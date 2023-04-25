X

DPO brings Stained Glass Series to Omega Baptist Church

Events
By
41 minutes ago

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2022-2023 Stained Glass Series continues Sunday, April 30 at Omega Baptist Church.

The concert features the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Neal Gittleman and collaborations with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) and the Omega Baptist Church Choir.

“I’m so happy the Stained Glass Series is back at Omega Baptist Church,” said Neal Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic, in a press release. “I always look forward to the chance to collaborate with the talented singers and musicians of Omega Baptist Church. This concert marks the sixth time we’ve done a Stained Glass performance at Omega, going back to 2007. Omega is such an important presence in the Greater Dayton community, and Pastor Joshua Ward is a key leader not just in our region but also on the DPAA Board of Trustees.”

Explore‘American Idol’ journey ends for Mason native Michael Williams

In addition, baritone Sankara Harouna, Dayton Opera Artist-in-Residence, will perform songs from “The Marriage of Figaro” and the African American spiritual “Witness.” DCDC members Aaron Frisby, Robert Pulido and Sadale Warner will serve as featured performers for “Witness,” and the finale,Even Me,” a poem written by Elizabeth Codner as lyrics for a hymn by African American composer William Bradbury. “Even Me” also highlights the Omega Baptist Choir led by Kenzel Patterson, minister of music at Omega Baptist Church. The choreography for this concert is provided by DCDC’s Kevin Ward.

DPAA’s Stained Glass Concerts, Norma Ross Memorial Community Concerts, are part of a series of community outreach efforts in honor of the late Mrs. Norma Ross, made possible by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

The concert, which begins at 5 p.m., is free to the public. Tickets are not required. Omega Baptist Church is located at 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton.

ExploreA World A’Fair marks 50th anniversary!

For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

In Other News
1
A World A’Fair marks 50th anniversary!
2
New York band blending Jamaican ska with jazzy horns, twisted humor...
3
Human Race presents one-woman rock musical ‘Trans Am’
4
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers perform new bluegrass music Friday in...
5
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top