Englewood to host a 5k, art festival and car show this weekend

The Englewood Art Festival Charity Car Show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centennial Park. Participants must register their cars between 9 a.m. and noon that day. Registration is $10 per car. Trophies are given to best in show, top ten, mayor’s choice, first responders choice and more. All the proceeds from this event benefit Northmont’s Community Table non-profit organization.

The festival portion of the Englewood Art Festival will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. The Englewood Art Festival will feature dozens of local art, food and merchandise, along with live entertainment.

The schedule of live entertainment is as follows:

Northmont Marching Band: Noon on Saturday, Aug. 14

Lauren Kelly: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14

Razzamatazz and Jazz: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14

Honey Creek Cloggers: 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15

Englewood Civic Band: 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15

Rockit 88: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15

More information about the vendors set to appear at the Englewood Art Festival can be found by visiting the Englewood Art Festival’s Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Englewood Art Festival

Where: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook