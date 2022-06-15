10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

As we enter the final weekend of spring, Daytonians will have an opportunity to choose from a variety of options including a Muse Machine production, the return of the Waynesville Street Faire and Juneteenth celebrations. Here is more info on these and other area events.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
1. “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: The concert, featuring soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox and narrator Herbert Martin, has traditional pieces and compositions by George Walker, Adolphus Hailstork, Aaron Copland and others.
Cost: $5-$85
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
2. Juneteenth at Levitt Pavilion
When: Saturday, June 18 at 5 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: A community celebration curated by Sierra Leone of Signature Educational Solutions and Oral Funk Poetry Productions will be presented prior to a concert by Grammy nominee Mumu Fresh, also known as Maimouna Youssef.
Cost: Free
More info: https://levittdayton.org/#0
Credit: MATT SILVER
Credit: MATT SILVER
3. “The Addams Family”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17 through 19
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: “The Addams Family” started as single-panel cartoons in “The New Yorker” magazine in the late 1930s, was a popular sitcom in the 1960s and has been reimagined as cartoons, features films and stage plays. Muse Machine presents a cast of young performers in a stage adaptation originally scheduled for Jan. 14-16 but was postponed to due to the rise of Omicron. Reserved tickets purchased for the January shows will be honored for this run.
Cost: $27-$65
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. Fitz and St. Paul
When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 17
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: It’s a night of modern dance music at the outdoor venue Fitz and the Tantrums, the pop-soul act from Los Angeles, shares the stage with Alabama-born soul outfit St. Paul & the Broken Bones.
Cost: $39 lawn & terrace, $49 orchestra and $56 plaza in advance, $44 lawn & terrace, $54 orchestra and $61 plaza day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
5. Waynesville Street Faire
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Main Street in Waynesville
Details: The annual Waynesville Street Faire, which happens one Saturday a month from June to September, features vendors selling arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and other items. The Street Faire returns on July 16, August 13 and September 17.
Cost: Free
More info: www.waynesvilleshops.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
6. Celtic Fest Ohio
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville
Details: Celtic Fest Ohio returns for a day of entertainment with performances by Albannach, Drowsy Lads, Father Son and Friends, Dulahan, Poor Man’s Gambit and others. In addition to food, drinks and vendors, the festival has workshops, a whiskey tasting, border collie demonstrations, games and other activities.
Cost: $15
More info: celticfestohio.com
7. Celebrate Fatherhood
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton
Details: Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative, Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery Country and the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood celebrate dads with this family event with food, live music, games, a resource fair and more.
Cost: Free
More info: mcohio.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. We Banjo 3
When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 17
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: We Banjo 3 is no stranger to Dayton. The eclectic outfit from Galway, Ireland, which presents a tantalizing mix of Celtic, bluegrass, old-time country and other acoustic styles, has made numerous headlining appearances at the Dayton Celtic Festival.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
9. Vintage in the Village
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Downtown Tipp City
Details: A variety of booths featuring handmade, vintage and antique items as well as food trucks and children’s activities comprise this family-friendly event.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.facebook.com/TippCityVintageintheVillage
10. “Something Rotten!”
When: June 17-26; 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia-Rd., Beavercreek
Details: Matthew Owens directs Beavercreek Community Theatre’s presentation of Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era 2015 musical comedy. The hilarity concerns two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare.
Cost: $13-$16
More info: 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. contributed to this report.
About the Author