25 events to keep you busy throughout June in Dayton

The weekend ends with the Miss Rubicon Pageant at Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton, at 1 p.m. Sunday. More info: daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.

2. “Mean Girls”

Combined Shape Caption “Mean Girls,” with book by Tina Fey and music by Jeff Richmond, is presented at the Schuster Center in Dayton, Tuesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 5. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption “Mean Girls,” with book by Tina Fey and music by Jeff Richmond, is presented at the Schuster Center in Dayton, Tuesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 5. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Live presents an excellent, refreshingly diverse and vocally strong local premiere of this 2018 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical adapted by Tina Fey from her 2004 screenplay of the same name about high school frenemies.

English Bernhardt brings charming vulnerability to her winning portrayal of new student Cady Heron, who grows to appreciate her uniqueness and intelligence in spite of her questionable choices led by a desire to fit in. Eric Huffman and Lindsay Heather Pearce offer fabulous support as Damian Hubbard and Janis Sarkisian, Cady’s closest friends and the show’s narrators. The flamboyantly funny Huffman brings razzle dazzle showmanship to “Where Do You Belong?” and tap-happy “Stop” (two knockouts from director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw seemingly conceived in the spirit of acclaimed Broadway choreographers Susan Stroman and Gower Champion). The equally humorous Pearce, a vocal powerhouse, fully convinces as an emotionally scarred outcast, delivering the uplifting anthem “I’d Rather Be Me” with liberating joy late in Act 2. As the Plastics, the coolest girls in school, Nadina Hassan (alluringly intimidating and strutting with confidence as queen bee Regina George), Jasmine Rogers (conflicted Gretchen Wieners) and Morgan Ashley Bryant (dim-witted Karen Smith) are a wonderfully compatible trio. The endearing, handsome Adante Carter as heartthrob Aaron Samuels and the delightful April Josephine in multiple roles including Cady’s supportive math teacher Ms. Norbury are also notable among a terrific cast of triple threats.

The tuneful score features music by Fey’s Emmy-winning husband, Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock”), and lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”). The fantastic video design by Finn Ross and Adam Young heightens this totally fetch experience to the hilt.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Cost: $29-$125. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

3. Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson

Combined Shape Caption Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses the errors and correct science in popular films during the touring multi-media show, “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies,” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday, June 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses the errors and correct science in popular films during the touring multi-media show, “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies,” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday, June 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

As a scientist, author and TV host, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson has covered some very serious topics. While he’s still searching for the truth, it’s more lighthearted in his touring multi-media show. “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” When Dayton Live and Roberts Group presents Tyson at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, he will be discussing the errors and correct science in popular films such as “Star Wars,” “Frozen” and “Titanic.” Cost: $55-$135. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

4. Art Ball

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Art Institute's Art Ball will celebrate its 65th anniversary June 11. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Art Institute's Art Ball will celebrate its 65th anniversary June 11. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Art Institute presents Art Ball, the 65th anniversary of the annual black-tie gala. Art Ball, at DAI, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dinner in the museum galleries followed by live music, dancing and open bars. Cost: Tickets start at $350 or $450 for admission and VIP cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required. More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

5. “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”

Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in the Arizona Theatre Company's production of "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," slated June 16-July 3 at the Loft Theatre. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in the Arizona Theatre Company's production of "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," slated June 16-July 3 at the Loft Theatre. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend” is a new musical conceived and performed by Charissa Bertels, with book and lyrics by Christian Duhamel and lyrics by Edward Bell. Human Race Theatre Company presents the Dayton premiere of the play, which opens at Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, on Thursday, June 16. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Cost: $17-$53. “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend” runs through July 3. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

6. “Fiddler on the Roof”

Combined Shape Caption The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof." The production will be held June 21-26 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof." The production will be held June 21-26 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Fiddler on the Roof,” one of the longest-running Broadway musicals of all time, receives an update from Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher. Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series presents the classic musical at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, June 21 through 26. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $26-$109. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

7. “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI”

“Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI” is a new exhibition examining how conservation protects delicate artworks for future generations of art enthusiasts. The exclusive show opens at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, on Saturday, June 25. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Non-member admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI” is on display through September 11. More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

8. Art Bash

Art Bash is described as an artFULL evening with live music, open bar with beer and wine, silent auction, immersive art and a preview performance. Proceeds benefit Dayton Dance Initiative. Art Bash is presented at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Cost: $50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

9. Dayton Dance Initiative

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Dance Initiative presents “Making Moves,” a collaboration between 16 local dancers, at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Dayton Dance Initiative presents “Making Moves,” a collaboration between 16 local dancers, at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Dance Initiative presents “Making Moves,” a collaboration between 16 local dancers. The program, at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, features eight world premiere pieces. There will be a Q&A with the artists following the performances. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $20-$30. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

10. “The Adams Family”

“The Addams Family,” which started as single-panel cartoons in “The New Yorker” magazine in the late 1930s, was adapted for the Broadway stage in 2010. Muse Machine presents a cast of young performers in a musical version at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, June 17 through 19. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $27-$65. Reserved tickets purchased for the January shows will be honored for this run. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

11. “The View”

The “28th annual The View” opens at Rosewood Gallery inside Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering on Monday, June 27. The Juried Landscape Exhibition, which is on display through July 29, features the work of Ohio artists. Spring gallery hours at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-0294 or www.playkettering.org.

12. Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

Combined Shape Caption Ben Locke (left as Will Parker) and Alex Grotjan (Curly) in Springboro High School's production of "Oklahoma!!" PHOTO BY PARLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: PARLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: PARLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Combined Shape Caption Ben Locke (left as Will Parker) and Alex Grotjan (Curly) in Springboro High School's production of "Oklahoma!!" PHOTO BY PARLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: PARLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: PARLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The 2022 Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards, honoring the achievements of the 2021-2022 season, will be held Tuesday, June 7.

Over 20 high schools will participate in this evening dedicated to celebrating, supporting and advocating for high school theater education throughout the Miami Valley region. The program particularly celebrates high school plays, musicals, students, and educators.

Ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Cost: $10. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

13. Dayton Disneyana Expo

The Dayton Disneyana Foundation presents Dayton Disneyana Expo, an annual gathering of Disney collectors. The event, at Hope Hotel and Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road, Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, has vendors, a costume contest and live auction. Special guests are Doug Burwell, Paul Bottos, Tom Nabbe, and Jim Hill. Expo hours are 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost: Adults $10 per day or $15 for two-day passes. Early bird tickets are sold out. More info: www.daytondisneyana.org.

14. Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast”

La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents this Disney classic. Show times are between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances. Cost: $67-$78 adults, $37 children 11 and younger. Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast” runs through July 24. More info: 1-800-677-9505 or lacomedia.com.

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see in June

COMMUNITY FESTIVALS

15. Jewish Cultural Festival

Combined Shape Caption The Jewish Cultural Festival, featuring live entertainment, traditional Jewish foods and desserts, kid-friendly activities, cultural programs and more, at Temple Israel in Dayton on Sunday, June 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The Jewish Cultural Festival, featuring live entertainment, traditional Jewish foods and desserts, kid-friendly activities, cultural programs and more, at Temple Israel in Dayton on Sunday, June 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Jewish Cultural Festival returns to Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton, on Sunday, June 12. The annual event features live entertainment, traditional Jewish foods and desserts, kid-friendly activities, cultural programs, vendors, games and the Oy Vey 5K run/walk. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-496-0500 or www.tidayton.org.

16. Troy Strawberry Festival

Combined Shape Caption Even though the Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns, a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam was held at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, 2021. Did we spot you there on Saturday? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Even though the Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns, a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam was held at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, 2021. Did we spot you there on Saturday? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“Peace, Love & Berries” is the theme of the Troy Strawberry Festival, returning to Main and Market Streets in Troy on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. The annual event, which was founded in 1977, features more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, a parade, the Little Mr. & Miss Pageant, more than 60 food vendors, live music and plenty of tasty strawberry dishes. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. More info: 937-339-7714 or www.troystrawberryfest.com.

17. Carillon Rail Fest

Combined Shape Caption Dayton History and Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society present the 15th annual Carillon Park Rail Festival at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Dayton History and Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society present the 15th annual Carillon Park Rail Festival at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton History and Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society present the 15th annual Carillon Park Rail Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. This two-day family-friendly event, at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, has free miniature train rides, model train display, rail vendors, live steam engines and historic displays. Festival hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $12 adults (18-59), $10 seniors (60 and older), $8 children (3-17), free for Dayton History members and children younger than 3. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

18. SunWatch Summerfest

SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park, 2301 W. River Road, Dayton, is hosting a new event on Saturday, June 25. SunWatch Summerfest features handmade arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and educational programs. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info: 937-268-8199 or www.sunwatch.org.

19. Spass Nacht

Each summer, locals converge on Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, for Spass Nacht. The festival to honor Kettering’s sister city, Steyr, Austria, returns on Wednesday, June 15. Festival hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Chardon Polka Band will perform at 6 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

CONCERTS AND MUSIC FESTIVALS

20. The Rose Music Center at The Heights

Combined Shape Caption Jackson Browne on June 11, Darius Rucker on June 24, the Temptations and the Righteous Brothers (pictured) on June 25 include the acts coming to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights this month. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Jackson Browne on June 11, Darius Rucker on June 24, the Temptations and the Righteous Brothers (pictured) on June 25 include the acts coming to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights this month. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, has a big month of music coming up, including an evening with classic rocker Jackson Browne at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Other notable concerts at the Rose in the coming weeks include Darius Rucker on June 24, the Temptations and the Righteous Brothers on June 25 and the Bluegrass Happening on June 30 with Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush and the Jerry Douglas Band. Doors open one hour before concert time. More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

21. Fraze Pavilion

Combined Shape Caption Fraze Pavilion in Kettering has a music-filled June that includes performances by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Sunday, June 12, Travis Tritt (pictured) on June 16 and Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson on June 18. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Fraze Pavilion in Kettering has a music-filled June that includes performances by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Sunday, June 12, Travis Tritt (pictured) on June 16 and Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson on June 18. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

At Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., upcoming concerts include Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band bringing the “Birthday Party Tour” on Sunday, June 12, with special guest Shemekia Copeland, Samantha Fish and Ally Venable Band. Other concerts include Travis Tritt on June 16, Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson on June 18 and Killer Queen: The Premier Tribute to Queen on June 29. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

22. Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Combined Shape Caption Neo funk group, Mojoflo, will perform June 3, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Lead singer Amber Knicole is a Muse Machine alumna. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Neo funk group, Mojoflo, will perform June 3, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Lead singer Amber Knicole is a Muse Machine alumna. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, launched with Son Del Caribe on Thursday, June 2. The lineup continues with neo-funk group Mojoflo on Friday, June 3 and Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah with local opener Heather Redman & the Reputation on Saturday, June 4. The free concert season continues with performances Thursday through Saturday, including acts like Brooklyn-based Kaleta & Super Yamba Band on June 9, eclectic Celtic outfit We Banjo 3 on June 17, Grammy-nominated R&B singer-rapper Mumu Fresh on June 18 and John Doe Folk Trio, led by a founding member of LA punk band X, on June 23. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.levittdayton.org.

23. “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration”

Combined Shape Caption A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION Combined Shape Caption A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2021-2022 SuperPops Series presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance concludes with “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration.” This concert, at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, features traditional pieces and compositions by George Walker, Adolphus Hailstork, Aaron Copland and others. Cost: $26-$85. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

24. Caesar Ford Summer Fest

Caesar Ford Summer Fest begins a new season at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia. Husband-and-wife country act Thompson Square performs with Jerrod Niemann and opener Michelle Robinson Band on Saturday, June 4. Music at 6 p.m., doors at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $25 general admission, $40 stage front. This is the first of four concerts presented by Greene County Parks & Trails. Caesar Ford Summer Fest continues with Quiet Riot and Blackfoot. More info: gcparkstrails.com.

25. Stained Glass Concert Series

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Stained Glass Series begins Sunday, April 24 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. The concerts will feature baritone William Henry Caldwell. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Stained Glass Series begins Sunday, April 24 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. The concerts will feature baritone William Henry Caldwell. CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents the first of three Stained Glass Concerts at The Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The series continues with performances at Omega Baptist Church in Dayton on Sunday, June 12 and New Season Ministry in Huber Heights on Sunday, June 19. Dayton singer Felita LaRock will perform at the June 19 concert. Cost: Free. More info: daytonperformingarts.org.

26. Dayton Jazz Fest

Dayton Jazz Festival, the first of the City of Dayton’s summer festivals, is at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Cost: Free. This is not a Levitt-sponsored event and has different rules than other concerts. No tents, pets or outside food and beverages permitted. More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org.

27. Celtic Fest Ohio

Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville, on Saturday, June 18. This year’s lineup includes Albannach, Drowsy Lads, Father Sons and Friends, Dulahan and Poor Man’s Gambit. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: $15. More info: celticfestohio.com.

Combined Shape Caption The third For Dayton By Dayton festival at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton on Saturday, June 11, has performances by K. Carter (pictured), Mike Bankhead, Amber Hargett, P the Prophet, Age Nowhere and others. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The third For Dayton By Dayton festival at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton on Saturday, June 11, has performances by K. Carter (pictured), Mike Bankhead, Amber Hargett, P the Prophet, Age Nowhere and others. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

28. For Dayton By Dayton

Rapper K. Carter is hosting and headlining his third music festival, For Dayton By Dayton, at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11. This year’s diverse lineup includes Mike Bankhead, Amber Hargett, P the Prophet and Age Nowhere. Cost: Free. More info: 4dbdayton.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.