Dayton Music Fest returns this month featuring 35 acts, 3 stages

The 19th annual Dayton Music Fest returns to downtown Dayton Oct. 20-21 with 35 acts set to perform on three stages.

This celebration of original and live music will be presented at Blind Bob’s, Yellow Cab Tavern and the Trolley Stop.

“It’s always such an honor to help produce this legacy music event with Nathan Peters at the helm curating the artists and experience,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Music Fest partner and producer, in a news release. “Our goal every year is to present a large cross section of the active and up-and-coming live musicians in Dayton. There’s such a diverse offering coming from creatives in the area and it’s so much fun to host so many amazing musicians over two days in the Oregon District.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. both days with music continuing through 1 a.m. Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors. Weekend passes can be picked up at Yellow Cab Tavern any time after 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. Full price weekend passes can also be purchased at all three venues on Oct 20. A portion of the proceeds benefit WYSO Public Radio.

“Dayton Music Fest is about exploring and supporting our local music scene but with that comes all of the nightlife, dining and entertainment options that our amazing downtown area has to offer” Johnson added. “We’re anticipating upwards of 1,000 attendees at this year’s festival, and we would love to see them out supporting all of our neighbors in the Oregon District and beyond.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Yellow Cab

BRLY 6:20-6:50 p.m.

DR CYCLE 7:10-7:40 p.m.

Life in Idle 8-8:30 p.m.

New Old Fashioned 8:50-9:20 p.m.

Moontemple 9:40-10:10 p.m.

Seth Gilliam & The Fake News 10:30-11 p.m.

Heather Redman & The Reputation 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Blind Bob’s

Hosted by Cooley the Curator

NO Balance 8:15-8:45 p.m.

Motel Faces 9:05-9:35 p.m.

Marijuana Johnson 9:55-10:25 p.m.

Pseudonym with DJ Pluto 10:45-11:15 p.m.

K Carter 12:00 a.m.-TBA

Trolley Stop

Achilles Tenderloin 8:10-8:40 p.m.

Michael Tomlinson 9:00-9:30 p.m.

Novena 9:50-10:20 p.m.

Nautical Theme 10:40-11:10 p.m.

Harold Hensley 11:30-12:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Yellow Cab

Turtle Island 6:20-6:50 p.m.

They Need Machines To Fly? 7:10-7:40 p.m.

Sam King + The Suspects 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Nick Kizirnis & Kyleen Downes 8:50-9:20 p.m.

Human Cannonball 9:40-10:10 p.m.

Lung 10:30-11:15 p.m.

Abertooth Lincoln 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Blind Bob’s

Turboslacker 8:15-8:45 p.m.

Duke Of Owls 9:05-9:35 p.m.

Us, Today 9:55-10:25 p.m.

Dark Backward 10:45-11:15 p.m.

Subterranean 12:00 a.m.-TBA

Trolley Stop

Steve Zax 8:10-8:40 p.m.

Mike Bankhead 9:00-9:30 p.m.

David Berry 9:50-10:20 p.m.

Denny Cottle 10:40-11:10 p.m.

1984 Draft 11:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Blind Bob’s is located at 430 E. Fifth St. and the Trolley Stop is located at 530 E. Fifth St.

In addition, Blind Bob’s kitchen is open until 11 p.m., Trolley Stop’s kitchen closes at 10 p.m., and Yellow Cab’s resident food truck, The Pizza Bandit, will set up and serve through 11 p.m.

For tickets or more information daytonmusicfest.com.