40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this April

1. John Crist

One of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, Crist will bring his “Emotional Support Tour” to the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. He has more than 1 billion video views, over 5 million fans on social media and has garnered sold-out shows from coast to coast. Cost: $30.25-$150.25. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

2. Paul Reiser

The comedian, actor, TV writer, author and musician will appear at the Arobgast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Best known for his role on the ‘90s sitcom “Mad About You” and currently starring on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Reiser continues to be one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives forces. Cost: $25-$65. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

3. Wright State ArtsGala

The 25th annual ArtsGala will be held at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 6. ArtsGala showcases the talents of students from Wright State University’s theatre, dance, art, music, and motion pictures program. Guests will be able to enjoy live performances, artist exhibits, food, cigar tent, drinks and a silent auction. Cost: $300-$550. More info: www.wright.edu/artsgala.

4. WGI Sport of the Arts World Championships

This event will come to Dayton for two weekends at various locations. The Color Guard Competition will take place on Thursday, April 11, Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. The Percussion Competition will take place on Thursday, April 18, Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20. The Winds Competition will take place Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Times and locations of the events vary. Cost: Varies daily. More info: www.wgi.org.

5. House of Bread Empty Bowls Fundraiser

This fundraiser will take place at the Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Select from two seatings, then sample soups made by several different local restaurants and chefs, along with bread, dessert and soft drinks. Cost: $40. More info: 937-226-1520 or www.houseofbread.org.

6. ARTeBRATION 2024

This event will take place at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St., from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Look around the different studios, galleries and boutiques. There will also be a beer garden, outdoor market, live music, food trucks and Street Art Jam. Cost: Free. More info: www.frontstreet.art.

7. Theresa Caputo LIVE! “The Experience”

Known as the “Long Island Medium,” Caputo stops at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 730 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Caputo also has a show on Lifetime called “Raising Spirits.” She will tell stories and details about her gift to communicate with the dead. Cost: $49.75-$184.75. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

8. 2024 Packard Spring Fling

This event will take place at America’s Packard Museum, 420 S. Ludlow St., Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. This year’s theme is “Packard Powers America” and includes an exhibit featuring new Packard automobiles and artifacts on display for the first time. Cost: $18-$1,260. More info: 937-226-1710 or www.americaspackardmuseum.org.

DANCE

9. Free Dance Classes

The Dwyer School of Irish Dance, 873 E. Franklin St. in Centerville, will hold two free dance classes for kids from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 6 and for adults from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. More info: 937-620-5358 or www.dwyeririshdance.com.

10. Spring Has Spring Dance

This event will take place at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The Frank Moravcik Band will perform ballroom dance selections and more. Cost: $14 for members. $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

11. Dayton Ballet

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present “New Beginnings” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland handpicked the repertoire for this performance, sharing a sampling of his vision for the next generation of the historic company. Cost: $13:50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

12. Czech Club Cabbage Roll Dinner and Dance

This dance will take place at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., from 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 19. Music will be provided by Ed Klimczak. Dinner includes cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, desserts, coffee, beer, wine and soda. Reservations are required by April 17. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

13. Time Warp Prom

This event will take place at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The Time Warp Prom is a night of high-energy dancing to the great retro dance music of the ‘80s. Cost: $30. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

14. Dancing with the Dayton Stars

The 19th annual Original Dancing with the Dayton Stars will take place at The Mandalay, 2700 E. River Road, from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Local community leaders are paired with professional dancers as they leave it all on the dance floor in their quest to capture the coveted mirrored ball trophy. All proceeds from the dance will go directly to granting the wishes of local children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Cost: $150-$10,000. More info: www.aspecialwishswo.org.

FAMILY

15. Tree Love

The second annual Tree Love event will be held at Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 20. This family-friendly event will be all about trees and their crucial role in the world. Patrons can enjoy hearing from a local arborist and watching the creation of an Arbor Day beer. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-2477 or www.playkettering.org.

16. Dinosaur World Live!

Dinosaur World Live! returns to the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Discover a pre-historic world of dinosaurs including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus. Cost: $29-$39. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FESTIVALS

17. Sugar Maple Festival

The 44th annual event will be back in downtown Bellbrook from 5-10 p.m. Friday, April 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Events include a parade, food, beer, wine, vendors, 5K run, dog show and live entertainment. Cost: Free. More info: www.sugarmaplefestival.com.

18. Eastern European Heritage Experience

This event will be held at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Celebrate the Eastern European region through culture, cuisine, arts and crafts, and live performances. The event will feature beer, ethnic foods, local artisans, storytellers, musicians and cultural dancers. Cost: Free. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

FILM

19. “Blackout” at The Neon

Cinematographer and Dayton native Collin Brazie will bring his new horror film “Blackout” to The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., at 10 p.m. Friday, April 5. Brazie will hold a Q&A special following the film. Cost: $12.50. More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com.

20. Yellow Springs Film Festival Mini-Fest

The Yellow Springs Film Festival’s special mid-year event’s critically acclaimed lineup, slated Saturday, April 6, consists of: “Thank You Very Much,” a look at the life and career of actor/comedian Andy Kaufman that won Best Documentary at the 2023 Venice Film Festival; “Gasoline Rainbow,” official selection of the 2023 Venice Film Festival and South by Southwest directed by Ohio natives Bill and Turner Ross; veteran filmmaker, writer and producer Nelson George in conversation about his upcoming documentary on ‘70s NBA star David Thompson as well as a screening of his short film “A Great Day in Hip Hop,” a portrait of the 1998 Gordon Parks photo shoot with a group of all-star hip-hop artists in Harlem; and “Thelma,” which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and stars June Squibb, Parkey Posey, Malcolm McDowell and the late Richard Roundtree. Little Art Theatre is located at 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. For tickets or more information, visit ysfilmfest.com.

FOOD AND DINING

21. Hunger Days Food Truck Rally

This rally will be held at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Food trucks, live music and vendors will be in attendance. Cost: Free. More info: https://www.facebook.com/HungerDaysFTR/

22. Let’s Get Brunched

Buckeye Vodka’s event will take place at The Steam Plant, 617 E. Third St., from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Each participating restaurant will showcase one to two of their tastiest brunch items from their menu, perfectly paired with a Buckeye Vodka brunch cocktail. Cost: $65 for VIP tickets. $45 for advance general admission. $50 the day of the event. More info: 614-794-2008 or www.buckeyevodka.com.

MUSIC

23. DPO presents “Total Eclipse”

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will welcome Solti Award-winning conductor Keitaro Harada to celebrate “Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Plants,” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6. This celestial celebration will honor the total solar eclipse on April 8. Cost: $5-$83.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

24. “Pink Floyd: The Wall”

Classic Albums Live will perform “Pink Floyd: The Wall” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The album will be performed in its entirety in a concert setting. Iconic songs include “Another Brick in the Wall” and “Comfortably Numb.” Cost: $25-$35. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

25. Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors will celebrate their 15th anniversary tour at Arobgast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide, with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Cost: $35-$65. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

26. Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

This tribute band will be playing all the band’s greatest hits at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Cost: $13.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

OUTDOORS

27. Woof Walk

The Woof Walk will take place at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Tours will depart at 9 and 10 a.m. Humans and their sociable dogs can come to the cemetery for a historic tour through the beautiful grounds of Woodland. SICSA will be on site with information about their organization. Cost: Free, but registration is required. More info: 937-228-3221 or www.woodlandcemetery.org.

28. Spring Into Health 5K

This fundraiser for The Big Brother Big Sisters Miami Valley and the Kettering Health Young Professionals group will be held at Kettering College, 3737 Southern Blvd., starting at noon on Sunday, April 14. Packet pick-up is at noon and the race begins at 2 p.m. Cost: $30. More info: www.runsignup.com.

29. TreeFest

The 17th annual TreeFest will be held at the Habitat Environmental Center & Southdale Woods, 3036 Bellflower St in Kettering, from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 20. Attendees will plant trees, clean the park, talk with firefighters and meet city officials. Bring gloves, shovels and a watering container. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-2477 or www.playkettering.org.

30. Adopt-a-Park

Celebrate Earth Day during the Adopt-a-Park event with Five Rivers MetroParks from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Volunteers of all ages, accessibility levels and backgrounds will tackle 20 projects at 15 different MetroParks locations. Projects will include litter pick up, invasive species removal, tree planting and more. These projects will improve the environment and beautify the region’s natural areas. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

31. Strides 4 Life 5K

This event will take place at Solvita, 2900 College Drive in Kettering, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27. The event hopes to strengthen support, education and recognition of organ, eye and tissue donation in west central Ohio. Cost: $25 for the 5K and $5 for the Kids’ Fun Run. More info: www.solvita.org.

32. Perennial Trade Day

This event will be held at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Expect perennials, bulbs, rhizomes, trees, shrubs, indoor plants, garden tools, books, pots, planters and more. Participants are asked to bring at least 10 plants to trade. Cost: Free. More info: 937-426-5100.

33. Free Your Sole 5K/10K

This event will be held at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 28. Get a great workout running through the cemetery and take in some amazing views of the city and its history. Cost: $30. More info: www.upandrunningdayton.com.

THEATER

34. “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche”

Magnolia Theatre Company will present this local premiere comedy at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6 with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Set in 1956, the play assembles five women who await the announcement of a prize-winning quiche as atomic bomb sirens sound. Cost: $22.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

35. “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”

This drag spin on the popular TV sitcom will be performed at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Male actors will star as the iconic TV characters: Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose. Cost: $33.50-$68.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

36. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

The local premiere of this Tony Award-winning show will be held at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Cost: $29-$119. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

37. “One Man, Two Guvnors”

This British farce will be performed at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays from April 19-28. The play is is set in Brighton, England circa 1963. Change is in the air and Francis Henshall is looking to make his mark. Cost: $15-$18. More info: 937-429-4737 or www.bctheatre.org.

38. “Peerless”

The Human Race Theatre Company presents the local premiere of Jiehae Park’s dark contemporary comedic spin on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that examines “the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions.” Performances will be held April 25-May 12 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St. Cost: $20-$53. More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

39. “West Side Story”

La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, presents the classic musical by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents through May 5. Iconic songs include “Maria,” “Tonight” and “Somewhere.” Cost: $39-$79. More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

VISUAL ARTS

40. Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction

The 30th annual Art Auction will be held at The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., from 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 26. The event showcases over 80 artworks including paintings, photography, prints and sculpture to browse, bid and buy. Cost: $100 for members. $125 for non-members. More info: www.thecontemporarydayton.org.