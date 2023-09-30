10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton region in October

Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas starring in the national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and former Dayton Contemporary Dance Company member Sheri “Sparkle” Williams coming out of retirement lead notable options on stages across the Dayton region in October.

‘Love/Sick’

Oct. 6-14, Sinclair Community College

Kimberly Borst directs the local collegiate premiere of John Cariani’s collection of “nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays for the romantic in everyone.” The play contains adult themes. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Black Box Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair’s campus, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. $10. www.sinclair.edu/tickets.

‘The Liar’

Through Oct. 8, Wright State University

Josh Aaron McCabe breezily and smartly directs this silly, well-acted and beautifully designed farce adapted from Pierre Corneille and written in rhyming verse by contemporary playwright David Ives. Aidan Fracker shines as the appealingly shameful, eager-to-impress Dorante, whose brazen lies humorously ignites this tale of mistaken identity and complicated romance in Paris circa 1643. Taylor Greny, funny, sharp and full of vitality, delivers a breakthrough portrayal of Cliton, Dorante’s faithful, truth-telling servant hilariously attempting to grasp the “principles of lying” in Act 2. The winning cast, peppering the action with enjoyable contemporary nuances, includes John Cuozzo as Dorante’s devoted father Geronte, terrifically expressive duo Aliya Pimental (Clarice) and Lucy Rocchio (Lucrece) as believably bonded best friends caught in Dorante’s messy web, Blaise Duncan-Bevans as Clarice’s frustrated fiancé Alcippe, Desmond Kingston as affable Philiste, and Shannon Lane’s delightful duality as maids Isabelle and Sabine. Zoe Still’s gorgeous costumes and Michael Brewer’s striking set design accent the production’s attractive sophistication. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Festival Playhouse of the WSU Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre.

‘In Good Company’

Oct. 14-15, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

DCDC opens its 55th anniversary season by spotlighting its “sister” company, Denver-based Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, in a collaboration of hip-hop legend Rennie Harris’ “Jacob’s Ladder,” which will feature the aforementioned Williams performing her original role in the 2007 piece. The program also includes a new work created for DCDC by Charles Anderson, Ohio State University Dance Department Chair. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $15-$75. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Oct. 17-22, Dayton Live

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s terrific, thought-provoking adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel features the aforementioned Thomas as Atticus Finch in addition to Mary Badham as Mrs. Dubose. Badham received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Scout in the iconic 1962 film. Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $29-$139. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

‘Songs of Ecstatic Praise’

Oct. 22, Bach Society of Dayton

Bach Society of Dayton offers an afternoon devoted to such composers as J.S. Bach, Amy Beach, Benjamin Britten and John Rutter. The concert features organist Yun Kim, Oakwood Brass, and guest soloists Jackie Stevens, Ryu-Kyung Kim, David Sievers and Mark Spencer. 4 p.m. at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton. $30. 937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org.

‘Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous’

Oct. 26-Nov. 12, Human Race Theatre Company

Torie Wiggins directs the local premiere of Pearl Cleage’s play about two women confronting “their differing world views with humor and grace — and still manage to find common ground.” This work is recommended for patrons who like the plays of August Wilson as well as “Master Class,” “Crowns,” “Art” and “Red.” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Tuesdays-Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

‘Dracula: Bloodlines’

Oct. 27-29, Dayton Ballet

Just in time for Halloween, the Dayton Ballet will present the story of how noble Princ Vlad became the infamous vampire Dracula. The production features choreography by Karen Burke and a spooky score by Austin Jaquith which will be played by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $23.50-$88.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

‘The Crucible’

Oct. 27-Nov. 5, Clark State College

Clark State celebrates the 70th anniversary of Arthur Miller’s iconic drama about marriage, lies, corruption and hysteria inspired by the Salem Witch Trials. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Turner Studio Theatre of the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield. $15. 937-328-3863 or pac.clarkstate.edu.

‘The Gingerbread Lady’

Oct. 27-Nov. 5, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Debra Kent directs Neil Simon’s 1970 dramedy about a popular singer who has hit the skids. Simon adapted the play for film in 1981 as “Only When I Laugh” starring Marsha Mason. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $15-$18. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

‘Grumpy Old Men: The Musical’

Through Oct. 29, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Based on the 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margaret, this new musical written by Dan Remmes, Neil Berg and Nick Meglin receives its local premiere. The story concerns feuding neighbors who become romantic rivals. Matinees: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Arrival time, 10:30-11a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15 a.m., show begins around 12:30 p.m. Evenings: Thursday–Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30-6 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m., show begins around 7:30 p.m. 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Cost: $39-$79. More info: lacomedia.com.