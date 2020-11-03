Enjoy art, beer and shopping specials at downtown Dayton’s ‘First Friday’ event

Now that the spooky season has come to an end, businesses across downtown Dayton are gearing up to ring in the holiday season with new art, dining and entertainment options.
To showcase these new offerings, the Downtown Dayton Partnership will present its First Friday event, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. A highlight of November’s First Friday event will be the local art, with several exhibit openings at local galleries.
Throughout the event, customers at all downtown Dayton businesses are asked to continue to socially distance and wear face coverings.
ENTERTAINMENT
These are the places to enjoy art, dance, music, and film in downtown Dayton during November’s First Friday event:
- The Contemporary Dayton, 120 N. Jefferson St.: The Contemporary Dayton presents the world of Nari Ward’s in “We The People.” With this nearly 60-foot-wide wall installation, Ward recreates the words that start the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution and seeks to explore how this living document remains vital as Americans reflect upon one of the most spirited elections of recent times. The gallery will be open until 8 p.m.
- Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N.: Start your First Friday at the museum with its most recent exhibit, “From Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage,” open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. A traveling exhibition drawn from the McNay Art Museum’s renowned Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts, Picasso to Hockney features more than 120 objects of set and costume design.
- Dutoit Gallery, 1001 E. Second St. (Front Street Galleries): An opening reception is planned for an exhibition featuring drawings by Sam Kelly made during a two-week Drawing Marathon through the New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting and Sculpture. Opening Reception: Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-9 p.m.
- Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St. Dayton: The gallery will debut its latest exhibition, “Emergence.” This is a juried exhibition showcasing works from area college students, or recently graduated students, who live, work or attend school within the Dayton area. Book an Appointment to see the Exhibition online or call 937-228-4532.
- Dana L. Wiley Gallery, 1001 E. Second St. (Front Street Galleries): “Into the Woods” features the artwork of international artist Annika Lindfors and regional artist Barbara Martin.
- Edward A. Dixon Gallery, lobby of 131 N. Ludlow St.: In the gallery’s new location in the lobby of the Talbott Tower, visitors will find a collection of curated art from gallerist Edward A. Dixon, including discounted pieces. The gallery will be open by appointment only. Call the gallery at (937) 985-2115.
- First Friday at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: First Friday at Front Street provides Dayton with an evening rich in art, food trucks, community and live entertainment by Scott Lindberg. Artists, curators and craftsmen invite you to tour art studios, workshops and gallery exhibitions. Rolling Oasis food truck will be serving dinner and desserts.
- MADE Ceramic Studios, 1001 E. Second St., Suite 1111 (Front Street): Presenting “I Dissent: An Art Show,” a multi-media show honoring the “Notorious RBG,” the late U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and her legacy. This show will be held in the new space that will be the home of the ceramic art studio, MADE, located in the Front Street Building. Other shows will be held in studios throughout the building.
- The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Visit www.neonmovies.com for the latest offerings from downtown Dayton’s independent, art theater, featuring in-person and virtual viewing options.
- Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St.: Presenting former Marine-turned-comedian, Mitch Burrow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are only available online or by calling (937)224-JOKE. No tickets will be sold at the door.
- Carolyn’s Art Creations at the ARTery, 1001 E. Second St. (Front Street Galleries): Paintings and creations from Carolyn will be on display at The ARTery Gallery on First Friday from 5-9 p.m.
FOOD AND DRINKS
These are the places to enjoy deals on dining and drinks in downtown Dayton during the November First Friday event:
- Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: First Friday specials include $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3-6 p.m.
- Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St., 937-433-2739: Celebrate the release of “Milkshake IPA #5 Azacca,” with creamy bitterness and a pineapple aroma. Lock 27′s Great American Beer Festival bronze medal-winning Belgian Wit will be on tap.
- Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: “Flight Night” is on the menu for First Friday with specials on a a flight of “slider burgers” (three to a flight), a flight of beers (three to a flight) and a flight of house-made milkshakes (three to a flight). Enjoy these Flight Night specials on Friday from 5-8 p.m., along with a full regular menu of food, desserts and drinks.
- Winans Chocolates and Coffee, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.: Enjoy a fall First Friday at Winans with a special offer of $8 glasses of wine (enjoy inside or on the patio).
- Dayton Beer Company, Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery, 324 E. Second St.: It’s the grand release weekend for the distillery’s signature bottled spirits at downtown’s newest cocktail and coffee bar, which is an extension of the Dayton Beer Company. The bar will feature signature cocktails with an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients and house-made syrups and bitters, and coffee from Audacity Coffee, based in Kettering.
SHOPPING
These are some of the deals to be had in downtown Dayton shops during November’s First Friday event:
- Now and Zen DIY Studio, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Now and Zen will be giving away gift bags (includes air plant, a misting bottle and a gemstone) with the purchase of any DIY Kit. All succulents and air plants are “buy two, get one free.” Customers who post their purchase on Facebook or Instagram before they check out and tag Now and Zen DIY Studio will receive 10 percent off their purchase.
- Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: For First Friday, in-store only, guests can shop Vidia’s Closet and get 20 percent off their purchase. The shop will be open until 7 p.m. For more information, call 937-813-2144.
For more information about the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s November First Friday event, visit www.downtowndayton.org.
WANT TO GO?
What: Downtown Dayton Partnership’s November First Friday
Where: Various businesses and organizations across downtown Dayton
When: Friday, Nov. 6, beginning at 5 p.m.
More info: www.downtowndayton.org | Facebook