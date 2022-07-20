12 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

When: Through July 24; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

Details: Meredith Willson’s iconic, incredibly tuneful dose of Americana circa 1912 receives a feel-good, entertaining production courtesy of the Epiphany Players Drama Ministry. Under the direction of Jackie Randall, who double-cast the show per Epiphany tradition, the July 14 opening night performance was led by lively, lanky John Morgan, who Pied Piper-ed his way through the action with confident glee as dubious Professor Harold Hill. Cast includes Bridget Miley as prickly librarian Marian Paroo, Sandy Schwartzwalder as Mrs. Paroo, Noah Mullen as Winthrop Paroo, Brady Kress as Mayor Shinn, Margie Stoller as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, an effectively perturbed but not off-putting Philip Smyth as vengeful salesman Charlie Cowell, a wonderfully intentional Patrick Comunale as Tommy Djilas, and a terrifically colorful, sharply focused Alex Fry as Harold’s slick sidekick Marcellus Washburn, convincingly placing his allegiance to an old friend ahead of his neighbors.

Cost: $15-$20

More info: https://www.epiphanydayton.org/

FYI: The cast spotlighted here performs July 22 and 24. On July 23, Bobby Morgan will notably perform the role of Harold Hill opposite Megan Rehberg as Marian Paroo.

2. Hank Williams Jr.

Combined Shape Caption Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr., who released his Dan Auerbach-produced album, "Rich White Honky Blues," in June, performs at the Nutter Center in Fairborn on Friday, July 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: In June, Hank Williams Jr. released a collection of blues songs “Rich White Honky Blues.” It was produced by Akron native Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The Country Music Hall of Fame member performs with special guest Ashley McBryde.

Cost: $35-$275

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

3. “Whose Live Anyway?”

Combined Shape Caption Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops are among the improvising comedians presenting the live improv comedy show "Whose Live Anyway?" at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, July 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Drew Carey is among the improvising comedians on the road this summer with “Whose Live Anyway?” The show puts an onstage twist on the long-running TV show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The tour also features Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Joel Murray and Jeff B. Davis.

Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $70 side orchestra and $75 plaza and center orchestra in advance, $50 lawn & terrace, $75 side orchestra and $80 plaza and center orchestra day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

4. Drive-By Truckers

Combined Shape Caption Drive-By Truckers, which released its 14th studio album, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," on June 3, performs at the Masonic Center in Dayton on Saturday, July 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Drive-By Truckers, which released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” on June 3, just completed European dates. The roots rock outfit from Athens, GA is back on the road in the United State and will make its first Dayton appearance in two decades with special guest Lydia Loveless.

Cost: $25-$55 in advance, $30-$60 day of show

More info: daytonmasonic.live

5. Gem City Comic Con

Combined Shape Caption Gem City Comic Con, which features comic book creators and vendors selling comic books, toys and collectibles, returns to the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23 and 24

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Vendors selling comic books, toys and collectibles is just one of the draws at Gem City Comic Con. The annual event also features representatives from independent publishers and a large slate of comic book writers and artists.

Cost: $10

More info: 937-416-3667 or www.daytonconventioncenter.com

6. WYSO Benefit

Combined Shape Caption Rapper Talib Kweli (pictured) and rockers Cloud Nothings are among the acts on the bill for Sonic Springs: A benefit concert for WYSO at The Brightside in Dayton on Friday, July 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Rapper Talib Kweli and rockers Cloud Nothings are among the acts on the bill for Sonic Springs: A benefit concert for WYSO. The event, organized by Eric Mahoney, the director of the Brainiac documentary, “Transmissions After Zero,” also features Monograms and DJ Fatty Lumpkins. Proceeds will go toward operating costs for the independently owned radio station in Yellow Springs.

Cost: $50

More info: www.wyso.org

7. Reno Collier

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia native Reno Collier, who was teaching physical education by day and tending bar in a comedy club at night when he started pursuing stand-up, returns to the area for performances at Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and 23

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: The West Virginia native didn’t start doing stand-up comedy until after he graduated college. He was living in Atlanta, teaching physical education by day and tending bar in a comedy club at night. Less than two years later, he left both jobs behind to focus on stand-up and he hasn’t looked back.

Cost: $22

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

8. Tedeschi Trucks Band

Combined Shape Caption Tedeschi Trucks Band, on the road with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, brings its annual Wheels of Soul tour to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sunday, July 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its annual Wheels of Soul 2022 tour to town with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.

Cost: $52-$149

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

9. Dayton Blues Festival

Combined Shape Caption 2unes and the Blue All Stars, led by Atlanta-based Dayton-native North "2unes" Woodall (pictured), Lightnin' Rod & the Thunderbolts and Mississippi Red Blues Band are among the acts on the bill for the Dayton Blues Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, July 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The City of Dayton Recreation Department presents the annual Dayton Blues Festival. Music begins with Jewel & the Rough Cuts, followed by the Nite Owl Blues Band, Lightnin’ Rod & the Thunderbolts and Mississippi Red Blues Band. The festival closes with a 7:30 p.m. set from 2unes and the Blue All Stars, led by Atlanta-based Dayton-native North “2unes” Woodall.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org

10. Garlic Festival

Combined Shape Caption The annual Garlic Festival, which has cooking demonstrations, live music, 30-plus craft vendors and more than a dozen food vendors, is presented at Archbishop Carroll High School in Riverside on Saturday, July 23.

When: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Riverside

Details: The annual event has cooking demonstrations, live music, 30-plus craft vendors, more than a dozen food vendors and Mamma DiSalvo’s Meatball Eating Contest.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-253-8188 or www.carrollhs.org

11. Miller and the Other Sinners

Combined Shape Caption Miller and the Other Sinners, a modern soul group from Buffalo, NY, performs at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Saturday, July 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Miller and the Other Sinners, a modern soul group from Buffalo, NY, performs with local openers Bohemian Funk.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org.

12. Second Annual Chef Paul Miracle Food Truck Rally

Combined Shape Caption Alexis Gomez has been building a growing fan base since becoming a semifinalist on season 14 of "American Idol" in 2015. However, the Wright State University graduate hasn't forgotten about her hometown of Dayton. She will perform July 23 at the Second Annual Chef Paul Miracle Food Truck Rally in Springboro. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 23

Where: North Park Amphitheatre, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Details: Dayton Food Truck Association hosts this event benefiting ALS and featuring “American Idol” alumna Alexis Gomez, silent auctions, raffles, and more. Chef Paul Miracle was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. He was spotlighted in the media earlier this year having attended the Super Bowl in support of the Cincinnati Bengals by way of a GoFundMe page his daughter created for him.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.facebook.com/daytonfoodtruckassociation

