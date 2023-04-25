DPO brings Stained Glass Series to Omega Baptist Church

The concert features the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Neal Gittleman and collaborations with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) and the Omega Baptist Church Choir.

“I’m so happy the Stained Glass Series is back at Omega Baptist Church,” said Neal Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic, in a press release. “I always look forward to the chance to collaborate with the talented singers and musicians of Omega Baptist Church. This concert marks the sixth time we’ve done a Stained Glass performance at Omega, going back to 2007. Omega is such an important presence in the Greater Dayton community, and Pastor Joshua Ward is a key leader not just in our region but also on the DPAA Board of Trustees.”