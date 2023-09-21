10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A beloved Dayton Art Institute festival, a gleefully groovy and terrifically tuneful world premiere musical, an opportunity for pretzels galore, and diverse concerts are among the events to keep on your radar this weekend.

1. DAI Oktoberfest

When: Sept 22-24; Friday’s free Lederhosen Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: The 52nd annual Oktoberfest includes a wide variety of delicious foods, more than 50 different craft and international beers, a selection of domestic and international wines, artisans, live music, family-friendly activities and more.

Cost: Advance tickets for the Preview Party are $55 for members and $75 for non-members and may be purchased online at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest. All tickets purchased at the gate are $95. All guests must be 21 with a valid ID to attend the Preview Party. Advance general admission tickets for Oktoberfest (Saturday/Sunday) are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and youth (ages 7–18). Tickets purchased at the gate are $10 for adults and $7 seniors and youth.

More info: daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest

2. ‘This Is Tom Jones!’

When: Through Sept. 24; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Human Race Theatre Company presents a truly delightful world premiere of Mark Brown and Paul Mirkovich’s funny, naughty and incredibly tuneful new musical. Based on the classic 1749 novel by Henry Fielding, which was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film in 1963, “This Is Tom Jones!” is a bawdy romp about love, class and hypocrisy set in 1750s London yet infused with a 1960s vibe (the winning score is a toe-tapping throwback to the Beatles and Herman’s Hermits among others). Director Emily N. Wells’ wonderfully physical and versatile ensemble includes charismatic heartthrob Kyle Mangold in the title role, dynamic vocalist Melinda Porto as Sophie Western, kooky Eb Madson as the vindictive Blifil, and hilarious duo Sara Mackie and Kelly Mengelkoch seamlessly interpreting multiple roles with comedic chameleon finesse.

Cost: $10 - $53

More info: daytonlive.org

3. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has defied the odds. The California group formed during the popular retro-swing revival of the 1990s but has continued on successfully afterwards. In fact, in April B.B.V.D. celebrated 30 years of delivering vibrant jazz, jump blues and swing music to modern audiences. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $35-$45 in advance

More info: www.sorgoperahouse.org

4. Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: Sept. 23-24; Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Details: Enjoy live entertainment, shopping, crafts, carnival rides and food.

Cost: Free

More info: www.germantownpretzelfestival.com

5. World House Choir

When: Sept. 22 and 23; Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

Where: Foundry Theatre, 920 Corry Street, Yellow Springs (Antioch College)

Details: The 100 voices of the World House Choir will present their 10th anniversary concert. The program offers “an eclectic mix of hope and healing for the struggles ahead.” According to organizers, some songs call for action while others offer comfort and resilience.

Cost: Free but donations are gratefully accepted.

More info: worldhousechoir.org

6. ARRIVAL from Sweden

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: ABBA’s original run only lasted 10 years, but it was an impactful period in which the group placed 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100. ARRIVAL from Sweden, the international touring tribute to ABBA, has been performing the group’s best-loved songs in concert for nearly three decades. The group, which formed in 1995, is back on tour in the U.S. and will kick off Arbogast’s 2023-2024 season. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

7. Cabbage Roll Dinner and Dance

When: Friday, Sept. 22

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: Dinner will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Music from Ed Klimczak will be offered from 7:30-10 p.m.

Cost: $16 for members and $17 for non-members. $8 for just the dance.

More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com

8. Buckeye Blast

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Gates will open at 6 p.m. The Ohio State game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: The Buckeye Blast offers you a chance to watch The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the Dayton Dragons 2,000-square-foot HD video board. There will be 1,000 tickets available for walkups the day of the event. These tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tailgating games, the Dragons Green Team, and more will be on the plaza starting at 5 p.m. Fans attending can enjoy a chance to meet Buckeye alumni, Troy Smith and Boom Herron. Guests can also take their picture with the Heisman trophy, enjoy inflatables, carnival games, and win unique raffle prizes such as Cincinnati Bengals tickets, Ohio State University football tickets, a dream vacation to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and much more.

Cost: Free

More info: wdtn.com/buckeyeblast

9. CAIN

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Rd., Dayton

Details: Christian artists CAIN, nominated for an American Music Award and multiple GMA Dove Awards, will bring their brand of fun, entertainment, ministry and worship to town. The trio of siblings, comprised of Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz, and Logan Cain, sold out 22 of their shows during their first-ever headlining tour this past spring. The tour includes special guests Katy Nichole and David Leonard.

Cost: $26-$39

More info: caintour.com

10. Hiroya Tsukamoto

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Waynesville Music, 198 S. Main St., Waynesville

Details: Hiroya Tsukamoto, the Japanese born guitarist who took second place in the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2018 and 2022, is now based in New York. He returns to the Waynesville Music Guitar Series. His latest album, “Little River Canyon,” was recorded in Fort Payne, Ala. in 2022. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20 in advance and at the door

More info: 513-897-0602