11 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $20 to $90; and $5 to $7 for the sensory-friendly program

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. Home Free

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

Details: Home Free formed more than two decades with the goal of applying its unique country music sheen to a cappella singing. Some of the vocalists have changed over the years, but the group continued on undeterred. Home Free is currently on its Family Christmas Tour with special guests Texas Hill and Abby Anderson.

Cost: $25 to $60

More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3. “Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9 through 11; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton,

Details: Gina Handy and Philip Drennen are back again with a unique seasonal program. The duo will be backed by keyboardist Deron Bell and his band.

Cost: $25

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Seedling Foundation Fundraiser

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: A set from reggae band the Love Locz Experiment and DJ set from Freekbass is just part of the entertainment on tap for Rise Up: A Seedling Foundation Fundraiser. Proceeds from this concert benefit the nonprofit that supports the art programs at Stivers School for the Arts. Local jazz fusion band Crabswithoutlegs will perform at 7 p.m. during the VIP cocktail hour.

Cost: $20 general admission, $75 VIP access and 7 p.m. entry

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

5. Ryan Singer

When: 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: Dayton-area native Ryan Singer is a stand-up comedian, paranormal investigator and more with a taste for the otherworldly. He is the host of “Me & Paranormal You” among other podcasts, and his new comedy special “The Supernatural” was filmed in the haunted Poasttown Elementary School in Middletown.

Cost: $15

More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

6. Christkindlmarkt

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Christkindlmarkt is an old German tradition that started in Nurnberg centuries ago. Locally, annual holiday market is hosted by Dayton German Club. Christkindlmarkt is back with vendors selling handcrafted items, beers steins, jewelry, antiques, food and more.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-223-9013 or www.daytongermanclub.org

7. Kettering Children’s Choir

When: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: Kettering Children’s Choir, under the direction of Christina Smith, present a pair of holiday concerts. The program features the Chorus, Chorale, Concert Choir, a cappella and alumni groups of the Kettering Children’s Choir.

Cost: Free but canned donations are requested for local food pantries

More info: 937-701-4893 or ketteringchildrenschoir.org

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

8. Dayton Dinner Theater

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: “A Christmas Story,” released in 1983 and featuring a young Peter Billingsley, has become a holiday favorite. It is the featured film during Dayton Dinner Theater, a unique event featuring themed food and drinks, pre-dinner music and the film screening.

Cost: $35

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Jamie Suttle

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: W.O. Wrights, 3979 Colonel Glenn, Beavercreek

Details: Jamie Suttle celebrates the release of her new album, “Dark Roots,” which dropped on Dec. 6. This is the local country singer’s third album and the follow-up to 2017′s “Country Music Revival.” TRUK and Winchester Gray are also on the bill.

Cost: $10

More info: 937-427-0101

10. “Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh”

When: Dec. 10-11; 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Karen Alexander-Roebuck directs this soulful retelling of the Magi’s biblical quest interpreted through music, dance and narration.

Cost: $35

More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/gold-frankincense-myrrh-tickets

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

11. “The Anxiety Project”

When: Dec. 8-11; 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Alter High School, 940 E. David Rd., Kettering

Details: Director/choreographer Megan Wean Sears stages this regional premiere musical by local librettist/lyricist David Brush and New York-based composer Rachel Dean. It explores true stories of contemporary suffering, loss, struggle, alienation, friendship, brokenness, love, hate, and everything that comes with anxiety and depression disorders and other mental illnesses.

Cost: $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and military

More info: 937-660-8976 or https://alterhs.booktix.com/

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.