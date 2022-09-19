Dayton Playhouse pauses nationally recognized festival for one year

Washington, Pennsylvania playwright William Cameron’s Depression-era drama “Every Livin’ Soul” took top honors at this year’s 32nd annual FutureFest, held July 15-17. Loosely based on the true story of legendary bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd, named “Public Enemy No. 1″ by the FBI shortly before his death in 1934, “Every Livin’ Soul” received the highest scores among six finalists from a five-person panel of professional adjudicators. Judging criteria included character development, dramatic concept, language, plot, page-to-stage, and the next stage.

Combined Shape Caption The cast of Dayton Playhouse's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot," continuing through Oct. 2. PHOTO BY DANA KARRICK Credit: DAYTON PLAYHOUSE Credit: DAYTON PLAYHOUSE Combined Shape Caption The cast of Dayton Playhouse's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot," continuing through Oct. 2. PHOTO BY DANA KARRICK Credit: DAYTON PLAYHOUSE Credit: DAYTON PLAYHOUSE

In related news, the Playhouse opens its 2022-2023 season with Eric Idle and John Du Prez’s silly 2005 Tony Award-winning musical comedy romp “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” based on the iconic 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Under the direction of Jenni Cypher, the production’s kooky essence is hindered by unstructured, individualistic aims. In particular, Elisha Chamberlin should rein in his multiple portrayals for the sake of the whole.

Even so, there are significant bright spots: John Detty confidently embodies Sir Lancelot and an especially funny French Taunter among other roles; John Hamilton provides equally seamless variety as Sir Galahad, Swamp King and Black Knight; CJ Suchyta, supported by Kurt Cypher’s Patsy, is an admirable King Arthur; Kevin Willardson brings endearing charm to the Broadway-adoring Sir Robin; and lovely soprano Jackie Randall, costumed in beautiful gowns designed by Kathleen Carroll, dazzles as The Lady of the Lake, specifically delivering “The Diva’s Lament” with authoritative gusto worthy of an encore.

Combined Shape Caption Jackie Randall as The Lady of the Lake sings "The Diva's Lament" in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot." PHOTO BY DANA KARRICK Credit: DANA KARRICK Credit: DANA KARRICK Combined Shape Caption Jackie Randall as The Lady of the Lake sings "The Diva's Lament" in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot." PHOTO BY DANA KARRICK Credit: DANA KARRICK Credit: DANA KARRICK

Performances continue at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 2. Tickets are $18-$20.

For tickets or more information, call 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com.

The Playhouse is located at 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton.