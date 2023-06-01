50 events to keep you busy in Dayton in June

Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine. St., Dayton, and the United Way of the Greater Dayton will team up for a stand-up comedy show featuring local comedians to benefit the Strong Families Fund on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. This multi-generation approach ensures families stay in their homes, become financially stable, and their children succeed in school. Cost: $15. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

3. Dayton Pride

Dayton Pride is back the first weekend in June at Courthouse Square, located along North Main Street between Second and Third Streets. The festivities kick off with Affair on the Square Friday at 6 p.m. A parade and PRIDE Festival will be held Saturday beginning at noon. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org.

4. Yellow Springs Pride Festival

The Yellow Springs Pride Festival will take place at John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy live performances, a host of creative vendors, information and LGBTQ+ resource booths, contests, incredible food and beverage trucks, inspiring speakers, a welcoming community, and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.yspride.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

5. Troy Strawberry Festival

The Troy Strawberry Festival will be held along the Great Miami River levee and downtown Troy on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Savor over 50 food and beverage vendors spread throughout downtown Troy. Try a variety of strawberry-based dishes, from a classic strawberry donut or shortcake to the more unique strawberry options. Cost: Free. More info: www.troystrawberryfest.com.

6. Island Time

Dayton Live presents Island Time at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Thursday, June 8 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Find the best-canned cocktails, wines or beers to help celebrate summer. Cost: $35 general admission. $10 for a designated drive ticket. Each ticket includes tastings, souvenir koozie and light appetizers. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

7. Versailles Poultry Days

The Versailles Poultry Days will be held in downtown Versailles on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. Poultry Days is an annual community festival which began in 1952 to celebrate the area’s history as a leading poultry-producer. Activities include rides, crafts, gambling, parade, ultimate frisbee tournament, antique car show, and much more. Cost: Free. More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com.

8. For Dayton, By Dayton

The fourth annual For Dayton, By Dayton event will take place at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, June 10 from 4-9 p.m. For Dayton, By Dayton event celebrates that community spirit with an annual concert featuring local artists from all genres. Cost: Free. More info: www.4dbdayton.com.

9. World Refugee Day Celebration

The World Refugee Day celebration will be held at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton, on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m.- to 2 p.m. World Refugee Day is an annual celebration that honors the courage, strength, and determination of women, men, and children who are forced to flee their homes under threat of persecution, conflict, and violence. Come to enjoy storytelling from refugee community members, presentations, performances, music and food. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org.

10. Jewish Cultural Festival

The 2023 Jewish Cultural Festival will take place at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton, on Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. In past years, over 2,500 people have turned out to enjoy music and stories, learn about rituals, Torah, and holidays, taste brisket and falafel, play games, shop for crafts and more. Cost: Free. More info: 937-496-0050 or www.tidayton.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

11. Spass Nacht

In honor of Kettering’s sister city, Steyr, Austria, the city celebrates with a Spass Nacht (translation: Fun Night). The event will be held at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., on Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. There will be authentic food, beverages, polka music and live entertainment. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

12. Under the Sun: An Improvisational Arts Experience

This event, slated Sunday, June 25 from 5-8 p.m., is a gathering of local artists of all genres (including musicians, dancers, poets, singers, visual artists) coming together to make live performance art in the Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. “Under the Sun” is supported in part by a Dayton Region Arts Renewal grant funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by Culture Works. Cost: Free. For more information email Countess Winfrey at countessv04@gmail.com or visit @Countessv04 on Instagram.

13. Sandmazing

Sandmazing, featuring nationally known and award-winning sculptors, have begun to create their masterpieces out of 70 tons of sand along Central Ave. in West Carrollton for the much-anticipated free Kids Day Saturday, June 3rd from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The kids day event is located at 1 South Elm St. The event will include a 250′ zip line, a giant fun slide, a cool off zone with shade, Kona Ice and fire truck hose offs, a giant sand box, a tent, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, photo booth and more. More info: WestCarrollton.org/Sandmazing.

FAMILY

14. Touch A Truck

The Touch A Truck event will be held at the Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, on Saturday, June 3 from 9-11 a.m. Truck lovers young and old will have fun interacting with a wide variety of trucks, construction vehicles, public safety vehicles and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.playkettering.org.

15. St. Christopher Parish Summer Festival

The St. Christopher Parish Summer Festival will be held at the church on 435 E. National Road, Vandalia, on Friday, June 9 from 6-11 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 1-11 p.m., and Sunday, June 11 from noon-6 p.m. Enjoy festival food, bingo, gambling, rides, live music, games, raffles and beer. Cost: Free. More info: www.festival.stchristopheronline.com.

16. St. Helen Spring Festival

The St. Helen Spring Festival will be held at the church on 605 Granville Place, Dayton, on Friday, June 9 from 6:30-11 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 1-11 p.m., and Sunday, June 11 from 1-9 p.m. The annual festival will have rides, food, flea market, book fair, kids games and a beer garden. Free parking and shuttle at Carroll High School on Linden Avenue all weekend. Cost: Free. More info: www.sthelenfestival.org.

17. Kettering Youth Fishing Derby

The Kettering Youth Fishing Derby will be held at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Dr., on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m.-noon. There will be demonstrations and plenty of experienced anglers doing casting demonstrations. The event is for ages 5-16. Cost: Free. More info: www.playkettering.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

18. Carillon Park Rail Festival

The Carillon Park Rail Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event includes free miniature train rides, live steam engines, model train displays, train merchandise, rail vendors and much more. Cost: $14 per adult, $12 per senior and $10 per child. Free for children age 2 and under. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.railfestival.com.

FILM

19. Dayton Jewish Film Festival

The Dayton Jewish Film Festival will be held on various days and venues around the area from Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, June 29. The festival offers world cinema that promotes awareness, appreciation and pride to the diversity of the Jewish people and to the community at large. Cost: $12 for single tickets, $85 for a season pass. More info: www.jewishdayton.org.

FOOD AND DINING

20. Wine Fest and Front Street Art Show

Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show is back at The Greene on Saturday, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek, June 10 from 5-10 p.m. Live music will be performed by Lyndsey Ellen and The Trackhounds. There will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden. Cost: Free, but tickets must be purchased to participate in the tasting. More info: 937-490-4990 and www.thegreene.com.

21. Dan’s Famous Steak Fry, Dinner and Dance

This event returns to the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, on Friday, June 16 from 6-10 p.m. Dinner includes steak, baked potato, vegetables and dessert. There will also be beer, wine, coffee and soft drinks. Cost: Dinner and dance is $20 for members and $21 for non-members. $8 for the dance only. More info: 937-222-9771 or www.accdayton.com.

22. Brew-B-Que Fest

Enjoy a day of live music, mouth-watering barbecue and beer at this new festival held at the Fraze Pavillion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Saturday, June 17 from 3-10 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

23. Pickle Fest

Pickle Fest is back at Austin Landing on Saturday, June 24 from 3-10 p.m. The events includes pickle pineapple tacos, pickle egg rolls, deep-fried pickles, live music and numerous food trucks and vendors. Cost: $5 and free for 12 years and younger. More info: www.austinlanding.com.

JUNETEENTH

24. Juneteenth at Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St, will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17. Community-curated opening ceremonies begins at 5 p.m. followed by Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band performing at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: levittdayton.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

25. Juneteenth Celebration

A Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Liberation Park at North Broadway Street and Superior Avenue in Dayton on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Attendees will be able to enjoy performances from local musicians and artists throughout the day. In addition to the music and a diverse range of food, there will be vending booths set up where vendors will be selling a variety of goods, such as clothing, jewelry, and other merchandise. Cost: Free. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/5957638517658709.

26. Juneteenth in Kettering

Juneteenth in Kettering will be held at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., on Monday, June 19 from 4-7 p.m. The family event will feature live music from Luv Locz Experiment, food trucks, local vendors, crafts for children and a keynote address by historian and TEDx Talk presenter Faheem Curtis-Khidr. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

27. “Freedom Rings and Change Sings!”

Sinclair Community College presents a performance spotlighting children’s poems by Amanda Gorman and others featuring actor/director Shaun Diggs and Sinclair’s Mini-University Daycare Center. The event will be held Friday, June 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center, Great Hall, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Free lunch. Registration is required. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-celebration-tickets-640490904537.

MUSIC

28. Ohio Valley Indigenous Festival

The seventh annual Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival will be held at the Patricia Allyn Park, 7286 OH-48, Springboro, on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The weekend will include Native American flute music, vendors, crafts, workshops and food. Cost: Free. More info: www.facebook.com/TheOhioValleyIndigenousMusicFestival.

29. Lebanon Country Music Festival

The Lebanon Country Music Festival will be held at Mulberry Plaza in Lebanon on Friday, June 9 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. This annual event celebrates country music, family fun, and one-of-a-kind vendors. Cost: Free. More info: www.lebanoncountrymusicfestival.com.

30. The Paul Simon Songbook

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “The Paul Simon Songbook,” the final Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert of the 2022-2023 season, at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Secon St., Dayton on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $27-$90. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

31. Canal Music Fest

The Canal Music Fest will be held at City Park, 35 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City, on Saturday, June 10 from 5-10 p.m. Performers include Shot Through the Heart — The Bon Jovi Experience as well as local favorite Stranger and hometown fav znels. Numerous vendors will be participate. Skull Dollz Face Painters will also be on site. Cost: Free. More info: www.canalmusicfest.com.

32. The I Love the ‘90s Tour

The I Love the ‘90s Tour will stop at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Performers on the ticket this year include Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool and Color Me Badd. Cost: $45 for lawn and terrace seats. $75.50 for plaza and orchestra seats. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

33. Dayton Jazz Festival

The Dayton Jazz Festival will be held at Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., on Sunday, June 11 from 1-9 p.m. Relax to the smooth sounds of the region’s best jazz vocalists and artists. Cost: Free. More info: www.levittdayton.org.

34. Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton brings his Never Say Never Tour to the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. Cost: $53.50-$123.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

35. Buddy Guy

Blues icon Buddy Guy brings his Damn Right Farewell tour to the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, on Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. The tour will see The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner performing hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new No. 1 album. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

36. Santana

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana will stop at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. For more than five decades, Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries. Cost: $74-$134. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

OUTDOORS

37. Dayton Beer 5K

The Dayton Beer 5K will be held at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, June 3. Packet pick-up will be at 3 p.m. The race begins at 5 p.m. The 5K is a flat course with a mix of streets and bikeway. Water will be available on the course and at the finish line hydration stations for the 2023 Dayton Beer 5K. All beer will be at the tasting after the run. No alcohol will be on the running course. Cost: $30-$40 for the race. $10 for the beer tasting only. More info: www.daytonbeer5k.itsyourrace.com.

38. Running with Pride 5K Run/Walk

The eighth annual Running with Pride 5K Run/Walk will take place at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton on Sunday, June 4. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds will benefit PFLAG Dayton. Cost: $35. More info: www.pflagdayton.org.

39. Ohio Hospice of Dayton Golf Classic

This event will take place at the Sycamore Creek Country Club, 8300 Country Club Lane, Springboro, on Monday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy a day of golf, lunch, snacks, drinks, and hole competitions all to support Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton’s continued mission of serving patients, families and the community. Cost: $350 per golfer. More info: 937-604-0495.

40. Bark in the Burg Festival and 5K

This event will take place at Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St. on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. The festival includes water play for dogs, vendors and food trucks. Please make sure all dogs are at least six months old, wear current ID tags and are up-to-date on all shots. All dog handlers must be at least 13 years of age and control their dogs at all times. For obvious reasons, please do not bring female dogs in season or dogs needing muzzles. Owners will be responsible for cleaning up after their furry friend. Cost: Free. More info: www.playmiamisburg.com.

41. Brookville Block Party/Craft Fair

A block party and craft fair will take place at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event includes food trucks and over 60 booths. Cost: Free. More info: 937-463-2665.

42. 4 Paws 5K and Zinnia Days Craft and Vendor Show

This event will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a dog-friendly event; dogs must be fully vaccinated, on a leash, and be able to behave well around other dogs. Cost: $30-$40 for the 5K. $15-$25 for the one-mile walk. More info: www.4pawsforabilitystore.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

43. SunWatch Summer Fest

The SunWatch Summer Fest will be held at Sunwatch Indian Village, 2301 W. River Road, Dayton, on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event will feature 25 local vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, Smokin Inferno BBQ Truck, I Heart Ice Cream Food Truck, educational programming about the site, activities from community partners, and many other activities. Cost: $2.50-$5. More info: 937-268-8199 or www.sunwatch.org.

44. Huber Heights Multicultural Festival

This event will take place at Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will feature live entertainment, educational opportunities, unique arts/crafts, and delicious food showcasing many diverse cultures. Cost: Free. More info: www.hhoh.org.

45. West Dayton Summer Block Party

This event will take place at the Hope Center for Families at 1816 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday, June 24 from 4-8 p.m. The party will include food vendors, craft vendors and live music. Cost: Free. More info: www.ilovewestdayton.com.

THEATER

46. “Hedda Gabler”

Christopher Shinn’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama will be held June 2-18 at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. Season tickets are available. More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org.

47. “Indigo”

The Human Race Theatre Company presents a world premiere musical about three generations of women on June 7-25 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Performances are 2 p.m. on June 11, 18 and 25; 7 p.m. on June 11, 13, 14, 20 and 21; and 8 p.m. on June 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Cost: $20-$43. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.humanracetheatre.org.

48. “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Dayton Live closes its 2022-2023 Premier Health Broadway Series with this national tour slated June 13-18 at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St, Dayton. Performances are 1 p.m. on June 18; 2 p.m. on June 17; 6:30 p.m. on June 18; 7:30 p.m. on June 13, 14 and 15; and 8 p.m. on June 16 and 17. This electrifying Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Cost: $26-$109. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

49. Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase

Dayton Live will present the MVHSTA Showcase at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring hundreds of students from 26 participating high schools, the MVHSTA Showcase highlights their work on the biggest stage in Dayton through production numbers, featured selections, special recognition awards, and the presentation of the two Jimmys Awards nominees. Cost: $15. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

VISUAL ARTS

50. The Contemporary Dayton

Three exhibits, “Between,” by Artura Hererra, Tyler Macko’s “A Voice from I don’t know where,” and films by Mansfield native Kevin Jerome Everson, continue through July 2 at The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St. in the Dayton Arcade. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. First Fridays until 8 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-224-3822 or contact@codayton.org.

51. EboNia Gallery

The 2023 “Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers” exhibit continues through Sept. 30 at the EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton. Conceived in 2007 and spearheaded by Willis “Bing” Davis, “Dayton Skyscrapers” is designed to identify and celebrate high achieving local and regional African Americans. For more information, call 937-223-2290.

52. Edward A. Dixon Gallery

Cynthia Kukla’s “Separating the Earth from the Heavens” exhibit is featured June 2-15 at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. More info: https://eadgallery.com/.