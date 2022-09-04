At the theatre: Diverse plays and musicals ahead this season

Entertaining musicals, thought-provoking plays and exciting new works provide a diverse foundation for Dayton’s 2022-2023 theater season.
On professional stages, the season’s signature event is a partnership between Dayton Live and the Human Race Theatre Company. The organizations will co-present the national tour of the 2020 Tony Award-winning revival of Charles Fuller’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning, African American-themed military drama “A Soldier’s Play.” Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and starring Tony nominee Norm Lewis, the tour’s stop in Dayton, aptly arriving during Black History Month, will be its only Ohio engagement. In other words, it’s a must-see.
Separately, Dayton Live’s Broadway Series leans toward Hollywood familiarity (“Pretty Woman,” “Legally Blonde,” “Frozen”) yet culminates with “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” a dynamic trip down Motown memory lane. At Human Race, the Dayton premiere of the politically and racially tinged comedy “Barbecue,” written by Cincinnati native Robert O’Hara, will mark a return to the troupe’s envelope-pushing instincts. Also, the new musical “Indigo,” which will have its world premiere directed by Dayton native Schele Williams (“Motown The Musical”), has drawn comparisons to the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical “Next to Normal.”
On college campuses, the debut of Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts –offering shared experiences for dance, fine arts, motion pictures, music and theater students – climaxes with a collaborative production of the classic musical comedy “On The Town” featuring a full onstage orchestra with music students and faculty. Sinclair Community College’s roster notably contains its annual family-friendly holiday staple “A Charlie Brown Christmas” along with “Romeo & Juliet & Zombies” just in time for Halloween. The University of Dayton will host an outdoor touring circus performance from the 58-year-old, Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater and supply an evening of theater, song and graphic design devoted to the legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar titled “Echoes Through Time.”
Community theaters will balance feel-good and serious fare. Dayton Theatre Guild, currently launching its season with a terrific production of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” will particularly challenge audiences with Lee Blessing’s football drama “For the Loyal,” inspired by the Penn State sexual abuse scandal. Lighter tales can be found at Dayton Playhouse (“Monty Python’s Spamalot”), Beavercreek Community Theatre (“Sordid Lives”), Springboro Community Theatre (“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”), Troy Civic Theatre (“Barefoot in the Park”) and Xenia Area Community Theater (“A Tuna Christmas”).
Equally noteworthy is INNOVAtheatre’s Miami Valley premiere of the acclaimed, gay-themed 1993 Tony Award-winning musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” one of the best shows in John Kander and Fred Ebb’s dark, musically glorious catalog.
THEATER
PROFESSIONAL
Dayton Live
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Dayton Live, which operates the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, Loft Theatre and PNC Arts Annex, presents more than 300 professional performances annually for all ages, including its Broadway Series, which brings national tours to town direct from New York, and Discovery Series, a popular option for school field trips.
Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series
Nov. 1-6, 2022: “Pretty Woman: The Musical”
Nov. 22-27, 2022: “Legally Blonde – The Musical”
Jan. 24-29, 2023: “Les Misérables”
Mar. 21-26, 2023: “Anastasia”
May 4-13, 2023: “Frozen”
June 13-18, 2023: “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”
Projects Unlimited Star Attractions
Oct. 16, 2022: “Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Who Do I Think I Am? Tour”
Dec. 16-18, 2022: “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”
Dec. 20, 2022: “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas”
Jan. 13-15, 2023: “Blue Man Group”
Feb. 14-19, 2023: “A Soldier’s Play”
Feb. 24-25, 2023: “R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Legendary Queen of Soul”
National Geographic Live! Series
TBA
Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series
Oct. 15, 2022: Dailey & Vincent
Nov. 18, 2022: Classic Albums Live Performs Eagles: Hotel California
Dec. 15, 2022: Voctave
Mar. 18, 2023: Branford Marsalis Quartet
Dayton Children’s Family Series
Oct. 10, 2022: Kevin Locke
Nov. 1, 2022: “Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure”
Nov. 9, 2022: “Step Afrika!”
Feb. 11, 2023: “Grimmz Fairy Tales”
Feb. 12, 2023: “Sensory-Friendly: Grimmz Fairy Tales”
Mar. 9, 2023: “Chloé Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies Live”
Mar. 11, 2023: “The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon”
Mar. 11, 2023: “Sensory-Friendly: The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon”
Apr. 15, 2023: “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare – The Next Gen”
Apr. 16, 2023: “Sensory-Friendly: The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare – The Next Gen”
Apr. 23, 2023: “Madagascar The Musical”
Discovery Series
Oct. 10, 2022: “Discovery: Kevin Locke”
Nov. 1, 2022: “Discovery: Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure”
Nov. 10, 2022: “Discovery: Step Afrika!”
Jan. 23, 2023: “Discovery: The Secret Life of Bears with Rae Wynn-Grant”
Feb. 6-10, 2023: “Discovery: The Funk Box Experience”
Feb. 10, 2023: “Discovery: Grimmz Fairy Tales”
Mar. 10, 2023: “Discovery: The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon”
Apr. 11, 2023: “Discovery: Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School”
Apr. 14, 2023: “Discovery: The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare – The Next Gen”
Human Race Theatre Company
Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org
The Human Race Theatre Company is Dayton’s only professional regional theatre and has particularly championed many new plays and musicals. Universal storytelling is a key component in its programming as the organization attempts to produce shows that touch on emotions and reminds audiences “why we are here.”
Sept. 8-25, 2022: “Grounded”
Oct. 27-Nov. 13, 2022: “Deadline”
Dec. 8-23, 2022: “Who’s Holiday!”
Feb. 14-19, 2023: “A Soldier’s Play”
Apr. 13-30, 2023: “Barbecue”
June 8-25, 2023: “Indigo”
La Comedia Dinner Theatre
765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
La Comedia Dinner Theatre has established a long tradition of quality productions featuring New York and local talent. Food choices include certain dishes representing the “flavor” of the show.
Through Sept. 11, 2022: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Sept. 15-Oct. 16, 2022: “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?”
Nov. 3-Dec. 30, 2022: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”
Jan. 19-Feb. 12, 2023: “Steeple People”
Feb. 16-Mar. 26, 2023: “Little Women – The Musical”
Mar. 30-May 7, 2023: “Sleuth”
May 11-June 18, 2023: “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville”
June 22-Aug. 6, 2023: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
TheatreLab Dayton
PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or theatrelabdayton.org
TheatreLab Dayton (formerly Dare to Defy Productions) thrives from an ambitious mindset balancing recognizable and relatively unknown contemporary musicals. The troupe will present two shows in repertory this season as well.
Sept. 8-10, 2022: “La Cage aux Folles”
Oct. 20-29, 2022: “Sweeney Todd”
Jan. 12-21, 2023: “In the Green”
Jan. 12-21, 2023: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”
Mar. 9-19, 2023: “Urinetown – The Musical”
May 12-13, 2023: “The Secret Garden”
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”
Jan. 15, 2023: “Llama Llama – Live!”
Feb. 11, 2023: “Mike Super: Magic Illusionist”
Mar. 4, 2023: “MJ Live!”
Apr. 1, 2023: “Fairytales on Ice”
Clark State Performing Arts Center
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events
Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers national tours and concerts annually.
Oct. 7, 2022: “Fiddler on the Roof”
Nov. 8, 2022: “The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays”
Dec. 3, 2022: “Hip Hop Nutcracker”
Jan. 15, 2023: “Winnie the Pooh”
Mar. 7, 2023: “Pride and Prejudice”
Mar. 16, 2023: “Taj Express – The Bollywood Jukebox”
COLLEGIATE
Cedarville University
251 N. Main St., Stevens Student Center, Cedarville
937-766-7700 or cedarville.edu/ticketinfo
Cedarville University adheres to programming that educates and entertains with a spiritual focus while exploring deeper themes.
Sept. 29-Oct. 9, 2022: “The Giver”
Feb. 2-12, 2023: “Our Town”
Apr. 13-23, 2023: “Much Ado About Nothing”
Clark State College
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/theatre_arts.php
Clark State College’s theater arts program presents varied works from classics to modern pieces as well as original scripts.
Oct. 28-Nov. 6, 2022: “Red Herring”
Apr. 14-23, 2023: “Clybourne Park”
Miami University
119 Center for Performing Arts, Oxford
513-529-3200 or miamioh.edu
Miami University’s theater program prides itself on works that “inspire a world of possibilities.”
Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2022: “These Shining Lives”
Oct. 26-30, 2022: “Angel’s Trumpet”
Apr. 26-30, 2023: “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Sinclair Community College
Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444. W. Third St., Dayton
937-512-2808 or sinclair.edu/tickets
Sinclair Theatre continues to balance well-known titles with works waiting to be discovered.
Oct. 21-29, 2022: “R & J & Z (Romeo & Juliet & Zombies)”
Dec. 15-18, 2022: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Mar. 24-Apr. 1, 2023: “The Hello Girls”
University of Dayton
Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton
937-229-2545 or tickets.udayton.edu
University of Dayton’s theater program embraces a collaborative, educational and community-driven perspective with an emphasis on devised projects and original works.
Sept. 20, 2022: “Domestic Resurrection Circus”
Nov. 11-12, 2022: “Simple Gifts”
Dec. 2, 2022: “Echoes Through Time”
Mar. 24, 2023: Improv Night for Brighter Connections Theatre
Apr. 21-22, 2023: “Dido and Aeneas”
Wittenberg University
Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave. and Lab Theatre, 225 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-327-7464 or wittenberg.edu
Wittenberg University offers students practical opportunities from contact improvisation to experimental pieces in alternative spaces.
Oct. 27-30, 2022: “The Wolves”
Nov. 10-12, 2022: “Exit, Pursued by a Bear”
Feb. 16-19, 2023: “Six Years Old”
Apr. 13-16, 2023: “Boeing Boeing”
Wright State University
Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp
In addition to embracing the classics, Wright State University has a professional-caliber musical theatre component ranking among the best programs of its kind in the Midwest.
Sept. 23-Oct. 2, 2022: “The Mousetrap”
Nov. 4-20, 2022: “Sister Act”
Nov. 18-Dec. 4, 2022: “Bright Star”
Feb. 3-12, 2023: “Arcadia”
Feb. 17-26, 2023: “The Laramie Project”
Mar. 17-Apr. 8, 2023: “On The Town”
COMMUNITY
Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn
23. E. Main St., Fairborn
937-878-3353 or actorstheatrefairborn.org
Established in 1921, Actor’s Theatre has rebounded following a lengthy hiatus.
Sept. 16-25, 2022: “Cease to Exist”
Beavercreek Community Theatre
3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org
Beavercreek Community Theatre continues to divide its programming between traditional and edgier tastes.
Oct. 21-30, 2022: “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”
Dec. 2-11, 2022: “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play”
Jan. 27-Feb. 5, 2023: “The Wolves”
Mar. 3-12, 2023: “Dorothy in Wonderland”
Apr. 21-30, 2023: “Sordid Lives”
June 16-25, 2023: “Twelfth Night – The Musical”
Brookville Community Theatre
770 Arlington Rd., Brookville
937-833-6790
Brookville Community Theatre specializes in intimate and large-scale shows equally well while appealing to fans of such diverse voices as Oscar Wilde, Stephen Sondheim and Neil Simon.
Sept. 8-18, 2022: “The Battle of Hog Holler”
Nov. 10-20, 2022: “The Gift: 7 Pounds, 3 Ounces”
Feb. 16-26, 2023: “Enchanted April”
Apr. 20-30, 2023: “Dearly Beloved”
Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg
937-388-4814 or cpamburg.com
CPAM is dedicated to promoting to area youth the appreciation of the performing arts through education, practice and performance.
Sept. 10-11, 2022: “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”
Dec. 11-13, 2022: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
Dayton Playhouse
1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.org
For over 60 years, the Dayton Playhouse has dedicated itself to entertaining theatergoers of all ages with classic and contemporary works.
Sept. 16-Oct. 2, 2022: “Monty Python’s Spamalot”
Nov. 11-20, 2022: “Harvey”
Jan. 13-29, 2023: “Once On This Island”
Mar. 10-19, 2023: “God of Carnage”
May 5-21, 2023: “Meet Me in St. Louis”
Dayton Theatre Guild
430 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org
For over 75 years, Dayton Theatre Guild has produced eclectic plays that surprise and provoke in order to provide cultural growth.
Through Sept. 11, 2022: “The Lifespan of a Fact”
Nov. 4-20, 2022: “Broadway Bound”
Jan. 13-29, 2023: “For the Loyal”
Mar. 17-Apr. 2, 2023: “Relativity”
June 2-18, 2023: “Hedda Gabbler”
INNOVAtheatre
Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Dedicated to innovation through inclusion, INNOVAtheatre embraces diversity in its quest to provide unique theatrical experiences.
Oct. 21-23, 2022: “The Rocky Horror Show”
Oct. 27-30, 2022: “Clybourne Park”
Nov. 10-13, 2022: “Kiss of the Spider Woman – The Musical”
Dec. 15-18, 2022: “Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street – The Musical”
Jan. 19-22, 2023: “Of Men and Cars”
Feb. 16-19, 2023: “Next to Normal”
Apr. 13-16, 2023: “Hairspray”
Lebanon Theatre Company
10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon
513-228-0932 or ltcplays.com
Lebanon Theatre Company aspires to produce works “evoking emotion and wonder” for theatergoers.
Through Sept. 11, 2022: “Harvey”
Dec. 8-11, 2022: “A Plaid Christmas”
Middletown Lyric Theatre
1530 Central Ave., Middletown
513-425-7140 or middletownlyric.org
Middletown Lyric Theatre seeks “to inspire, nurture, challenge, educate and empower its artists and audiences” while continuing to produce “affordable, accessible” theater for the community it serves.
Oct. 14-22, 2022: “Church and State”
Dec. 9-17, 2022: “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
Springboro Community Theatre
Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro
937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org
Springboro Community Theatre’s mission is to “promote the ongoing appreciation of live theatre by providing teaching, acting and audience opportunities.”
Sept. 16-25, 2022: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Nov. 11-20, 2022: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Jan. 6-15, 2023: “Marvel Spotlight”
Mar. 3-12, 2023: “Rent”
Apr. 21-30, 2023: “The Outsider”
June 16-25, 2023: “Cyrano de Burger Shack”
Springfield Arts Council
John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield
937-324-2712 or springfieldartscouncil.org
Springfield Arts Council promotes community-building through the performing arts.
Oct. 21-22, 2022: “Mary Poppins Jr.”
Town Hall Theatre
27 N. Main St., Centerville
937-433-8957 or washingtontwp.org
Town Hall Theatre provides an assortment of familiar titles including junior versions of many musical hits.
Oct. 21-23, 2022: “Monster in the Closet”
Dec. 2-18, 2022: “Junior Claus”
Jan. 27-29, 2023: “Robin Hood”
Mar. 3-19, 2023: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
May 5-21, 2023: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr.”
Troy Civic Theatre
Barn in the Park, Adams St., Troy
937-339-7700 or troycivictheatre.com
For over 50 years, Troy Civic Theatre has offered family-friendly entertainment.
Sept. 30-Oct. 9, 2022: “See How They Run”
Dec. 2-11, 2022: “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”
Feb. 24-Mar. 5, 2023: “Barefoot in the Park”
Apr. 28-May 7, 2023: “Fireflies”
May 12-14, 2023: “Motherhood Out Loud”
Undercroft Players
Basement of First Lutheran Church, 138 W. First St., Dayton
Undercroft Players strives to give theatergoers quality productions at an affordable price.
TBA
Xenia Area Community Theater
45 E. Second St., Xenia
937-372-0516 or xeniaact1.org
Xenia Area Community Theater’s programming embraces classic comedies and dramas as well as original works.
Sept. 16-25, 2022: “She Kills Monsters”
Nov. 4-13, 2022: “The Haunting of Hill House”
Dec. 2-11, 2022: “A Tuna Christmas”
Feb. 3-13, 2023: “Are You Being Served?”
Mar. 17-26, 2023: “End Days”
May 5-14, 2023: “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”
Yellow Brick Theater
PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
831-233-8437 or yellowbricktheater.org
Yellow Brick Theater allows children a place “to express themselves creatively, feel connected to their peers and learn valuable life skills.”
Oct. 14-16, 2022: “A Chorus Line: Teen Edition”
Feb. 3-5, 2023: “Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.”
Yellow Springs Theater Company
937-708-1255 or ystheater.org
Yellow Springs Theater Company is devoted to new and classic works.
TBA
Young at Heart Players
Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
937-654-0400 or youngatheartplayers.com
Young at Heart Players is primarily devoted to themes such as connection and ageism in an attempt to enhance communication, creativity and socialization in the lives of senior adults.
TBA
OTHER
Black Box Improv Theater
518 E. Third St., Dayton
Black Box Improv provides four nights of improv comedy (Wednesdays-Saturdays) in an inclusive environment. Classes are also available.
Mayhem & Mystery Interactive Theatre
Spaghetti Warehouse, 36 W. Fifth St., Dayton
937-461-3913 or mayhemmystery.co
Mayhem & Mystery delivers entertaining whodunits on Mondays at Spaghetti Warehouse. If you solve the crime, you win a prize.
Through Oct. 31, 2022: “Food and Whine Frenzy”
Muse Machine
Victoria Theare, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
937-222-6873 or musemachine.com
Muse Machine is a nationally celebrated arts education organization serving over 76,000 students and their teachers each year.
Jan. 12-15, 2023: “The Little Mermaid”
