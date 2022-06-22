15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

There are two big outdoor festivals and numerous outdoor concerts to help usher in the first weekend of summer. However, if the heat gets to be too much, there are a number of indoor options, including two new art exhibitions, a concert from Dayton Dance Initiative, a Dunbar sesquicentennial tribute, and a superb, Broadway-caliber national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Schuster Center.
Here’s a look at these and other notable area events.
1. “Fiddler on the Roof”
When: Through June 26; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: One of the best musicals ever written is in outstanding form courtesy of Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series. This relatable account of family and community dynamics changing within a tiny, tight-knit Russian village circa 1905 is wonderfully led by Danny Arnold, whose quasi-contemporary spin on poor dairyman Tevye is refreshing and unique. Also, striking tenor Daniel Kushner is marvelously meek as shy tailor Motel, delivering one of the most endearing, epiphanous and lyric-driven renditions of “Miracle of Miracles” I have heard. In addition to the timeless beauty of Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s glorious score (“Tevye’s Dream” is a particularly kooky-scary knockout here and “Anatevka” is a genuine tear-jerker in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine), Christopher Evans winningly recreates Hofesh Shechter’s dynamic, Tony-nominated choreography, specifically the male ensemble showcasing Jewish and Russian influences with energetic flair in “To Life” and “The Wedding.” By and large, this “Fiddler,” rivaling the 2015 Broadway revival upon which it is based, is not to be missed.
Cost: $26-$109
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE
2. “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”
When: Through July 3; 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Charissa Bertels, an entertaining triple threat who made her Broadway debut in “A Christmas Story,” delightfully dazzles in her one-woman musical comedy courtesy of the Human Race Theatre Company. With humor and heart, Charissa reflects on her unexpected, cross-generational friendship with Milton, an inquisitive elderly millionaire from New York’s Upper East Side.
Cost: $17-$53
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
3. “Dunbar 150: The Sesquicentennial Flagship Celebration”
When: Saturday, June 25 at 5 p.m.
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Headlined by legendary poet/activist Nikki Giovanni, this event, spearheaded by the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, will include an array of performances from such artists as Herbert Woodward Martin, LaVerne Sci, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, University of Dayton Department of Music, the Tuskegee University Golden Voices Choir, and other special guests.
Cost: $6-$10
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
4. “Something Rotten!”
When: June 25 and 26; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia-Rd., Beavercreek
Details: Matthew Owens directs Beavercreek Community Theatre’s presentation of Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era 2015 musical comedy. The hilarity concerns two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare.
Cost: $13-$16
More info: 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org
Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY
5. Oregon District Garden Tour
When: Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Check-in at Newcom Park, located at Brown, Hess and Green Street.
Details: The event will feature nine unique tour stops including architectural components from a Victorian home constructed in 1884 to federal brick style homes.
Cost: $15
More info: Eventbrite
Credit: Shutterstock
6. The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It!
When: Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg
Details: Food from El Meson, Grumpy Joe’s, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, and Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand among others as well as numerous vendors will be a part of this pickle celebration. There will also be live music, a Bud Light Beer Garden and more.
Cost: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/Austinlandingevents
Credit: Tom Gilliam
7. Wright Dunbar Day Block Party
When: Sunday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 1109 W. Third St., Dayton. Third and Williams Streets will be closed off during the duration of the block party.
Details: This family-friendly event offers vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more in celebration of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday.
Cost: Free
More info: Facebook
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI”
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 through September 11
Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Details: “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI” is a new exhibition examining how conservation protects delicate artworks for future generations of art enthusiasts. The show is exclusive to Dayton Art Institute.
Cost: Free for members. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17
More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
9. Carillon Rail Fest
When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25 and 26
Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Details: Dayton History and Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society present the 15th annual Carillon Park Rail Festival. The two-day family-friendly event has free miniature train rides, model train displays, rail vendors, live steam engines and historic displays.
Cost: $12 adults (18-59), $10 seniors (60 and older), $8 children (3-17), free for Dayton History members and children younger than 3
More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
10. The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: A double bill of legendary vocal groups the Temptations and the Righteous Brothers is among the diverse upcoming offerings at Rose Music Center.
Cost: $23-$72
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
11. SunWatch Summerfest
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park, 2301 W. River Road, Dayton
Details: Dayton Society of Natural History hosts SunWatch Summerfest, a new event featuring handmade arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and educational programs.
Cost: $5 nonmembers, $2.50 Dayton Society of Natural History members
More info: 937-268-8199 or www.sunwatch.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
12. Dayton Dance Initiative
When: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 25
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Dance Initiative presents “Making Moves,” a collaboration between 16 local dancers. The program, which has eight world premiere pieces, will be followed by a Q&A with the participants.
Cost: $20-$30
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
13. Altered Five Blues Band
When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Milwaukee-based Altered Five Blues Band at Levitt Pavilion. Music continues at the outdoor venue with R&B group Joslyn & the Sweet Compression on Saturday, June 25.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
14. Bark in the Burg
When: Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg
Details: This event, which kicks off with a 5K-9, features food trucks, vendors and an off leash free dog play inside of Canal Run Dog Park.
Cost: Free
More info: website
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
15. Rick K. Road Trip
When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents a high energy rock ‘n’ roll show from Rick K. Road Trip. The cover group plays hits from the 1960s to the present.
Cost: $5 general admission in advance, $10 day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
