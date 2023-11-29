Dayton Society of Artists presents ‘Small but Mighty’ exhibit

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

Events
By Alex Cutler
36 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) presents its “Small but Mighty” exhibit through Saturday, Dec. 16.

Celebrating 85 years, the DSA’s latest exhibit features a variety of styles and mediums. However, all the pieces are 12″ by 12″ or smaller, hence the title.

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

In addition, the DSA has teamed up with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) for this exhibit, which opened Nov. 3. Artists Kim Ceccarelli, Roxanne Grooms, Nancy Shuler, Tamiko Stump and Jessicah Taylor created pieces for the exhibit that captured the essence of the troupe’s recent presentation, “In Good Company.” To honor the partnership between the two organizations, 30 percent of the sale price of these pieces will be donated to DCDC.

ExploreMiddletown artist opens new ‘Epic Oddity’ exhibit in Dayton

“Small But Mighty” also features a unique shopping experience. Guests can find hand-crafted gifts such as cards, art kits, jewelry and many other holiday-themed items. Also on display is a Christmas tree intricately decorated with ornaments crafted by local artists.

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Society of Artists presents “Small but Mighty”

Where: 48 High St., Dayton

When: Through Dec. 16; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on First Friday, Dec. 1. Also by appointment.

More Info: Call 937-228-4532, visit website or email info@daytondsa.org

In Other News
1
‘A mash-up of styles’: Magnolia Theatre, UD collaborate on...
2
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company prepares uplifting ‘In the Spirit of…...
3
Seasonal celebrations take the stage: Holiday shows to see in December
4
Sleighin’ It: Straight No Chaser embraces holiday tradition
5
Point of Grace: Christmas, cookbooks and staying centered

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top