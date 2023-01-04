7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Free

More info: www.downtowndayton.org

2. Broken English

When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:45 p.m.

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Poet Ephraim Nehemaih is the featured act in the season-opening presentation of this spoken word showcase presented by Underdog Academy. Singer Miir and poet Mathias will also appear. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a VIP Meet & Greet.

Cost: $25-$35

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. Blues Breakdown

When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Blues Breakdown won the recent Cincinnati Blues Challenge, which includes a slot at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis Jan. 24 through 28. The local blues band featuring Jimmie D. Rogers, Eric Henry and Jeff Roberts is currently raising money to fund the trip and one way is with a benefit show at Yellow Cab Tavern. Special guest Joe Waters, who won the Telluride Blues Challenge in Colorado in September 2022, will also perform. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show; cover starts at 8 p.m.

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

4. Cashwell, Berg & Leslie

When: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: Pianist Brian Cashwell is a performer and educator with lengthy credits. He leads his own groups, is accompanist for Cincinnati Ballet and performs with other acts like the Jack Garrett Band and Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers. He also teaches at Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Miami University Regionals. On Sunday, Cashwell will lead a jazz trio featuring one of the region’s top rhythm sections of Chris Berg (bass) and Jim Leslie (drums). This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6 p.m. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5

More info: www.hiddengemdayton.com

5. Sunday Shout

When: Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Members of Brianiac, The 1984 Draft, The New Old Fashioned, The Nautical Theme, and Seth Canan and the Carriers will join forces for a “celebration of grace, unity, mercy and peace.”

Cost: Free. There will also be a free will donation to benefit Shoes for the Shoeless

More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com

6. “Juggling for Mary”

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Jan. 27

Where: The University of Dayton, Marian Library, 300 College Park, Dayton

Details: The story of the juggler has been adapted through the centuries in books, operas, ballets and animated films. You’ll see examples of each in this special exhibit, “Juggling for Mary: Vocation, Gifts and Performing for Our Lady.” For the first time in the history of the prestigious Marian Library, one of the galleries has been turned into a children’s area filled with lots of hands-on activities. Youngsters (parents, too!) can juggle bean bags and colorful scarves, watch an animated movie, cozy up to a good book in the reading nook and take an outdoor story walk around the UD campus. (Meredith Moss)

Cost: Free

More info: https://udayton.edu/marianlibrary/exhibits/christmas-exhibit.php

7. “The Fabelmans”

When: Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Welcome to Oscar season! Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 24 so now is a good time to catch up with some of the films likely to be embraced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Directed by Steven Spielberg and co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner (”Lincoln,” “Munich”), “The Fabelmans” is a charming, poignant, coming-of-age look at a fractured Jewish family in the 1960s. Impressive newcomer Gabriel LaBelle shines as Sammy (based on Spielberg), an aspiring filmmaker shocked to learn a family secret. Michelle Williams is at her expressive best as Mitzi, Sammy’s complicated mother.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50

More info: www.neonmovies.com