DCDC cancels ‘In the Spirit of... Grace’ holiday show

The liturgical dance and gospel-driven “In the Spirit of...” is among DCDC’s most familiar and anticipatory offerings in any given season. This year’s production was to be staged and directed by Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC chief artistic and producing director.

“DCDC wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to sponsors, donors, patrons and other members of the DCDC family for their continuing promotion and support,” said the organization in a statement. “Despite the necessary cancellation of this year’s holiday celebration, DCDC is enthusiastically investing its time, talent and treasure in the second half of the performance season.”