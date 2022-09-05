‘Dog Days of Summer’ Holiday at Home festival continues today

Today’s parade runs from 9:55 a.m. to noon, on Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) from Stroop Road to Dorothy Lane. Far Hills will close from Shroyer Road to Dorothy Lane from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, as will Stroop Road from Shroyer to Overland Trail. Some side streets will only close only for the 5K race, which starts at 8 a.m.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the festival that is in its 63rd year, and the 2022 parade has 115 entries. Seven bands will join the Shriners in this year’s parade lineup, and longtime Kettering resident David A. Nogle will be honored as grand marshal.

Combined Shape Caption CJ Logo and his father Sam showing a '57 Volkswagen Beetle at the 2022 Kettering Holiday at Home car show. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

Monday’s auto show starts at noon, but classic cars of all kinds already lined Lincoln Park Boulevard on Sunday in preparation. This year’s 37th invitational features 54 automobiles in nine classes.

CJ Logo is showing his original, unrestored 1957 Volkswagen Beetle with his father Sam and said he’s been coming to Kettering’s Holiday at Home since about 2003.

“This is one of the must make events every year,” he said.

Logo’s beetle is unique because 1957 was the last year Volkswagen made small oval windows for Beetles, before expanding the back windshield in 1958.

“Definitely they’re getting harder to find. And I’m not really in a hurry to restore it or anything because it’s great the way it is. Runs like a top,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Kettering Holiday at Home “Dog Days of Summer” festival

Where: Kettering Government Center and Fraze Pavilion, 3600 Shroyer Road

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Labor Day 2022)

More info: www.holidayathome.org