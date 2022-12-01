30 events to keep you busy throughout December in Dayton

Cost: $20-$90; and $5-$7 for the sensory-friendly program. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

2. Holly Days at the Arcade

For the second year, the newly reopened Dayton Arcade is hosting Holly Days at the Arcade with small business vendors and food trucks. Universal 1 Credit Union and AES Ohio present this seasonal event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6 through 8. There will also be a cash bar and live entertainment curated by Culture Works. Cost: Free. More info: www.arcadedayton.com.

3. DPAA New Year’s Eve

“New Year’s Eve: Voyage á Paris” is another signature December event courtesy of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual concert features dancers from Dayton Ballet and singers from Dayton Opera. The program, at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, includes pieces by Camille Saint-Saëns, George Gershwin and Giacomo Puccini. Cost: $16-$75. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

4. “Who’s Holiday!”

The Human Race Theatre Company gets into the spirit of the season with “Who’s Holiday.” The play is presented at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, Thursday through Friday, Dec. 8 through 23. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Shows presented at 5 and 9 p.m. on December 22 and 23. Cost: $30. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

5. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”

Dayton Live presents the unique holiday show based on the Tony Award-nominated musical, “Million Dollar Quartet.” The musicians on stage portray music legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Slated Dec. 16-18, performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $25-$79. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

6. Harlem Globetrotters

Every December, the Harlem Globetrotters come to town for its annual year-end showdown against the Washington Generals. Jersey Mike’s Subs presents the team, which brings its 2023 World Tour to the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Cost: $20-$130. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

7. “Season’s Greetings”

Local musical theater performers Gina Handy and Philip Drennen will sing holiday favorites backed by keyboardist Deron Bell and his band. Slated Dec. 8-11, performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Cost: $25. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

8. Sugar Plum Tea

Dayton Ballet Barre, the company’s nonprofit association, presents The Sugar Plum Tea featuring light foods and hot drinks from Brock Masterson’s. The annual tie-in with “The Nutcracker” returns to The Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Cost: $25. More info: www.facebook.com/daytonballetbarre.

9. “Baby Shark Live”

In “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show,” the title character and pal Pinkfong take the audience on a musical journey that includes holiday favorites and, of course, the earworm of a song that started it all. The show is presented at the Schuster Center, Second and Main street, Dayton, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Cost: $30-$60. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

10. “The Nutcracker” and more

South Dayton Dance Theatre presents the 29th presentation of “The Nutcracker” at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Cost: $17-$37 adults, $17 children 12 and younger. $300 for VIP tables of six. Livestream tickets are available. After Saturday’s performance, SDDT will be hosting its first Snowflake Ball at the Masonic Center from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Cost: $20 per person. Parent sponsor packages are $80 for admission for two and two-drink tickets or $100 for admission for three and three drink tickets. Call 937-435-5052 or visit www.sddt.org.

11. Christkindlmarkt

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton, hosts Christkindlmarkt, its annual holiday market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11. The event features vendors selling handcrafted items, beers steins, jewelry, antiques, food and more. Christkindlmarkt is a centuries old German tradition that started in Nurnberg. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. More info: 937-223-9013 or www.daytongermanclub.org

12. New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Yellow Cab Tavern

The Yellow Cab Tavern will host downtown Dayton’s fifth annual Time’s Square-style New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. Local celebrity Zac Pitts will host. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 31 and offers the silent disco, specialty drinks, a food truck, and a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. Music begins at 8:30 p.m. Cost is $15 presale and $20 at doors. The Pizza Bandit will be on site until 10 p.m. More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/853378712350285. Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

13. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

It’s almost December and that means Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s return to the Miami Valley. The group is currently on the road with “Ghost of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” presented by the Hallmark Channel. TSO makes its annual stop at the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, on Saturday, Dec. 3. Show times are 3 and 8 p.m. Cost: $32 to $112.50. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

14. “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors”

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors” at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 2 and 3. This two-part program features DPAA performing partners Dayton Opera and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Cost: $26 to $85. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

15. The Texas Tenors

John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher, collectively known as the Texas Tenors, have been singing together since 2009. The group is currently on the road for the tour, “Deep in the Heart of Christmas,” which makes a stop at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Cost: Tickets start at 25. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

16. “Handel’s Messiah”

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra embraces the season with its annual holiday concert, “Handel’s Messiah.” The choral masterpiece created by George Fredric Handel features the iconic “Hallelujah Chorus.” Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the concert at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Cost: $16 to $95. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

17. “A Winter Tour”

Chris Tomlin and Mercy Me, two of the most successful touring acts in contemporary Christian music, have joined forces for a dual-headlining program. “A Winter Tour” hits the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Cost: $23.75 to $124. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

18. Mannheim Steamroller

Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis has created a new holiday show, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, to commemorate its recent 35th anniversary. The concert, featuring some of the group’s best loved material, is presented at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. Cost: $49-$79. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

19. Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus is doubling up the fun with two free presentations of its annual holiday concert. The local group presents “The Gift That Keeps on Giving” at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, on Saturday, Dec. 3. Show times are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytongaymenschorus.org.

20. Voctave

A cappella group Voctave has taken the music world by storm since its formation in 2015. The latest album, “Spirit of the Season: Deluxe Edition,” peaked at number six on the Billboard charts. Dayton Live presents Voctave in concert at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Cost: $29-$59. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

21. Home Free

It has been more than two decades since Home Free formed with the idea of putting a country spin on a cappella music. While some of the members have changed, the group continues on. Home Free, currently on its Family Christmas Tour with special guests Texas Hill and Abby Anderson, performs at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $25 to $60. More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com.

22. Carillon Brass

Carillon Brass, which features five horn players from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is back with Bach’s Lunch. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the holiday program at The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, on Friday, Dec. 16. Show times are 10 a.m. and noon. Cost: Free but reservations are required. Box lunches are sold after the performances. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

23. Dayton Music Club

Sacred and secular music will be featured when Dayton Music Club presents a Christmas recital and luncheon at Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The songs in this holiday program will range in style from Baroque to 20th century. Performers include flutist Sarah Robinson, soprano Christin Rondeau and duo pianists Samee Griffith and Aaron Mood. The recital begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. Cost: The recital is free, lunch is $20 and reservations are required by December 9. More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org.

24. Kettering Children’s Choir

Kettering Children’s Choir, under the direction of Christina Smith, present a pair of holiday concerts at Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering, on Sunday, Dec. 11. The program features the Chorus, Chorale, Concert Choir, a cappella and alumni groups of the Kettering Children’s Choir. Show times are 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cost: Free but canned donations are requested for local food pantries. More info: 937-701-4893 or ketteringchildrenschoir.org.

25. Bach Society of Dayton

The Bach Society of Dayton, under the direction of David Crean, will present festive selections spanning four centuries. Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale and Kettering Advent Ringers will also participate. Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering. Tickets are $15-$25. More info: 937-294-2224 or visit bachsocietyofdayton.org.

COMEDY

26. Brian Regan

Although best known as a stand-up comic, Brian Regan has transitioned into acting. He is currently on the Amazon Prime series “Loudermilk.” His latest stand-up special, “On the Rocks,” premiered on Netflix in 2021. Regan returns to the area for a concert at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Cost: $43.50 to $73.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

27. Beth Stelling

Dayton native Beth Stelling has been making folks laugh since she was young. She further explored her comedic sensibilities in the Chicago stand-up scene, setting the stage for half hour specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and a one-hour special, “Girl Daddy,” for HBOMax in 2020. Stelling brings her Petty Betty Tour to the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Cost: $29 to $39. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

28. Ryan Niemiller

After struggling to break through to a wider audience for more than a decade, Ryan Niemiller became something of an overnight success after appearing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” He is currently on the road, which includes shows at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $23. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

29. Ryan Singer

Dayton native Ryan Singer is stand-up, podcaster and more with a taste for the otherworldly. The host of “Me & Paranormal You” returns to the area for a weekend run at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

CONCERTS

30. Night Ranger

Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, has some big concerts in December, including the return of Night Ranger. The group behind indelible songs like “Sister Christian” and “Sentimental Street” brings its 40th anniversary tour to the venue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Local group Stranger opens the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $25 to $65. More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com.

31. Heartless Bastards

Heartless Bastards, the celebrated Austin band led by area native Erika Wennestrom, returns to the Gem City. The group’s latest album, “A Beautiful Life,” was released in 2021. Heartless Bastards perform at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Cost: Advance tickets are $25 general admission, $50 VIP with special seating and early admission. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

32. Walker Hayes

Alabama native Walker Hayes is currently on the special acoustic tour, “An Evening of Songs and Stories.” The singer, whose latest single is “Ya’ll Life,” makes a stop at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $40 to $55. More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com.

33. HoliDayton

This year is the 20th anniversary of HoliDayton, the Story Changes’ annual year-end music festival so expect a big night of music. Hawthorne Heights will present a full-band acoustic set for the show at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, on Saturday, Dec. 17. Other acts include Lioness, Moira, Safe Money and Rind. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

34. The New Old-Fashioned

This year marks a decade since the New Old-Fashioned formed. The local roots rock band celebrates 10 years of music at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Special guests the Boxcar Suite will also perform. Cost: $8 in advance, $12 day of event. Cover starts at 8 p.m. More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com.

35. Seedling Foundation Fundraiser

Freekbass headlines Rise Up: A Seedling Foundation Fundraiser at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 8 p.m Friday, Dec. 9. The Love Locz Experiment and Crabswithoulegs also take part in this benefit for the nonprofit that supports the art programs at Stivers School for the Arts. Cost: $20 general admission, $75 VIP access and 7 p.m. entry. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

36. Heather Redman

After being a member of groups like Neo-American Pioneers and Late Nite Drivers, Heather Redman has stepped to the forefront with her soul band the Reputation. The local group celebrates the release of its debut album on hometown label Magnaphone Records at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. M. Ross Perkins will also perform. Cost: $10 in advance, $13 day of event. Cover starts at 8 p.m. More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com.

