10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

From the Jimmy Buffett songbook and a celebration of all things cheese to stand-up comedy, country music and patriotic Americana, here are notable events to keep on your radar this weekend.
1. ‘Escape to Margaritaville’
When: Through June 18; Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings with matinees on Fridays and Sundays
Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Details: Director/choreographer Chris Beiser breezily helms a feel-good presentation of this musical comedy about romance, relationships, career and tourism. Over 20 songs by Jimmy Buffett are featured including “Fins,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Margaritaville.” The delightfully charismatic Jesse Plourde leads an energetic cast as Tully, a laidback singer who falls in love with career-consumed Rachel (believably driven, credibly uptight Claire McPartland). As Rachel’s best friend Tammy, saddled with a horribly insensitive fiancé in the show’s weakest moments, the amiable Sydney McQueen Fieseler is enjoyably paired overall with the endearing Kyle McIntire (Tully’s sidekick Brick). Notable featured performers include lively Nicole Korbisch as gossipy Marley and Mark Reuter as easygoing JD.
Cost: $39-$79
More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
2. Cheese Fest
When: Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton,
Details: This food festival will feature numerous vendors with cheesy food options, a beer garden, live music and fireworks.
Cost: $5
More info: www.austinlanding.com
3. Passport to MetroParks
When: Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: Passport to MetroParks will feature live music, food trucks, family activities and more. Throughout the event, guests can visit more than a dozen hosting games and activities that feature the upcoming festivals and a variety of the recreation, education, conservation and volunteer programs Five Rivers MetroParks offers.
Cost: Free
More info: www.metroparks.org
4. Luv Locz Experiment
When: Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Luv Locz Experiment is riding high following the late April release of its excellent sophomore album, “Strange Fruit.” The local group, two-time winners of the Middletown Battle of the Bands, is hosting an event called The Reggae Remixxer. Luv Locz Experiment will perform with additional music from DJ Kia Blendz. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10 in advance, $14 at the door. Cover charge starts at 8 p.m.
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
5. Dayton Heritage Festival
When: Sunday, May 28 from noon to 7 p.m.
Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Details: This patriotic celebration featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra also encourages guests to explore exhibits/buildings and celebrate Dayton’s unparalleled history through special activities, costumed interpreters and more.
Cost: $10-$14
More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org
6. Donnell Rawlings
When: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
Where: The Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
Details: The actor/comedian/podcaster performs an evening of stand-up.
Cost: $29.50-$49.50
More info: 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu
7. Creed Fisher
When: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
Where: JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin
Details: County singer Creed Fisher has been ultra-prolific, releasing more than a dozen albums and numerous non-LP tracks since his debut album in 2014. His latest single, “Famous White Line,” dropped on May 12 and is second single since last summer’s full-length, “Rebel in the South.” Joey Green will open Friday’s show. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Tickets start at $23
More info: 937-746-4950 or www.jdlegends.com
8. Teachers Do Stand Up Tour
When: Saturday, May 27 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., #200, Beavercreek
Details: The Teachers Do Stand Up Tour is a rotating lineup featuring teacher-comics from around the country, spreading smiles to every educator in need of a night of laughter after another challenging school year.
Cost: $32
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
9. Big Gil & His Funky All-Stars
When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
Details: Gil Frazier, better known as Big Gil Blues, made his name around Dayton playing blues music. While he hasn’t completely given up the genre, Frazier made a pivot in the last few years to more funk and R&B. You can expect the same energetic trombone-playing frontman with a bigger band, an eclectic set list and a more high-octane show. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10 at the door
More info: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com
10. Native Plant Sale
When: Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy
Details: The third annual Native Plant Sale offers shoppers a chance to speak with knowledgeable vendors selling Ohio native plants.
Cost: Free
More info: www.miamicountyparks.recdesk.com
