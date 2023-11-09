10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

What good is sitting alone in your room? An outstanding musical leads noteworthy options across Dayton this weekend.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

1. ‘Cabaret’

When: Through Nov. 19; 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Wright State’s perfectly marvelous, professional caliber production of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s eerily relevant and timely tale of peril in 1929-1930 Berlin packs a punch that will leave you breathless. For example, when was the last time you questioned the existence of Blacks in Germany during the rise of fascism? In addition to excellent, introspective direction by Greg Hellems (silent observers keep cautionary eyes on the principal characters), the show is heightened by Ashley Pabst’s fantastic choreography balancing fun originality (”Don’t Tell Mama,” full of zestful attitude, is a playful nod to “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) with stellar Bob Fosse tributes (the female ensemble’s absolutely fabulous “Mein Herr” rivals Liza and Co. in the film version). Hellems’ vocally sublime cast is led by the dynamic Anderson Rothwell as the seedy Emcee and the extraordinary Kendra Lodewyk as defiant nightclub star Sally Bowles. Delivering one of the best performances of the season, Lodewyk masterfully inhabits her juicy material with a sharply intuitive ferocity that climaxes with her phenomenal rendition of the title song that barrels like a freight train to an electrifying finish. Terrific principals include: Tommy Thams as bisexual author Clifford Bradshaw (in an inspired move, Hellems allows the audience to witness conflicted Cliff on a shady assignment while the Emcee praises “Money”); Kyle Channell as devious Ernst Ludwig; Bella Marcigliano as practical landlady Fraulein Schneider (effectively addressing the audience in the dramatic “What Would You Do?”); Julien Goldenstein as Jewish fruit proprietor Herr Schultz; and Lily Rowan as prostitute Fraulein Kost. Equally noteworthy: Music director Wade Russo’s top-notch orchestra (particularly fueling the title song to the hilt), Jeremy Floyd’s attractive period costumes inside and outside the Kit Kat Club, and Matthew Benjamin’s splendidly evocative lighting design. A reminder of the past resonating today with riveting aplomb, this “Cabaret” is an unforgettable triumph not to be missed.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu. Patrons are reminded the show contains imagery adult situations that may not be suitable for all audiences.

2. Dayton Book Fair

When: Nov. 10-12; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: This 52nd annual event offers readers another opportunity to search for great secondhand books.

Cost: $10 on Friday. Free admission on Saturday. $10 per bag for the Sunday bag day sale.

More info: daytonbookfair.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3. ‘Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony’

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents an AES Ohio Foundation Season Masterworks Series concert with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. This program includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Jupiter Symphony,” “Leonore Overture No. 3″ by Ludwig van Beethoven and Richard Strauss’ “Horn Concerto No. 2.” The latter features soloist Aaron Brant, principal horn for the DPO and an Olive W. Kettering Endowed Guest Artist. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20.50 to $82.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. Plane Talks

When: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: Interact with various experts stationed in the galleries near the aircraft or exhibit that relates to their expertise. Experts include veterans, active duty, former pilots, crew members, engineers, navigators and more.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-255-3286 or www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BOBBY TEWKSBURY Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BOBBY TEWKSBURY

5. HeartSiq

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Ky Heart hosts an evening celebrating the one-year anniversary of HeartSiq, the monthly show presenting music, visuals, spoken word, dance and video from local queer artists. The featured guests for this installment include Liz Beachy, Kyleen Downes, Paige Beller, Sexbox, Thrillda Swinton, Ramona Rattail and Roxy Von Teddy. Performances begin at 9:30 p.m. Heartsiq also features a queer art market, selfie walls and door prizes. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

Explore UD student curates textile art exhibit showcasing shared humanity

6. Oregon District Barstool Open

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Oregon District in downtown Dayton

Details: This 20th annual mini-golf extravaganza incorporates players putting through multiple bars in the Oregon District. There are 10 participating bars, and everyone is encouraged to come dressed in creative, hilarious or wacky costumes. There will be a costume contest and the team with the best score will receive a prize.

Cost: $160 for early bird tickets for a team of four. $180 for a team of four the day of the event.

More info: 937-233-1230 or www.ursdayton.org

7. Austin Landing Christmas Tree Lighting

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton

Details: Holiday activities include ice skating, food trucks, a beer garden, music and a fireworks show.

Cost: Free

More info: www.austinlanding.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Bronson Arroyo Band

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: The Barrel, 857 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo has been active on the southwestern Ohio music scene since the Major League Baseball all-star retired in 2017 after 17 seasons. He released an album of original material, “Some Might Say,” in February and continues to perform regularly with his cover band. The group, which specializes in grunge-era acts like Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and Stone Temple Pilots, headlines the seventh annual Back the Blue event at The Barrel. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-743-5995

9. The Brightside Holiday Bazaar

When: 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Beyond shopping, this bazaar offers fun holiday-inspired classes for yoga, calligraphy and cookie decorating for an additional fee. Local food trucks will participate as well.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

10. Kettering National A Cappella Fest

When: Nov. 10-11; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: James S. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Rd., Kettering

Details: This festival is one of the largest weekends of a cappella music nationwide. The format of the event is in three portions: Friday night showcase, Saturday daytime festival and Saturday evening concert.

Cost: $15 Friday, $25 Saturday

More info: 937-603-7256 or www.ketteringmusic.org