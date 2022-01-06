Hamburger icon
DPO salutes music of Elton John at Schuster Center

Guest artist Craig Meyer will join the Dayton Philharmonic for "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute" Jan. 22. at the Schuster Center.
Guest artist Craig Meyer will join the Dayton Philharmonic for "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute" Jan. 22. at the Schuster Center.

Calling all Elton John fans!

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra salutes the legendary Rocket Man with a Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert titled “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute” Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Schuster Center.

Craig Meyer joins Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute" Jan. 22 at the Schuster Center.

Craig Meyer joins Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute" Jan. 22 at the Schuster Center.
Craig Meyer joins Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute" Jan. 22 at the Schuster Center.

Craig Meyer, considered by many to be the best Elton John tribute artist in the market, will deliver a string of chart-topping hits including “Benny and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Candle in the Wind” and “Crocodile Rock.” Meyer has performed in various realms of entertainment including theatre, film, television and music.

ExploreGrammys postponed due to COVID concerns

Patrick Reynolds will conduct the DPO for this performance.

Tickets are $5-$90. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 6. The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

