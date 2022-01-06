DPO salutes music of Elton John at Schuster Center

Craig Meyer, considered by many to be the best Elton John tribute artist in the market, will deliver a string of chart-topping hits including “Benny and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Candle in the Wind” and “Crocodile Rock.” Meyer has performed in various realms of entertainment including theatre, film, television and music.

Explore Grammys postponed due to COVID concerns

Patrick Reynolds will conduct the DPO for this performance.