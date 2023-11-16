COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Dayton region

Over the next few weekends, one of Dayton’s most beloved holiday traditions will be taking place throughout the Miami Valley — holiday tree lightings!

Across the region, holiday trees large and small will be decorated with twinkle lights and ornaments while communities gather to ring in the official beginning of the holiday season.

Here’s a collection of holiday tree lighting ceremonies taking place around the region from Troy to Lebanon.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade at The Greene

Where: The Greene Town Square in Beavercreek

When: Thursday, Nov. 16, starting at 5 p.m.

The Greene will host its own holiday tree lighting on Thursday, Nov. 16. The event will feature the yearly Santa arrival parade, a DJ, a petting zoo, and more to celebrate this time of year.

Centerville Uptown Holiday Weekend and Mayor’s Tree Lighting

Where: Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville

When: Friday, Nov. 17-Sunday, Nov. 19. The Mayor’s Tree lighting festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19.

Centerville will be hosting a weekend of holiday magic with the Uptown Holiday Weekend from Nov. 17 to 19. Featuring concerts, children’s activities, and their annual Uptown Holiday Walk.

As part of this weekend-long celebration, the Mayor’s Tree lighting event will be held on Nov. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. This event will host the Centerville Community Band, Miami Valley Dance Company, and the Community Chorus and special guests Elsa and Anna. Mayor Brooks Compton will be leading the countdown to the illumination of the tree. After the tree has been lit, families can enjoy taking pictures with Elsa and Anna and experience a concert featuring Alexis Gomez.

Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting

Where: Marcum Park, 106 North 2nd St.

When: Nov. 18. Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, 5-8 p.m.

View the holiday tree lighting in Marcum Park and visit Santa Claus. Enjoy live holiday music, pet a real reindeer, and take a carriage or train ride, among other activities.

Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination

Where: Courthouse Square, Third and Main Streets.

When: Friday, Nov. 24. Dayton Holiday Festival to take place from 3 to 8 p.m.; Tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Thousands of lights encompassing Dayton’s three-story-tall tree will be switched on at downtown Dayton’s Grande Illumination on Friday, Nov. 24. The Grande Illumination is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, which will take place in downtown Dayton at a new time, from 3 to 8 p.m. on the same day.

The tree lighting ceremony will be followed by the annual Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, a nighttime parade for children that features more than 100,000 sparkling lights., decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands and special holiday treats.

Magic of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony

Where: The South Green, downtown

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 4-8 p.m.; Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.

Holiday on Main Street presents The Magic of Middletown holiday celebrations begin in Downtown Middletown on Thanksgiving weekend. The weekend festivities run until Christmas. The Magic of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony. The evening includes wagon rides, caroling, Santa’s arrival, photos with Santa and more.

Lebanon Holiday Illumination

Where: Christmas Tree Park in downtown Lebanon, at the corner of Broadway and Main St.

When: Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The city of Lebanon will be continuing their annual tradition by holding their Christmas Holiday Illumination on Friday November 24, from 6- 8 p.m. Santa will also be making an appearance at this event to help kick off the holiday season.

Troy Tree Lighting

Where: Troy Public Square, Troy, OH 45373

When: Friday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The city of Troy is inviting residents to downtown Troy’s Public Square on Friday, Nov. 24 to witness the lighting of Troy’s holiday tree and levee.

Springfield Holiday in the City- The Grand Illumination

Where: 100 S Fountain Ave, Springfield, OH 45502-1208, United States

When: Friday Nov. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the annual Holiday in the City kicks off in Springfield with live music, an outdoor market, wreath making, ice sculptures and more! The city has also confirmed that the ice skating rink will also return for its third year. Santa is planned to arrive at the event at approximately 6 p.m.

Mayor Lehner’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This year, guests can join Kettering Mayor Marguerite B. Lehner as he lights the city’s holiday tree at Lincoln Park Civic Commons. Guests can experience other elements of the event as well, such as appearances by the Kettering Children’s Choir, hot chocolate, and more.

The Santa Paws event also returns this year, which encourages guests to bring their pups to the Mayor’s Tree Lighting to take photos with special props and backgrounds.

Hometown Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting in Fairborn

Where: 103 W Main St, Fairborn, OH 45324

When: Friday, Dec. 1 from 4- 7 p.m.

Fairborn will be kicking off this season with their Hometown Holiday Event and Tree lighting, featuring Santa’s Candy Cane Land! This event, which starts at 4 p.m., will allow children to take part in free activities such as arts and crafts, pictures at an inflatable snow globe, and letter writing to Santa.

To cap off the event, at 7 p.m., Santa will arrive and light the holiday tree and officially start the holiday season in Fairborn.

Miamisburg’s Holiday Celebration

Where: Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mayor Michelle Collins will be lighting Miamisburg’s holiday tree at Riverfront Park. The tree lighting will take place after the city’s holiday parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and travels down Main Street. The tree lighting is planned for 6:05 p.m. Guests coming to the festival can also stop by the Holiday bazaar, take photos, experience dance shows, and partake in arts and crafts.

Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton

When: Sunday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

The city of Vandalia will hold its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Vandalia Recreation Center. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Vandalia Sports Complex at 6 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy refreshments, music and visits with Santa Claus.

The Holiday Market will also be up and running from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside of the Vandalia Recreation Center Gymnasium.

Lighting Up Oakwood

Where: Shafor Park, located on Shafor Boulevard and Patterson Road in Oakwood

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

Beginning at 6 p.m., lit luminaries will line the boulevards on Far Hills Avenue, Shafor Boulevard and other prominent buildings in Oakwood. At 6:30 p.m., the illumination of the city’s holiday tree will take place at Shafor Park, along with live entertainment, refreshments, visits with Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides.