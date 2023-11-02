10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Spooky season continues with a few theatrical thrillers along with opportunities to enjoy comedy, music, trains and special deals in connection with numerous downtown Dayton businesses.
1. First Friday
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3
Where: Throughout downtown Dayton
Details: This monthly art hop supporting downtown Dayton businesses spotlights exhibit openings at galleries as well as arts demonstrations, live music, dining and shopping specials, and more.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
2. ‘Sweeney Todd’
When: Nov. 4-5; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Opera presents Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s dark, Tony Award-winning masterpiece about a barber seeking cannibalistic revenge in 1876 London with the help of his kooky accomplice. The dynamic score, performed live by Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, includes “The Worst Pies in London,” “Pretty Women,” “A Little Priest,” “Not While I’m Around” and “Johanna.”
Cost: $5-$88.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
3. David Foster & Katharine McPhee
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: David Foster, recipient of 16 Grammy Awards, is the celebrated producer, composer and musician behind acts like Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, Chicago, Josh Groban and Whitney Houston. He will be joined by McPhee, his actress-singer wife and a runner up on the fifth season of “American Idol.” McPhee is a chart-topping vocalist in her own right with TV credits that include “Smash” and “Scorpion.” (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $49 to $129
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
4. ‘The Crucible’
When: Through Nov. 5; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Turner Studio Theatre of Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
Details: Director Krissy Brown’s smart, relevant, well-paced and strongly acted take on Arthur Miller’s timeless tale, including effective nods to thought-provoking historical moments, excellently emphasizes the fickleness of community — divisions, dislikes, grudges, jealousies, hatred — as emotions run high in Salem, Massachusetts circa 1692. Standouts include firmly conflicted Dawson Hudson as Rev. John Hale (notice his costume change late in Act 2), purposefully authoritative Heath Marker as Dep. Gov. Danforth, defiant Ryan McCarty as John Proctor, Evie Oehlers’ passionate, breakthrough portrayal of rebellious Abigail Williams, outstanding Emily Parsons pulsating with frustrated scorn as Elizabeth Proctor, impressive Gabrielle Williams as colorful Tituba, and an unnervingly gleeful Ian Michael Williams as the disheartening personification of hypocritical clergy as Rev. Samuel Parris.
Cost: $12-15
More info: facebook.com/clarkstatetheatre/
5. ‘Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous’
When: Through Nov. 12; 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: The Human Race Theatre Company continues its turning of the page toward greater diversity by presenting Pearl Cleage’s comic critique of celebrated playwright August Wilson’s legacy centered on a generational clash among Black women in Atlanta. In addition to feisty firecracker Bryana Bentley as budding actress Precious “Pete” Watson, director Torie Wiggins’ admirable cast consists of Kyndra Jefferies (Betty Samson), Keisha Kemper (Anna Campbell) and Marva M.B. Williams-Parker (Kate Hughes).
Cost: $20-$53
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
6. ‘Misery’
When: Nov. 3-4; 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Presented by TheatreLab Dayton, “Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home.
Cost: $28.50-$38.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
7. Fortune Feimster
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” and NBC’s “Champions.”
Cost: $29.50-$165.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
8. Life In Idle
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Dayton emo act Life In Idle released its sophomore album, “Continuity Error(s),” on Aug. 18. However, the band couldn’t contractually perform regionally until now because they were on the bill for Hawthorne Heights’ second annual Ohio Is For Lovers Festival in Cincinnati on Sept. 9. Now, Life In Idle is celebrating the album’s local release with a Level Up Productions show also featuring local groups Nightbeast, Weathervein and Toxic Nobility. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show
More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com
9. Monster Jam
When: Nov. 4-5; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, and racing competitions.
Cost: $13.50-$80
More info: 937-775-1000 or nuttercenter.com
10. Dayton Train Show
When: Nov. 4-5; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton
Details: Check out new and pre-owned locomotives, rolling stock and structures in every scale. Purchase small hobby tools, scenery making supplies and books on railroads as well.
Cost: $8 for adults. Free for children 12 and younger with adult admission.
More info: 937-424-6413 or daytontrainshow.com
