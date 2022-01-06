DPO salutes music of Elton John at Schuster Center

Calling all Elton John fans!
The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra salutes the legendary Rocket Man with a Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert titled “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute” Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Schuster Center.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Craig Meyer, considered by many to be the best Elton John tribute artist in the market, will deliver a string of chart-topping hits including “Benny and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Candle in the Wind” and “Crocodile Rock.” Meyer has performed in various realms of entertainment including theatre, film, television and music.
Patrick Reynolds will conduct the DPO for this performance.
Tickets are $5-$90. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 6. The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.
