Dayton Society of Artists presents ‘Small but Mighty’ exhibit

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

In addition, the DSA has teamed up with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) for this exhibit, which opened Nov. 3. Artists Kim Ceccarelli, Roxanne Grooms, Nancy Shuler, Tamiko Stump and Jessicah Taylor created pieces for the exhibit that captured the essence of the troupe’s recent presentation, “In Good Company.” To honor the partnership between the two organizations, 30 percent of the sale price of these pieces will be donated to DCDC.

“Small But Mighty” also features a unique shopping experience. Guests can find hand-crafted gifts such as cards, art kits, jewelry and many other holiday-themed items. Also on display is a Christmas tree intricately decorated with ornaments crafted by local artists.

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Society of Artists presents “Small but Mighty”

Where: 48 High St., Dayton

When: Through Dec. 16; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on First Friday, Dec. 1. Also by appointment.

More Info: Call 937-228-4532, visit website or email info@daytondsa.org