeral home’s parking lot.
After the 5k race, the Englewood Festival Parade will kick off at Union Boulevard at 9 a.m.
The Englewood Art Festival Charity Car Show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centennial Park. Participants must register their cars between 9 a.m. and noon that day. Registration is $10 per car. Trophies are given to best in show, top ten, mayor’s choice, first responders choice and more. All the proceeds from this event benefit Northmont’s Community Table non-profit organization.
The festival portion of the Englewood Art Festival will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. The Englewood Art Festival will feature dozens of local art, food and merchandise, along with live entertainment.
The schedule of live entertainment is as follows:
- Northmont Marching Band: Noon on Saturday, Aug. 14
- Lauren Kelly: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14
- Razzamatazz and Jazz: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14
- Honey Creek Cloggers: 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15
- Englewood Civic Band: 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15
- Rockit 88: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15
More information about the vendors set to appear at the Englewood Art Festival can be found by visiting the Englewood Art Festival’s Facebook page.
HOW TO GO
What: Englewood Art Festival
Where: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood
When: Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15.
Cost: Free